YouTube bans “Anti-vaccine Information”. But the truth will prevail

WASHINGTON — We have reported the truth found in the murky waters of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the related vaccines. We here at Communities Digital News will never be found guilty of the journalistic crime of malpractice. Unfortunately, more and more mainstream sources of news are covering up or hiding the truth. YouTube’s video platform is now the most recent.

Facebook was one of the first to brag about their efforts to “reduce the spread of anti-vaccine content” going back to 2019. Pretty incredible since most of the world did not become aware of it until spring of 2020. Now YouTube is getting more serious about fascism to control the flow of information.

YouTube announced yesterday that it would be banning all videos containing misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines approved by local health authorities or the World Health Organization. They announced this as an expansion to their current policy covering COVID-19 vaccines.

The streaming video service says that users shouldn’t, for instance, post videos in which they claim that vaccines lead to chronic side effects. Nor do they want to see and hear any more stories that allege the vaccines don’t reduce transmission or contraction of diseases.





They also do not want videos about the vaccine ingredients.

Interesting, because that topic is heating up now around the world.

Scientists and doctors are increasingly looking at the vaccine’s contents and asking, “What the hell do I see here in my microscope?”

YouTube claims to have removed more than 130,000 videos since last year for violating its Covid-19 vaccine policies. On Tuesday, the streaming video service told German media that it had blocked the German-language channels of Russia’s state broadcaster R.T. for violating its Covid-19 misinformation guidelines. YouTube said they had issued a warning to R.T. before shutting the two channels down. Moscow announced a threat that their move could cause the blocking of YouTube from their country.

What the mainstream media and social media platforms call ‘Covid-19 conspiracy theories and medical misinformation’ is turning out to be the truth. If they were serious about banning misinformation, they would have blocked Anthony Fauci about a year ago.

It is not known at this time whether YouTube will ban global protest videos against mandated coronavirus disease vaccines and vaccine passports.

“As with any significant update, it will take time for our systems to fully ramp up enforcement,” a YouTube statement read.

One recent video has the Australian Victorian health minister, Martin Foley, giving the public Covid hospitalization figures. He admits that 78% of the Covid hospitalizations of yesterday (September 28) were fully vaccinated, while 17% were partially vaccinated. Will YouTube censor this video posted on September 29? It is not looking good for Covid vaccines. But, on the other hand, it could be the TRUTH.

‘Australia’s Totalitarian Restrictions Have Proven USELESS’ – Memology 102

Did the health minister misspeak his data? Or was he reading from a piece of paper whereby he spoke the quiet part out loud?

You may recall that two of the special privileges of the Big Pharma drug companies received from governments all over the world are:

1. To be held harmless from product liability.

2. To not have to release or explain the ingredients of their “vaccines.” Also, to avoid peer review by other scientists (even though their magic concoctions are patented).

In the past, despite relentless censorship by Big Tech, Communities Digital News has done stories about what scientists and doctors around the world are finding in the Covid-19 vaccines at the microscopic level. So as soon as we watched the latest interview of Dr. Carrie Madej, we immediately recalled a story by Dr. Robert Young we did previously on the Stew Peters Show.

Recent Covid and vaccine-based articles on CDN are excellent sources supported by videos, links to sources, and more. However, dozens of articles written since late December 2019, particularly those that discuss ‘alternate modalities’ including HCQ and Ivermectin, have been deemed fake news by Big Tech.

Of all the articles above, the August 21st article of the German doctors found in Covid vaccinated blood samples was our most read.

People are hungry to know what is being done in their bodies on by an experimental drug. We have already ascertained this concoction does not qualify as a “vaccine.” The people in the above articles are doctors, scientists, and lawyers. They contain multiple credentials and often multiple degrees. Most all of them are regulated and licensed by the government.

Dr. Carrie Madej, D.O., was featured in the August 17 story.

Dr. Madej is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 20 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2001. Madej, returning to the Stew Peters show, reveals several Covid-19 vaccine samples. In addition, she confirmed what other doctors and scientists have identified.

“Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines “Vaccine” Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed” – The Stew Peters Show

“Well, to prove that there’s nothing to fear from vaccine boosters, resident White House dementia patient, Administrator Joe Biden publicly received a Pfizer booster shot on Monday, at least – that’s what we’re supposed to believe because that’s what the media showed us on T.V. One day later, the White House announced that the president’s trip to Chicago is postponed, supposedly so he can negotiate with lawmakers about the Democrats’ big spending bill. But no, you won’t see him in public in that span. Why do you ask?

The Biden administration is still pursuing its plan to force a vaccine into the arms of every American, regardless of age, health status, or religious conviction. But that dictatorial push isn’t enough, so they’re also expanding their push to booster shots. Of course, those will be mandatory soon as well. Soon everybody will be paying their mandatory tribute to Pfizer every six months for the right to travel, go outside, hold a job, have a life.

And they’re racing forward aggressively. Even the CDC’s own Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted against endorsing booster shots for health care workers and teachers. But last Friday, CDC director Rochelle Wolensky just overruled them. The Biden Administration’s political priorities come first, and that means more vaccines being forced into more arms.

Doctor Carrie Madej says she personally examined multiple vials of the vaccines that are being forced into people’s arms, and she says she was horrified by what she saw. She says she cried harder than she ever has before. She says other American labs have looked at the contents of vaccine vials, only to shut down shortly after, and Dr. Madej joined the show to discuss.”

We encourage all of our readers to take a moment to watch this short 16 minutes of the Stew’s Show. The one thing that was very apparent from this video was, unlike the last video.

The most astounding thing Dr. Madej testified we saw was when she spoke to what she witnessed:

Dr. Madej:

“As the edge of the cover slide slipped, so the coverslipped, you put a glass partition on that or a piece on top of the glass slide… There are edges, so all the particulates, all these colors started to move to the edge, and there was self-assembling going on, things were growing. Um, you know they looked synthetic um, and then there was one particular (pauses) I would say object? Or organism? I’m not sure what you call it that had um tentacles coming from it and it was able to lift itself up off of the cover, I’m sorry, off of the glass slide.”

Peters:

“IT WAS ALIVE? Like, like, the thing was alive?”

Dr. Madej:

“It, it, appeared to… Yeah – yeah, it appeared to have been self-aware or be able to grow or move in space. I, I mean, all I can tell you is this is not something they taught us in medical school. Nothing in my laboratories, nothing I have seen before, and I have shown this to other people in the field, and they don’t know what it is either. And I thought when I first saw this, and I kept looking at it over and over again, and a colleague was with me and um… We both thought, “Wow, this almost appears like it is self-aware… Like it knows we’re watching it.”

It is just an intuition, a feeling of mine, but it was very, um, upsetting, and so after two to two and a half hours, everything was destroyed, of course, and then I thought, well maybe that was a fluke in a way. Maybe that was just that one vile. And so you know just recently the lab was able to get more uh, vials and the same manufacturer but you know, a different batch of course. Looking at it the same way under the compound microscope and another one of those tentacle-like structures appeared this was now completely under the coverslip so there was no movement because it wasn’t on the edge but… I just couldn’t believe I was seeing another one”

Dr. Madej was visibly upset. She reported all the vaccine samples she received had graphenes and fatty substances of an unknown origin or purpose. She tested Johnson & Johnson and Moderna samples.

We recalled back to a Stew Peters show episode featuring Dr. Robert Young we reported on earlier and, at that time, claiming.

“But here again, these types of parasites are not found generally, uh, in the Western Hemisphere.”

We encourage our readers to watch this recent edition of The Stew Peters Show featuring Dr. Carrie Madej as his guest. It provides yet another example of a story you won’t see or hear on YouTube, yet it is true. As the kids say these days, “It is what it is.”

If America was not in serious trouble, and it is, and YouTube was still a responsible media platform, which it is not, they should be both posting these Stew Peters truth bombs and demanding answers from the CDC and Big Pharma.

Americans deserve to know about these vaccines – what’s in them, their long-term effects, and why our leadership feels they are somehow superior to our God-given immune system. Once this information is available, more may get the vaccine with informed consent. Or more may choose to get off the vaccine merry-go-round. “Covid-19 vaccines and your right to informed consent”

Please note: Communities Digital News is not offering Medical Advice. Please see your doctor or health care professional before making any decisions. CDN articles are for informational purposes only.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark is “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

