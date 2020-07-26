Young, dumb, privileged Maoist punks plot Marxist Revolution in the US

WASHINGTON – Back on July 14 the article “Millennial morons: Leftist Boomers fundamentally transformed them,” provided some historical background on how and why a generation of young, dumb, largely privileged, white Maoist punks decided to launch a neverending Marxist Revolution in the US.

Both Stalin’s “Popular Front” efforts here in the 1930s and the stealth revolution theories of Italian Communist Antonio Gramsci that appeared around the same time were later systematized by Saul Alinsky in his seminal US revolutionary tract, “Rules for Radicals.” It serves as one current blueprint for the way Antifa, Black Lives Matter (BLM), and the now radical-controlled Democrat Party. All are equally on board with 2020’s boiling Marxist Revolution, and most particularly those cowardly Democrats who know better but still want to retain their seats in this fall’s election.

I’ve written about this many times over the years. But the gestation of the purposefully never-ending violence we’re now seeing in Democrat-ruled cities and states across this country is the beginning of a potentially tragic end-game. It was launched mostly by stealth by the 1960s and 1970s New Left Baby Boomer Marxists.

“Red Diaper Babies” come of age

Coming primarily from privileged backgrounds and often encouraged by equally radical parents, these Boomer "Red Diaper" leftist radicals went underground after the end of their first, failed revolution, whose catalyst was the Vietnam War. In the process, they completed the leftist takeover of the US government bureaucracy, the US judiciary, the American public school and college systems, Hollywood and the media.





Their first crowning achievement was the election of fellow Marxist Barack Obama to the White House in 2008. Obama steadfastly kept his promise to the voters. He did indeed begin the “fundamental transformation” of the United States into a one-party, terror-controlled Communist state. Hillary Clinton was to complete the job, beginning after her election victory in 2016. But the problem for the deeply organized left and their media propagandists? Hillary Clinton’s sound electoral defeat by the GOP’s wildcard presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

The result was – and is – the ongoing Deep State coup attempt we’ve witnessed ever since. This coup attempt was planned by America’s already subverted intelligence and justice agencies even before that long-shot Trump had been elected. Now, the largely white and privileged Maoist punks of Antifa and BLM have provided the muscle to complete America’s fundamental transformation.

Endgame of the anti-Trump coup?

We’re now witnessing the endgame of that effort, which will culminate in a corrupted election that Trump may still win. In which case, the violence we’re seeing right now from a cadre of paid-for Marxist punks and mercenaries will only serve as a trailer for the final, violent epic destruction of America. Or at least, that’s what today’s Revolutionaries are planning, should their illegal chicanery – supported by George Soros & Co., the DNC and perhaps even the Chinese Communists – fail to throw the election.

But at this point, the future is still conjectured, with many puzzle pieces yet to be discovered. So let’s instead roll back the tape a bit, and explore another astonishing puzzle piece in our Gramsci-ite Alinsky-ites game plan and take a look at a final KGB game plan described by a defecting former KGB agent back in the 1980s.

Introducing Yuri Bezmenov and his roadmap to an American coup

Writer Scott McKay recently discovered a neglected piece of key information available since 1984 from an existing but relatively unknown source. McKay tells this story in his American Spectator (July 10, 2020, 12:08 a.m.) in a story entitled “Four Stages of Marxist Takeover: The Accuracy of Yuri Bezmenov.”

As I noted in the first installment of this series:

“While not connecting recent events to Gramsci’s boldly original approach, an excellent article by Scott McKay discusses at length the way the KGB and the old Soviet Union built a plan to defeat the US by stealth. That plan, in brief, was outlined by ‘Soviet defector and former KGB operative named Yuri Bezmenov.’ Its four points track closely with 50 years of New Left efforts in this country. They are now culminating in America’s ongoing social breakdown, primarily occurring now in America’s big cities. This is the hegemonic monster that Gramsci envisioned. And it’s working.”

Bezmenov’s four points, or stages, as excerpted from Scott McKay’s must-read article:

The first goal of revolutionary propaganda, particularly the Marxist variety, is to demoralize. What’s the second step? Destabilization. The third stage crisis, the catalyzing event that builds on the first two stages to bring on the change the revolutionaries are looking for. What’s the fourth stage? Normalization. As in, a “new normal.”

According to McKay, Antifa, BLM and other Soros-paid (indirectly, of course) anti-American revolutionaries and Maoist punks are depending on the seemingly bizarre presidential candidacy of Joe Biden to help cement the last necessary pieces of the Marxist revolution into place. Not that Biden can or will do this. But, the clearly, mentally incapacitated former Obama VP now acts like a frontman, a placeholder for the Deep State plotters already in place and the radical leftists they order him to appoint.

It’s these Hate America First Marxists and Maoist punks that will ignite a far more violent game should anyone stand in their way. Which is the primary reason they want to outlaw the public’s ability to own firearms? But that’s yet another story.

But first, why Biden?

McKay has the answer, aptly comparing him to another failed placeholder in history.





“Joe Biden isn’t Vladimir Lenin. Biden is Alexander Kerensky, the Russian politician who served as the vessel for the revolutionaries to overthrow the old guard in 1917 and then, once he had proven himself useful toward that end, was shuffled aside so the real power could assume control. And as in Kerensky’s case, what comes after will bring the end of all that we know.”

Who and what Antifa and BLM really are. Don’t believe their cover story

McKay:

“[Today’s coupsters are] not even trying to hide this anymore. Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrice Cullors repeatedly says “We are trained Marxists.” Antifa’s imagery, dogma, public statements — all straight from the Marxist playbook. The bleatings of the Democrat Socialist crowd, including AOC, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and the rest — unabashedly Marxist.

“What do you think every one of these ‘community organizing’ outfits catching oversized checks from the Soroses of the world is teaching to their new recruits? Where do you think critical race theory, repressive tolerance, and intersectionalism, the tools of the cultural revolutionaries setting fire to all our traditions and institutions, came from? They came from the Frankfurt School, all of whom were Marxists.”

McKay scores another direct hit here. Those who paid attention to both Obama campaigns duly noted his disguised yet crystal clear desire to inflame racial animosity. Something he’d pledged not to do.

“Racial healing” under Barack Obama: Anything but…

This “racial healer” took every opportunity to subtly trash the equality-minded white voters he hoodwinked into voting for him – twice. They thought he’d keep his promise of equality for all. Except that Obama did anything but. He quietly but firmly made America’s then-waning racial problems even worse. He continued to encourage illegal aliens to flood into this country. That made it harder and harder for black Americans to get a job. This paved the way for America’s underground Maoist punks to exploit black disadvantage as a pretext for their attempt to take over the country.

Layering his “fundamental transformation” plan on top of the Great Recession worsened the situation for America’s poor. Including blacks. It further destabilized an already disillusioned country and the electorate. But this wasn’t a bug. It was a feature.

And it prepared the way to finish what America’s Marxist underground had already prepared for us. The game began even as the anti-Vietnam War demonstrations petered out in the mid-1970s. And the goal of that game: 2020’s Marxist revolution.

NEXT: 2020: The year America’s long-hidden Marxist Revolution began

