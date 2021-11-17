Wyoming GOP rejects Cheney, unrecognizing a deep-state enabler of evil

WASHINGTON: Never-Trump Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney was declared persona non grata by Wyoming’s GOP. By a vote of 31-29, the state organization’s central committee ruled it will no longer “recognize” Cheney as a Republican. That’s a very close vote. One that expresses the rot infecting so much of today’s GOP. (Wyoming GOP won’t recognize Liz Cheney as member over anti-Trump stance)

Unrecognizing the Republican Party’s old guard – those who think it uncouth to oppose Democrats in a forceful, Trumpian manner – is the most crucial goal of this year’s Republican primaries. By unrecognizing those RINOs, I mean voting them out of office.

According to the man they loathe, President Donald J. Trump, these faux-Republicans:

“Are perhaps our biggest problem. We will never save our country or be great again unless Republicans get tough and get smart.”

And as we all know, Cheneyesque Republicans only get tough on those dedicated to waging war against their socialist friends and colleagues across the aisle.





Cheney, a friend to liberals one and all

That is why Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi selected Rep. Cheney to sit on the committee “investigating” the January 6 Capitol Hill uprising. (Pelosi’s Capitol Riot Commission seeking truth? They can’t handle the truth) The populist reaction to the stolen presidential election of 2020.

An action spurred by the inaction of Washington’s timid and squeamish Republicans. (The Capitol Hill insurrection and the Deep State and liberal media reaction)

It highlighted their inability to recognize an old enemy, the great failing of RINOs one and all. Instead, the one who sat at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1776 insisted the delegates include an innocuous nod to the evil institution of slavery. Later, a faction into a political party proudly rejected the nation’s founding declaration that “all men are created equal.”

One that marched half the nation down the path to secession and armed, treasonous rebellion and death.

Today, one that rejects the two most basic inalienable, individual American rights: First Amendment free speech and the Second Amendment right to bear arms.

That political faction, of course, is today’s ever-authoritarian Democratic Party.

President Abraham Lincoln once said of them:

“The Democrats deny his [the slave’s] manhood; deny, or dwarf to insignificance, the wrong of his bondage; so far as possible, crush all sympathy for him, and cultivate and excite hatred and disgust against him.”

Lincoln understood that to steal a people’s freedom and labor, you must first dehumanize them. Then, portray them as unworthy inferiors—soulless thralls born to nothing more than silent obedience. Obedience, the oppressor insists, is to their benefit.

In 1773, West Indian slave-trader and Philadelphian Richard Nisbet wrote:

“Instead of being oppressed to feed a large family, like the laborer in Europe, the more children he [the slave] has, the richer he becomes; for the moment a child is born, the parents receive the same quantity of food for its support, as if it were a grown person; and in the case of their own death, if they have any reflection, they will quit the world with the certainty, of their children being brought up with the same care they formerly experienced themselves. They may be pronounced happier than the common people of many of the arbitrary governments in Europe, and even several, of the peasants in Scotland and Ireland.”

Or as Big Brother’s government tells the enslaved masses of Oceania in George Orwell’s novel “1984,”

“Freedom is slavery.”

RINOs in the so-called “party of Lincoln” lack institutional memory. They have forgotten the Republican Party’s primary mission: to forcefully oppose the imposition of slavery in the United States of America.

Unfortunately, Cheneyesque Republicans cannot recognize the evil and ancient foe who laughs while using them so often and so contemptuously.

And so, it falls to us to follow the lead of Wyoming’s GOP by unrecognizing incumbent RINO Republicans with our votes in the coming primaries.

