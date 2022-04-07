Wisconsinites among Americans wanting 2020 Election Electors recalled

WASHINGTON: Republican officials in more than half of all Wisconsin counties are now calling for the decertification of Wisconsin’s 2020 Election results for the presidency, and good reasons.

Over the past year, Wisconsin investigators have found:

* Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg gave money to facilitate illegal ballot drop boxes all over Wisconsin.

* Ballot mules tracked by cell phone pings made multiple trips to remote ballot boxes guilty of ballot harvesting thousands of ballots from the elderly and mentally challenged. (D’Souza “2000 Mules” documentary proves 2020 Election Fraud)

And those are just two of the newest charges since we did a story on Wisconsin voting problems only a month ago.

In the CDN report, Wisconsin Election Fraud exposed by former Supreme Court judge, I wrote:





“Judge Gableman’s OSC learned that all voting machines in Green Bay were ESS machines that were connected to a secret, hidden WiFi access point at the Grand Hyatt hotel. (Knowing software would swap votes, did Dems choose Dominion?)

This address was the same location used by the City of Green Bay on the day of the 2020 Presidential election. The OSC has learned the WiFi, machines, and ballots were controlled by a single individual who was not a government employee but an agent of a special interest group operating in Wisconsin. This was a clear violation of Wisconsin election laws. That one guy in that hotel room with his fingers on Wisconsin’s election results was a Michael Spitzer Rubenstein, a lawyer from Brooklyn, New York, according to the OSC report.

Supposedly one of the functions of Rubenstein was as an ‘on-site contact’ to coordinate with contractor staff at the Hyatt Regency and KI Convention Center to establish wireless networks for Election Day operations. Per Rubenstein’s instructions, there were three WiFi networks available; One was the general conference facility public network that would be available to members of the press, which was password-protected, but the password was widely available. A second password-protected WiFi network was created for Central Count staff. A third WiFi network was established, but that network was to be hidden, and it was not to be password-protected. Rubenstein also directed both networks reach[ed] [his] hotel room on the 8th floor’ (App. 262-266).”

We further reported that the special investigator, Judge Gableman’s subpoenas, were ignored by the voting machine companies responsible for tabulating the Wisconsin election results and retaining that data according to Federal law. Instead, they wiped the data from their voting machines, claiming it happened by accident during an update and claimed the devices belong to them anyway and are not the property of Wisconsin.

“Judge Gableman’s OSC began the investigation of voting machines in Wisconsin in 2021 with subpoenas sent to Dominion, ESS, and Command Central, LLC, a Dominion reseller and servicer. The information sought includes who, when, where, and what updates were provided to these machines. So far, the OSC has learned one machine company representative stated all these voting machines were “wiped” during updates, meaning they did not retain the federally required voter data.”

This was a violation of Federal law, and something heard in six states accused of widespread and systematic election fraud. (Revenge of the Nerds: Statistical experts prove Biden loss, Trump win)

When Americans talk about criminal Democrats in this country, this would be an excellent example of what they are talking about:

These voting machine companies have refused to comply with these investigations authorized by the state officials of Wisconsin. These are the same state officials of Wisconsin who hired them in the first place as third-party vendors to offer up an impartial and honest vote count of their state!

At the very least, these companies voting machines should now be banned across America. At the most, they should be criminally prosecuted.

Another problem Judge Gableman found, as we offered in that article:

“Wisconsin Democrats have a very big problem. Judge Gableman’s OSC has exposed massive widespread systematic election fraud in the 2020 election with connections to at least two other states via a specially designed software app. This is officially no longer a ‘conspiracy theory’ but a ‘conspiracy truth.’ It’s a truth spelled out in facts of great detail in an official report conducted by the state officials of Wisconsin.”

Finally, in that same article, we quoted Judge Gableman when he used math to drive his point home in a hearing reporting his findings to a special committee.

“Wisconsin has 4 million adults but 7.1 million voter registrations, 359 voters have an address that hasn’t existed for 10 years and are still registered there, two-bedroom apartment has 26 registered voters 16 unit building with 290 registered voters Single-family home with 19 registered voters, voters registered with no first names, 625,000 dead people on Wisconsin’s voter rolls, Double votes! Countless examples of the same exact voter registration, with different voter ID numbers, How they’re doing it, this is one way. Hudson, WI, experienced 10% population growth between 2012 and 2020 but a 128% increase in registered voters. We have been finding this all over…inflated voter registrations, Rock County, WI 5.6% illegally cast ballots from voters who moved and phantom votes Extrapolates to 4,795 in one county, 1.5 million illegal voter registrations 155,000 suspected fake voters “well over 50,000 illegally cast ballots that we can prove” from Nov. 3, 2020, Well over 50,000 fraudulent votes cast from phantom voters identified in Wisconsin More than twice the margin on Nov. 3, 3,713 voters registered to U.S. post offices.”

Again, it is noted that Joe Biden supposedly won Wisconsin by less than 21,000 votes.

The illegitimate voters of this election in Wisconsin measure about 155,000. To claim that no election fraud has occurred in the 2020 election is a lie. The math never lies. (Revenge of the Nerds: Statistical experts prove Biden loss, Trump win)

Interestingly, when this special investigation began in Wisconsin, 12 counties said they had no faith in the results of the Wisconsin 2020 Election. Furthermore, they wanted Wisconsin to decertify the election. Now that number has risen to 37, with one more county saying they have no confidence in the 2020 Election results. That makes for 51% of all of Wisconsin saying Biden did not win.

Making Attorney General Bill Barr, Vice President Mike Pence, and FBI Director Christopher Wray all look woefully incompetent, if not criminally negligent.

Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, called for the decertification of the state’s results from the 2020 Election last month after months of investigative work he conducted in his state. This was not taken lightly as, unlike Barr, Pence, and Wray, Gableman’s reputation as a professional in law enforcement and justice is stellar after his lengthy career.

Many Wisconsinites believe the only reason the 2020 results have not been decertified is that Republican Speaker of the House, Robin Vos, doesn’t want to.

Since November 3rd, 2020, Vos has been obstinate to prevent any efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Even though Vos met with President Trump last August to assure him he was doing all he could to ensure Wisconsin voter integrity in the 2020 Election, his actions have not supported his words.

Last October, a nonprofit legal watchdog group called American Oversight filed a lawsuit against Vos and the Wisconsin State Assembly.

American Oversight is seeking the release of records related to the 2020 Election investigation.

The Wisconsin State Assembly failed to obey subpoenas and FOIA requests. This result is Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn issuing a ruling finding both Vos and the Wisconsin State Assembly in contempt of court for failing to provide requested records, despite a court order. In addition, bailey-Rihn ordered Vos and the State Assembly to pay American Oversight’s legal fees and costs.

Vos was instrumental in agreeing to voter drop boxes.

Agreeing with Zuckerberg’s money being inserted around the state during the 2020 Election, Vos supported the effort across the entire nation despite the illegality. But unfortunately, Vos’ actions have shown that he would instead cover up Wisconsin’s blatant election fraud than work cooperatively in addressing it.

The people of Wisconsin are livid over the cheating, fraud, and lawbreaking leading to Joe Biden being certified as the 46th President.

Numerous fraudulent and illegal activities have been documented thus far, and the number keeps on growing, as does the number of individuals who are calling for decertification.

The next time somebody in the news media or some Democrat in Wisconsin uses mockingbird phrases such as “unfounded, unsubstantiated, no evidence, baseless, etc.,” regarding 2020 election fraud, I think we should all be allowed to Will Smith bitch slap them without charges.

Joe Biden is not the 46th President, and several independent patriots from around the nation have now proven it. Doing the job of investigating 2020 Election fraud, the FBI and DOJ under Wray and Barr refused to do. In Wisconsin, credit goes to Judge Michael Gableman.

Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos is yet another RINO Republican that needs to be defunded by the party.

