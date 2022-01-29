Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson holds a COVID-19 vaccine injury hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C.: On Tuesday the 25th, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R) held a panel discussion with doctors and medical researchers who have treated COVID-19 vaccine-injured patients titled “COVID-19: A Second Opinion.” Many science and medical professionals have been researching the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines promoted by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Thousands of patients worldwide have experienced adverse events due to the COVID-19 vaccines and the related vaccine mandates as safe and effective. It has now been proven over time neither of these is true. After the vaccinations, those injured or have lost loved ones want their voices heard. They feel betrayed, and they are angry.

“COVID-19: A Second Opinion” – Senator Ron Johnson

“Discussion begins around the 40-minute mark. Sen. Ron Johnson moderates a panel discussion, COVID-19: A Second Opinion. A group of world-renowned doctors and medical experts provide a different perspective on the global pandemic response, the current state of knowledge of early and hospital treatment, vaccine efficacy and safety, what went right, what went wrong, what should be done now, and what needs to be addressed long term.” (web site)

At the opening, Senator Johnson spoke to his advocacy for early treatment, the importance of American health care freedom, and recognizing natural immunity. Additionally, they said of the impacts of mandates and the lack of transparency from federal health agencies in response to Johnson’s COVID-19 oversight requests.

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson said:

“Telling the truth in today’s cancel culture is not necessarily easy. You can pay a pretty heavy price. I really appreciate everybody participating in this, either personally or via video. (With) Their willingness to tell the truth, it is a real shame that we are having to hold this round table. Had government officials, the heads of our health care agencies, had they been doing their job, had they been honest and transparent with the American public, we wouldn’t be here today. The very sad fact of the matter is they haven’t. We are billing this as a discussion about the vaccine mandates, which is the current policy response to COVID that will rob us of freedom and take an enormous toll on human beings and on our economy.”

I think every American needs to ask themselves a question; Since the beginning of this pandemic, have the policies followed by the U.S. government worked?

Have the shutdowns or mask mandates worked? Have the vaccines, or the vaccine mandates going to work? I am sure we have all hoped and prayed they would have. But the fact is, we have close to seven hundred and fifty thousand Americans who have now reported that died with or from COVID. Seven hundred and fifty thousand. We rank 23rd out of more than two hundred nations.

Senator Johnson went on,

“Now, our government officials, talk about them not being particularly honest, not being particularly transparent. We even invited them all here, representatives and the heads of the CDC, Secretary of Defense Austin, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg, FDA acting commissioner Woodcock, and HHS Secretary Becerra, NIAID Director Fauci, NIH Director Collins, together with the CEOs of Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech. None of them showed up. None of them showed up. President Biden, for his part in terms of honestly, July 21st just a couple of months ago, said, if you are vaccinated, you are not going to be hospitalized, you are not going to be in an ICU unit, you are not going to die. You are not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations. He said, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ How I wish he was right when he said these vaccines are going to be that effective.”

There are three realities that our federal health agencies, President Biden, and his administration are ignoring when it comes to the mandates.

You have to understand the destructiveness of these mandates on our healthcare system. I have been talking to the doctors and nurses, they are the heroes of COVID, the people that had the courage and compassion to treat COVID, and so many of them caught COVID, some of them died, and most survived. Now they are treating the vaccine injured. They will not get vaccinated. We will lose decades of experience in our healthcare system already experiencing a healthcare worker shortage. What are we doing? How insane is this? But, one of the things our policymakers are ignoring is natural immunity. Why would we force a vaccine that is not as effective as we all hoped? Why would we force that on people with innate immunity? Science tells us those with natural immunity probably have better immunity than those fully vaccinated. Another reality that our policymakers are denying is that the vaccine prevents transmission presents infection. They are not. It is obvious they are not. So again, if you are vaccinated, you can still transmit. What is the rationale for the mandates?

There is no rationale.

The injuries don’t necessarily have to be visible to be real, severe, or life-altering. It is, again, unfortunate, way more than tragic. It’s outrageous that our healthcare agencies, the President of the United States, members of his administration are entirely ignoring these people and their plight. The courage takes to come forward, you know I can testify too. The repercussions are pretty grave.

The vilification, the suppression of what you’re trying to say, the censorship. People who have been on this journey with me have been fired from their institutions. They’ve been sued. Their careers and their lives as they’ve known it have been ended. That’s why you have so few people willing to come forward. Their medical licenses are threatened. The profession they trained for decades to get good at could be taken away from them. So you understand why they are remaining silent.

We can acknowledge it. We can put even just a fraction of the time or effort or resources as we’ve put into the shutdowns and the mask mandates and the vaccine mandates and the vaccine development and administration. If we take a fraction of that and apply it to research and treatment, a vaccine injury fund that compensates those who did what everybody asked them to do for themselves, for the good of their neighbors, for the good of society.”

Sen. Johnson also extended an invitation to the following agencies and drug companies to hear firsthand from the vaccine injured and medical professionals. All declined to participate.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci,

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins

Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin

Ohio attorney Thomas Renz joined Stew Peters after Sen. Johnson’s hearing to discuss DoD’s medical records data.

He has information from the DoD, which shows soldiers who were perfectly healthy before vaccination is now battling heart problems, how there’s been a nearly 300% increase in miscarriages, an almost 300% increase in cancer, and an over 1000% increase in neurological damage reported as vaccine side effects. The irony is Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate caused this, knowing that the COVID-19 virus posed little risk to our soldiers at the peak of their youth and health. Attorney Renz tapped into the DoD’s medical records as they are considered the most complete and accurate data for medical research due to the highly-controlled conditions of the military itself – until after Renz’s testimony.

Renz told Peters his team was able to download a lot of data until yesterday when somebody took that database offline removing altered myocarditis data.

Renz directly addresses those who would manipulate the DoD’s medical records:

“Let me just go on record and tell you this: first of all, we’ve got copies, including physical copies of this data, and I’ve got it all over the country, so you can’t get it; you can’t wipe it out, it’s out there. Second of all, that data, we’ve got…data from different points of time, that indicate where and when it’s been changed, so go ahead.

You guys try and cover this up; you’re going to dig your hole deeper. My suggestion for anybody that’s involved in this is that it’s time to come clean. Testify and ask for forgiveness, rather than permission. You guys need to really come clean, you need to think about this…”

We have a lot more coming that’s equally Earth-shattering.

This Cabal, this crooked, corrupt nightmare, is going to end. We’re going to end it. And I can’t wait – can’t wait – to see these guys brought to justice. They’ve murdered our soldiers, they’ve murdered our children. They’re going down.”

Renz says he has enough evidence now to take this to court.

He also has a solid legal argument for including Mainstream Media members for collusion. They have created a virtual news blackout in everything related to vaccine injuries and deaths after vaccinations. He has vowed his team will be pursuing this to the end.

Many American veterans and others who have served as military contractors felt Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate of September 2021 was not just a bad idea but a threat to our National Security. Many felt that Joe Biden’s financial dealings with China should have been cause for the Joint Chiefs to see a red flag (pun intended). They did not.

They played along with Joe Biden without objection.

Now they can all be labeled cowards at the least or treasonous traitors at the most. The evidence about the vaccines being both unsafe and ineffective was out there. So why did they not head it?

Undoubtedly, this hearing and the testimonies that came out were the most important story thus far in 2022, yet our mainstream media was missing in action (MIA). Why? If Big Pharma has that much of a death grip on suppressing our national news, we need new laws that prohibit them from advertising, much as we did for alcohol and tobacco. They have amassed too much power by way of money to influence our news media.

