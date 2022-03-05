Wisconsin Election Fraud exposed by former Supreme Court judge

WASHINGTON: If you ever wondered how this nation could have been so stupid as to vote for Joe Biden to our highest office of President, well, Wisconsin offers us further proof, we didn’t. He and the Democrats stole the office in one of the most criminally corrupt elections this nation has ever seen and the truth is coming out. Wisconsin has exposed systematic election fraud parallel to what was done in other states.

A former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has been working hard investigating the 2020 Presidential election results. (We know Biden stole the Presidential election, the numbers don’t add up) Judge Gableman has now presented his 136-page interim report in a public Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee hearing. In that report he suggests Wisconsin lawmakers take a “hard look” at decertifying the presidential election in Wisconsin.

Judge Gableman’s claims directly contradict an earlier analysis conducted by the Wisconsin Legislature back in November of 2021. The legislature found no legal basis for decertifying the election. despite evidence to the contrary. Now, Judge Gableman’s contentions are dividing the Wisconsin Republican Party, alienating many who publically claim to want to move on from the 2020 election fraud controversy. Still, the report is sending a shockwave through Republicans of Wisconsin as they now ponder aloud,

“If they can do this to Trump in 2020, what is to stop them from doing it to the rest of us in 2022?”

Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna), an assembly majority leader, issued a public statement via Twitter, calling the project a “fool’s errand” and urging politicians to “Focus on the future.” He went on, “[decertifying the election] would have no practical impact b/c there is no Constitutional way to remove a sitting president other than through impeachment or incapacity.”





Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine) of the Assembly commissioned the $676,000 taxpayer-funded report in spite of the numerous lawsuits. Vos did not comment on Judge Gableman’s claims beyond thanking him for his service.

Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Kewaskum), wants Wisconsin to decertify Joe Biden

With the support of MyPillow’s CEO Mike Lindell, Ramthun hopes that if the Wisconsin Legislature decertifies the election, it could potentially spark a movement to oust President Joe Biden. nd has Raamthun also recently announced a gubernatorial campaign Mike Lindell’s South Dakota Cyber Symposium of last summer brought together some of the sharpest minds of the cyber world to prove out the case of Joe Biden’s fraudulent taking our highest office. (MSM is lying: Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium did reveal Election Fraud)

Judge Gableman postulated at the end of his report that just because Wisconsin election law neither authorizes nor prohibits decertification, there is nothing to say it is not legally possible. He wrote,

“In the event of a widespread contest, the thumb should be on the scale in favor of withholding certification of electors.”

Republican Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs tweeted after his report dropped,

“This is a shocking recommendation,” continuing “Phrased another way — it recommends that the popular vote in Wisconsin be merely advisory. And could/would be overridden by a partisan legislature.”

Republicans demanded she resign after she confirmed Joe Biden’s illegitimate win in Wisconsin back in November of 2020. She claims to have gotten death threats to herself and her family thereafter.

Judge Gableman’s Report

Judge Gableman said his Office of Special Counsel (OSC) would continue investigating the elections, despite his active contract ending in December 2021, with the report due February 2022. He concluded on this point, “I believe that I do have a legally enforceable contract. Others would say that it ran out at the end of December.”

Judge Gableman has issued some 76 subpoenas seeking to force election officials, staffers, and other public officials for them to testify in secret. Secret testimony keeps witnesses from comparing testimonies. It also allows witnesses protection should they turn in State’s Evidence. Lawsuits are ongoing for some, with some public officials demanding that they would only testify in public. Those obstructing this investigation should be publically named to let the court of public opinion be the judge.

Judge Gableman supports Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R)

Johnson believes Republicans in the legislature may have the authority to bypass Wisconsin’s Democrat Governor and unilaterally assert control over federal elections in the state.

Judge Gableman’s OSC learned that all voting machines in Green Bay were ESS machines that were connected to a secret, hidden Wi-Fi access point at the Grand Hyatt hotel. (Knowing software would swap votes, did Dems choose Dominion?)

This address was the same location used by the City of Green Bay on the day of the 2020 Presidential election. The OSC has learned the Wi-Fi, machines, and ballots were controlled by a single individual who was not a government employee but an agent of a special interest group operating in Wisconsin. This was a clear violation of Wisconsin election laws. That one guy in that hotel room with his fingers on Wisconsin’s election results was a Michael Spitzer Rubenstein, a lawyer from Brooklyn, New York, according to the OSC report.

Supposedly one of the functions of Rubenstein was as an “on-site contact” to coordinate with contractor staff at the Hyatt Regency and KI Convention Center to establish wireless networks for Election Day operations. Per Rubenstein’s instructions, there were three WiFi networks available; One was the general conference facility public network that would be available to members of the press which was password-protected, but the password was widely available. A second password-protected WiFi network was created for Central Count staff. A third WiFi network was established, but that network was to be hidden and it was not to be password-protected. Rubenstein also directed “both networks reach[ed] [his] hotel room on the 8th floor” (App. 262-266).

Judge Gableman and his OSC are seeking the truth

The OSC investigation has been met with obstruction at every turn. Gableman, a once Wisconsin Supreme Court judge, explains all the resistance he has encountered proving that companies involved are hiding their tracks.

Judge Gableman’s OSC began the investigation of voting machines in Wisconsin in 2021 with subpoenas sent to Dominion, ESS, and Command Central, LLC, a Dominion reseller and servicer. The information sought includes information as to who, when, where, and what updates were provided to these machines. So far, the OSC has learned one machine company representative stated all these voting machines were “wiped” during updates, meaning they did not retain the federally required voter data.

This was a violation of Federal law and something heard in many of the other 6 states accused of widespread and systematic election fraud. (Revenge of the Nerds: Statistical experts prove Biden loss, Trump win)

When Americans talk about criminal Democrats in this country, this would be a good example of what they are talking about:

These voting machine companies have refused to comply with these investigations authorized by the state officials of Wisconsin. These are the same state officials of Wisconsin who hired them in the first place as third-party vendors to offer up an impartial and honest vote count of their state!

All Wisconsinites of both parties should take two immediate corrective actions:

Terminate their contracts and ban them from participation in all future state elections. Demand the DOJ to investigate them to collect the data now deemed missing from the Wisconsin 2020 election results.

Again, will AG Bill Barr say he saw no evidence of widespread election fraud in 2020? Barr is either blinded or lying.

Thus far, the voting machine companies have refused to comply with the OSC’s legislative subpoenas, providing no data. The OSC considers this investigation incomplete but ongoing. The voter data of Wisconsin’s 2020 election is illegally being withheld. Wisconsin cannot produce those results as required by federal law as they are sequestered in Minnesota, against state law.

As we heard from witnesses in other states, information the OSC seeks about the machines in Wisconsin, is being blocked in other states, like Arizona, as well. (Math genius Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai exposes Arizona Election Fraud) Clerks say they either do not possess the data while others insinuate that providing secure voting machine data to the OSC compromises election integrity.

In other words, these clerks are admitting guilt as it is impossible to verify the integrity of the voting machines because doing so would jeopardize the integrity of both the machines and future elections. And stop election fraud.

The OSC report claims that on election day, Rubenstein had access to ballots and determined which ones would be counted or not counted. He had no such authority by law and should be criminally prosecuted if this is true.

Judge Gableman’s OSC discovered another blockbuster development that leaves jaws on chests.

The OSC’s investigation discovered a ballot tracking and harvesting software application used in Wisconsin. The OSC became aware of the application when reviewing email exchanges between the Zuckerberg 5 and third parties. (Breaking down the ‘Zuckerberg 5′ in Wisconsin election report; CTCL derides allegations)

The OSC discovered this possible use of ballot tracking programs in both Georgia and Pennsylvania as well. The OSC was able to locate and identify the developer of both programs in those two states. The OSC obtained the source code for the Pennsylvania application.

Judge Gableman’s report alleges that “Get Out The Vote” activities meant to increase voter turnout were partisan in nature. The combination of “non-citizens” being allowed to vote. Futhermore that nursing homes contributed to fraudulent voting practices where ballot harvesting occurred. (Will Wisconsin “Reclaim” their 2020 Biden-Harris electoral college votes and electors? )

The Wisconsin Democrats Circle Their Wagons

In a press release Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers described attempts to investigate Wisconsin election fraud as a

“…circus” that “has long surpassed being a mere embarrassment for our state… a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars.”

“This effort has spread disinformation about our election processes, it has attacked the integrity of our clerks, election administrators, and poll workers, and it has emboldened individuals to harass and demean dedicated public servants,” said the governor.

Not to be outdone, Wisconsin A.G. Josh Kaul also characterized this new report as “shameful, deeply embarrassing” and “a full-throated attack on our democracy and a truly shocking example of the authoritarian mindset at work.”

“The report provides a roadmap for attempting to overturn the will of the voters based on a fringe legal theory. It includes recommendations that would restrict access to voting and make it harder to detect fraud. And it disparages due process and public records requests because they are inconvenient to certain individuals with power,” this attorney general warned.

Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) implored her legislative colleagues to vocally denounce “this shitshow that has damaged our democracy and wasted hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”

“The last eight months of this investigation have been a waste of time and money for the people of Wisconsin, appealing to right-wing conspiracy theorists and our deranged former president,” Agard said in a press release.

Still, other Democrats are living in the deep river of Denial. Either that or they are just simple-minded liars towing the party line.

“This investigation accomplished exactly nothing. We already know there was no widespread voter fraud,” Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) said in a press release “Speaker Vos wasted $676,000 of taxpayer money and he should pay that money back… The legislature should audit the Office of Special Counsel to find out once and for all how exactly the money was wasted and what kind of corruption was done. I’m renewing my call to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee to authorize that audit.”

Wisconsin Democrats have a very big problem. Judge Gableman’s OSC has exposed massive widespread systematic election fraud in the 2020 election with connections to at least 2 other states via a specially designed software app. This is officially no longer a “conspiracy theory” but a “conspiracy truth”. It’s a truth spelled out in facts of great detail in an official report conducted by the state officials of Wisconsin.

I lived in Wisconsin for one year of my life my first year of marriage and teaching. Most Wisconsin people do not consider Speaker Vos spending $676,000 of taxpayer money as a waste as per Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee). They consider it money well-spent, given what Judge Gableman has uncovered in his OSC report. What Carpenter does not understand about most of the people of Wisconsin is they are people of high morals and principles before politics. They hate liars and cheats. They are like most of the rest of America.

Heroic Wisconsinites are working to criminally prosecute the election cheats and expose them for who they are. For all those liars of the media, that claim election fraud claims in Wisconsin have been debunked, explain this:

“Wisconsin has 4 million adults but 7.1 million voter registrations, 359 voters have an address that hasn’t existed for 10 years and are still registered there, 2 bedroom apartment has 26 registered voters 16 unit building with 290 registered voters Single-family home with 19 registered voters, voters registered with no first names, 625,000 dead people on Wisconsin’s voter rolls, Double votes! Countless examples of same exact voter registration, with different voter ID numbers, How they’re doing it, this is one way.” Hudson, WI experienced 10% population growth between 2012 and 2020 but a 128% increase in registered voters We have been finding this all over…inflated voter registrations, Rock County, WI 5.6% illegally cast ballots from voters who moved and phantom votes Extrapolates to 4,795 in one county, 1.5 million illegal voter registrations 155,000 suspected fake voters “well over 50,000 illegally cast ballots that we can prove” from Nov. 3, 2020, Well over 50,000 fraudulent votes cast from phantom voters identified in Wisconsin More than twice the margin on Nov. 3, 3,713 voters registered to U.S. post offices.”

The above is taken from the video description of this video:

It is to be noted that Joe Biden supposedly won Wisconsin by less than 21,000 votes. The illegitimate voters of this election in Wisconsin measure about 155,000. To claim that no election fraud has occurred in the 2020 election of Wisconsin makes you a liar.

