MADISON, WI: On January 25 the Wisconsin Assembly voted unanimously in a privileged voice vote to move forward Rep. Timothy Ramthun’s resolution to reclaim Wisconsin’ ten elector votes in the 2020 President and Vice President election. The resolution AJR LRB5782 alleges that Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College members certified the 2020 election while alleging knowing the results are fraudulent. (Wisconsin Assembly Unanimously Votes To Withdraw Biden’s 2020 Electoral Votes) The legislation will now move to the Wisconsin Assembly Rules Committee, and then on to the Wisconsin Senate for confirmation.

Calling for a point of order during Tuesday’s open session of the Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Ramthun asked for a privileged resolution. His legislation was referred to the Rules Committee per parliamentary rules. The debate continued then on an existing Bill 743 in the Assembly.

“Breaking: Wisconsin Assembly Votes to Advance Resolution to Reclaim 10 Electors for Joe Biden in 2020 Election” – The Gateway Pundit





A privileged resolution

Rep. Ramthun was able to use the “privileged resolution” to call for a vote on the bill during the current session. The result was a unanimous vote to move the legislation to the Rules Committee. It is now in the hands of Republican Wisconsin House Speaker Vos who now has ten days to decide to push it to the floor for a House of Representatives vote.

The Wisconsin Senate holds 21 Republicans and 12 Democrats.

Representative Ramthun masterfully used the rulebook, the Constitution, and political genius.

The assembly voted for passage of the resolution, sending it to the Rules Committee, who will choose to move the resolution forward. Or not. They may also table it with or without a hearing. Now the legislation will move to the next level, to see where Robin Vos, leader of the Rules Committee will take it. For a variety of reasons it may not advance out of this committee, but it’s the first time in Wisconsin history that a state Representative has moved to reclaim Wisconsin’s ten electoral ballots.

In a disciplinary action, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has stripped the office of Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) of his staff in retaliation for Ramthm’s gathering of election irregularities and crimes. At the center of this is the over 500 drop boxes throughout the state. Those drop boxes were ruled illegal by Waukesha Judge Michael O. Bohren. That legal case was brought before the court by voters Richard Teigen and Richard Thom, who believed the use of drop boxes was in conflict with state law.

Ramthun says there is “undeniable” evidence of election fraud in the state and has called for a Joint Resolution to decertify Wisconsin’s electoral votes. Ramthun’s office is now in need of a staffer and needs to be supported and thanked for doing the right thing for the people of Wisconsin and America. Vos pulled his one staff member in retaliation.

How can you help?

Reclaiming the electoral votes would reduce Biden’s total count to 296, which would not change the outcome of the 2020 election. However, it would be a positive effort to stop future election fraud in the state. Also, Arizona is now considering a similar move to recall its electors. Contact the Wisconsin Rules Committee members and voice your opinion. Wisconsin residents can voice their support for Representative Tim Ramthun’s bill by calling their legislator by calling the Legislative Hotline. In Madison, dial 266-9960 or toll-free at 1-800-362-9472.

Rep. Robin Vos is said to be a RINO Never Trumper pal of Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R). President Trump recently issued a statement responding to a report of Wisconsin Speaker Vos’s attempts to increase drop boxes in elections in the state.

As of 1/15/2022, Vos was directly violating judicial ruling that absentee drop boxes are illegal in Wisconsin:

“The Amos Center for Justice & Liberty announces that a Waukesha County Judge ruled on Jan. 13, 2022, that the over 500 absentee ballot drop boxes placed around Wisconsin in 2020 are illegal under Wisconsin election laws. The absentee ballot drop boxes were at the center of our Mueller v. WEC original action filed on November 27, 2020, with the Wisconsin Supreme Court.”

That court refused to hear the original action without stating a reason for its denial. But a one-line dissent from three conservative justices, authored by Rebecca Bradley denounced the 4-person majority decision, saying:

“It is time that we stop shirking our institutional responsibilities to the citizens of Wisconsin.”

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren also held that the March and August 2020 guidelines of the Wisconsin Election Commission encouraging county clerks to purchase and place the illegal absentee ballot drop boxes throughout the state, were themselves illegal. Stating that they were not enacted through the rulemaking process.

However, a group of Wisconsin residents appealed this decision.

A coalition of groups — including Disability Rights Wisconsin, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice — appealed the ruling with the Wisconsin appeals court. That court temporarily blocked Judge Bohren’s order that would have banned the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the swing state. Assuming it stands, it means drop boxes can continue to be used for Wisconsin’s February 15 primary.

Many Republicans are now calling for censorship of Rep. Robin Vos after his confrontational battle with Rep. Ramthun similar to the way Cindy McCain was censured by the Arizona GOP for failing to support Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Republican leader Vos of the state Assembly previously placed sanctions on Ramthun who he accused of making false claims that former President Trump won the 2020 election in Wisconsin for more than a year. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is allegedly seeking vengeance after Ramthun falsely accused Vos of signing a deal with attorneys for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to authorize ballot drop boxes across Wisconsin once again.

Vos has incorrectly stated the electors cannot be recalled or reclaimed when in fact, any evidence of widespread voter or election fraud requires him to take legal action according to both the Wisconsin laws and laws of the USA.

Also in Wisconsin, five of six election officials are said to have violated Wisconsin election laws.

A number of issues in voting in Wisconsin have now been exposed since the November 2020 election. Two areas of concern are the number of dead voters on the rolls and voter ID numbers assigned to multiple people in Wisconsin. Former FOX News Houston reporter whom we did a prior story on last year outlines cases of 2020 election concerns.“Racine County sheriff accuses Wisconsin Elections Commission of breaking election law in nursing homes”

The members of the rules committee under pressure from election integrity advocates are:

Jim Steineke (R), Chairman

Robin Vos (R)

Tyler August (R)

Kevin Petersen (R)

Tyler Vorpagel (R)

Mike Kuglitsch (R)

Paul Tittl (R)

Jon Plumer (R)

Barbara Dittrich (R)

Greta Neubauer (D)

Dianne Hesselbein (D)

Mark Spreitzer (D)

Lisa Subeck (D)

Sondy Pope (D)

Samba Baldeh (D)

