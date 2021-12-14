Will Trump kill Hillary Clinton’s vampiric deep-state democracy?

Like Count Dracula, Hillary Clinton rose from her casket and injected herself into the 2024 presidential contest. She fears Republican voters will once again reject the usual panoply of GOP empty suits and select Donald J. Trump as the party’s presidential standard bearer in 2024.

And as the issues of inflation and illegal immigration cause faux President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval ratings to tank, Hillary understandably fears the pair will experience the bitterness of her humiliating defeat in 2016.

“If I were a betting person right now, I’d say Trump is going to run again,” she told NBC’s Willie Geist.

And if Trump wins?

“I think that could be the end of our democracy. Not to be too pointed about it, but I want people to understand that this could be a make-or-break point. If he or someone of his ilk were once again to be elected president, especially if he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country.”

From Hillary’s lips to God’s ears.





Think of a 2024 Trump victory, coupled with a significant MAGA contingent in Congress, as a rejection of the corrupt, extra-constitutional government in Washington.

A rejection of the Democratic Party’s weaponized CIA, NSA, and FBI. Rejection of their targeting America-First political representatives and worried parents concerned over racist critical race theory.

And should Trump return to the White House, does any rational person think he’ll allow the corrupt status quo to continue? Democrats will lie, steal, cheat, and bear false witnesses before that happens.

As a novice politician in 2017, Trump mistakenly thought federal bureaucratic agencies operated under the direction of the President of the United States.

But the Russia-collusion counter-intelligence operation and two impeachment trials have likely disabused Trump of that notion. These unelected agencies – aided by plants within the mainstream media – worked to subvert his independent, America-First agenda.

He terrorized terrorists (killing ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani) while simultaneously negotiating to extricate America from endless Mideast wars. Couple this with his drawdown of American forces in Germany, and it’s clear why the Deep State focused its ire on Trump.

He threatened to move America away from the Cold War agreements that lost their relevance that glorious day Soviet Russia ceased to exist. And lest we forget, the CIA and NSA are also Cold War relics.

And the FBI’s part in the Russia-collusion counter-intelligence caper should lead to the revocation of its charter. In attempting to overthrow a duly-elected president, they lived up to fears such agencies would devolve into secret police.

As US Attorney John Durham discovered, these Deep-State secret services operated under the direction of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign smear machine.

They will likely do so again in the 2024 presidential campaign.

You see, the “democracy” Clinton fears Trump will destroy is the one that intercepts and stores every American’s private data, sends FBI agents to investigate law-abiding parents, targets America-First politicians, uses inflation to destroy the purchasing power and savings of America’s middle class, encourages an illegal immigrant invasion, and shuts down domestic oil pipelines to drive up the price of fuel and make America energy dependent.

In short, Hillary Clinton’s vampiric democracy deserves to die in darkness. And Trump is just the man to turn off its lights by driving a stake through its evil heart.

