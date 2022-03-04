Will the GOP stand behind Rick Scotts 11 Point Plan to Rescue America

WASHINGTON. With polls showing most Americans are angry over Democratic Party misrule, many Republicans want to pursue a Bidenesque 2020 electoral policy. That’s to say, staying in the basement and out of sight of voters. But some in the Grand Old Party (GOP) insist their party must stand for something. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is one. He’s even released the 11 Point Plan to Rescue America to explain his party’s goals if they take control of Congress in 2022.

Part of Scott’s “11 Point Plan to Rescue America” says Republicans will insist

“…our kids will say the pledge of allegiance, salute the Flag, learn that America is a great country, and choose the school that best fits them.” It also pledges their “government will never again ask American citizens to disclose their race, ethnicity, or skin color on any government forms.”

But Scott insists his party should “grow America’s economy, starve Washington’s economy, and stop socialism.”





That’s a mighty big ask for a Republican Party that’s pretty much been missing in action on questions of government spending and the expansion of its power over the individual.

For instance, Scott proposes,

“All federal legislation sunsets in 5 years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.”

But that’s a bridge too far for some Senate Republicans.

They’ve grown used to passing continuing resolutions and massive omnibus bills without the need to debate the continuation of federal programs that have lived well past their prime.

Take the Public Health Service Commission Corps. It was created in the 19th century to provide health care to US merchant seamen. According to the Heritage Foundation,

“Its members still have military ranks, are paid according to Pentagon pay scales, and are eligible for retirement pensions after 20 years – yet they haven’t been part of the military since 1952! They do practically nothing in their official capacity (their leadership lobbied Congress to avoid service in the Gulf War!), yet they cost taxpayers $452 million in 1994. Decommissioning the corps would save taxpayers $625 million over five years.”

And that’s just one of many federal programs that wastes taxpayer funds. Imagine if every five years a federal program’s existence had to be justified in the cold light of congressional debate. Then, perhaps departments like The Economic Development Administration, which was designed to spur economic growth in small American communities, which a Government Accounting Office study found has zero impact, would go the way of the dodo bird.

But GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t having any of this.

In fact, he disingenuously attacked Scott for threatening the two safest federal programs in existence.

“Let me tell you what will not be part of our agenda,” McConnell told POLITICO, “… a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare after five years. That will not be part of the Republican Senate majority agenda.”

It’s odd, but telling, that a Republican leader would borrow Democratic Party talking points to justify billions spent on useless government programs. Funds that would best be spent on Social Security and Medicare.

That’s the kind of government waste that forces the Federal Reserve to print even more inflationary dollars now shoving average Americans deeper into the poor house.

At some point, Republican voters have got to ask themselves what their party really stands for.

And with worthless GOP hacks like Sen. Mitch McConnell serving as examples, it clearly doesn’t stand for all that much.

