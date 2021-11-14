Will Judge Schroeder let Rittenhouse prosecution add lesser charges?

KENOSHA, WI: The presiding judge in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse said Friday that he is thinking about allowing the jury to consider lesser charges when they enter deliberations after final arguments. The reason for this is twofold; to protect Rittenhouse, and to allow the prosecution to save face.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder told attorneys on Friday he would make a decision, but also explained what allowing lesser charges would mean for his case.

“Any of the ones (charges) we talked about, which are less serious crimes, carrying lesser potential sentences, if I allow those, then the jury, if they are unable to agree that you’re guilty of the charged offense, will have the opportunity to consider whether you’re guilty of the less serious offense and could return that as a verdict as an alternative to instead returning a verdict of not guilty,” Schroeder said.

He also explained that it could prevent a hung jury, which would mean a re-trial.

Judge Bruce Schroeder did rule against the prosecution’s request to allow the jury to consider a lesser charge in the killing of a second man.

Schroeder scheduled closing remarks for Monday, after hearing eight days of testimony in the case





Prosecutors were seeking approval for less serious charges to be considered after days of testimony in which considerable evidence was presented to support the teenager’s argument that he acted in self-defense.

At this stage of the trial, the jury was excused for the day as attorneys argued about what the judge’s final instructions to the jury should be.

This is a very important part of the trial because what the judge explains to the jury can affect their verdict.

Charges against Kyle Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18; and failure to comply with an emergency order from state or local government.

The charges against Rittenhouse are excessive.

Furthermore, the prosecution has not been able to prove any of them beyond a reasonable doubt.

In fact, the prosecution has done so poorly that they tried to force a retrial by misconduct, in asking questions that the judge already ruled inadmissible.

What it means to find Rittenhouse guilty of lesser charges

Unable to prove a murder case against Rittenhouse, Prosecutors are asking the judge to explain to the jury that they can also find Rittenhouse guilty of lesser charges.

This is not unusual, as in most cases the prosecutor formally files lesser included charges.

However, in this politically motivated prosecution, District Attorney Binger was a picture of arrogance., Believing that he would easily put Rittenhouse in jail for the rest of his life for the crimes of being a conservative while armed. And then having the audacity to defend himself with the dreaded AR-15 weapon against radical left-wing criminals.

Binger did not want Rittenhouse to be found guilty of anything but the most serious charges. But those serious charges did not hold up under court testimony.

Binger now asking Judge Schroeder to include those lesser charges

The prosecution’s case has been a slow avalanche as his witnesses have, for the most part, proven Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense.

At the start of the trial, Rittenhouse faced seven charges for shootings last year. The judge tossed out one of those charges, for curfew violation, because he said the state did not present enough evidence.

Therefore Binger is asking for lesser charges in order to get something, anything, on Rittenhouse.

This is a breakdown of what additional charges Binger wants to add.

The judge will finalize his decision over the weekend, but these are the lesser charges (counts) the state wants and what the judge says he is likely going to do.

One:

First-degree reckless homicide (in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum). It is a lesser charge. The Judge indicated that he will likely not allow this addition.

Two:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, in regards to Richie McGinniss, the reporter who testified for the prosecution, but gave testimony that vindicated Rittenhouse. Binger wants to add the lesser charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The judge has not indicated his decision.

Three:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety of the unidentified man who jumped and kicked Rittenhouse when he was on the ground. The lesser charge the judge will likely not allow.

Four:

First-degree intentional homicide, in the death of Anthony Huber.

Five:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz. The state wants three lesser charges: the judge has not made a decision about any of them.

Six:

Possessesion of a dangerous weapon. No decision at this time.

Seven:

Failure to comply with emergency management order of state or local government. This was dismissed.

Now the state wants three lesser charges.

One will be second-degree intentional manslaughter.

The judge has indicated that he will likely allow this addition. The defense did not object.

Another added charge of first-degree reckless homicide. The judge will likely allow. The defense did not object.

The third additional lesser charge will be a first-degree reckless homicide. The judge indicating that he will most likely not allow this charge to be added.

The judge denied a second-degree reckless endangerment instruction to the jury after a terse exchange with the prosecution.

Judge Schroeder saying

“I’m telling you that the factors are in determining utter disregard and you’re telling me that one of the factors to consider whether it’s utter disregard, is utter disregard. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Assistant District Attorney James Kraus replied:

“Like I said, I believe that the defendant’s testimony gives a reasonable jury a basis to find a second degree.”

Judge Schroeder:

“I don’t. So I will not give that instruction.“

The judge, in this case, did not allow the prosecution to run wild with charges or trample Rittenhouse’s right to a fair trial.

Even though many of the left-wing news sources try to indicate otherwise, this judge has acted fairly to both sides as seen in any politically motivated trial in recent years.

Many legal observers have correctly stated that prosecutors struggled to poke holes in Rittenhouse’s self-defense claims. Even as Schroeder’s decisions on what to allow in terms of lesser charges could be significant. But you would never know this by reading the leftist news, which is reporting a different series of events than court watchers are seeing.

This disconnect with reality is setting up riots to follow if Rittenhouse is found innocent, as is likely.

Rittenhouse will likely be found innocent on manslaughter charges. His proffer of self-defense is clearly shown. Nonetheless, Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’s concern is that there will be mass civil unrest, specifically in Kenosha, if Rittenhouse is found not guilty of murder.

After closing arguments on Monday, names will be drawn to decide which 12 jurors will deliberate and which ones will be dismissed as alternates.

Eighteen people have been hearing the case.

This case will be decided by a jury, and Rittenhouse’s fate lies in their hands.

And that fate may very well rest on which news source those jurors regularly get their news.

The case has stirred fierce debate over vigilantism, self-defense, the Second Amendment right to bear arms and the unrest that erupted throughout the U.S. over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.