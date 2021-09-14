Will Joe Rogan sue CNN for fake news? Maybe he should

WASHINGTON: Last week, podcast sensation Joe Rogan contemplated suing CNN after the network falsely claimed that he was using a horse dewormer to treat Covid-19. Ivermectin has been used in humans since 1975 and has an excellent track record as a drug. The makers of Ivermectin won a Nobel Prize in 2015 for the drug.

What CNN and their liberal sycophants don’t seem to know there are human-grade uses and those for animals. Saying you should not use Ivermectin, because you know, animals, is like saying you should not use antibiotics, because you know, animals.

Should Joe Rogan sue CNN and those who have dragged him and his medical team through the mud? With a Celebrity Net Worth of $100 million, maybe he should.

Despite Joe Biden calling for American unity, liberal trolls have been truly heartless on social media over Rogan’s misfortune. And the podcast superstar is rightfully livid. Not only because of the lies about him, his medical team and the use of Ivermectin, but the disinformation on what works to save people’s lives.





If you are under 30, you might ask “Who is Joe Rogan”

Joe Rogan is a standup comedian of over 20 years. Rogan’s sixth-hour-long comedy special ‘Joe Rogan: Strange Times’ premiered on Netflix in October of 2018 and was a huge success. Today his podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience, are available for free on Spotify.

According to Media Monitors:

“Joe Rogan’s listeners are largely representative of the majority of podcast listenership, but his popularity blows away the competition.”

“According to our survey respondent demos, Joe’s listenership is 71% male and evenly split between high school and post-secondary graduates. Fifty-seven percent of his audience reports earning over $50k per year, with 19% making over $100k. The average age of his listeners was 24.”

Rogan’s website offers a long list of his media accomplishments including comedy specials, his aforementioned podcast, and website and he has provided color commentary for the UFC on Pay Per View, Spike TV, and FOX. He also has a filmography and was the host of Fear Factor on NBC.

In 2020, CNN description of Rogan as “libertarian-leaning” is not the whole story. Rogan holds a wide variety of political views and does not easily fall on any particular side of the political spectrum. He claims to be socially liberal He describes himself as socially liberal but also supports the Second Amendment.

Obviously, Rogan is a strong supporter of freedom of speech and an opponent to cancel culture. He is also critical of what he describes as an American foreign policy of military adventurism.

Rogan has criticized political polarization in the United States and accused American liberals of hoping for former U.S. President Donald Trump to fail rather than succeed simply because they disliked his persona.

Rogan is self-described as a realist.

LANGUAGE WARNING – NOT FOR CHILDREN!

The video has over five million views.

Joe Rogan, Covid-19, and Ivermectin

The way this news came out was at the beginning of Rogan’s podcast number 1703 on September 7th where he returned after recovering from Covid-19.

TOM SEGURA: Well, well, well, if it isn’t old horse worm Rogan.

JOE ROGAN: Well, well, well (laughing).

TOM SEGURA: I am glad you’re well man.

JOE ROGAN: Dude, do I have to sue CNN?

TOM SEGURA: I don’t know, do you?

JOE ROGAN: They’re making sh*t up! They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer… I literally got it from a doctor! It’s an American company…

TOM SEGURA: Mmm hmmm.

JOE ROGAN: It’s a… They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings.

TOM SEGURA: Yeah.

JOE ROGAN: And CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer.

TOM SEGURA: Yeah, so what so…

JOE ROGAN: They must know that’s a lie!

TOM SEGURA: There’s a lot of people saying it.

JOE ROGAN: Right, but.

BRIAN REDBAN: A lot of people have been saying it. The Internet has been saying it but who cares?

JOE ROGAN: But it’s CNN saying it! Jim Accosta!

Rogan went on to mention he took the advice of Dr. Pierre Kory who he had on an earlier show.

Dr. Kory is a member of ‘Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance’ a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to developing highly effective treatment protocols to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 and to improve the outcomes for patients ill with the disease. It was formed by a number of leading critical care specialists in March of 2020 who advocates the use of Ivermectin for treating Covid-19.

What makes this news to both his followers and those who have heard his story is the absolute viscous way Rogan has been attacked on social media for his decision to use Ivermectin to treat Covid. Some of the social media posts have really angered his followers who consider the posts sick. Their authors, to be nice, are mentally off-balance.

The hypocrisy and idiocy surrounding the use of Ivermectin as a cure for Covid-19 is beyond belief. Just one example is that while Dr. Fauci gets exposed for lying to Congress he continues to pump only the Covid-19 vaccines he holds a financial interest in. (‘Don’t do it’: Dr. Fauci warns against taking Ivermectin to fight Covid-19)

To add the final straw to the camel’s back, it was recently leaked out the CDC is requiring all new immigrants from Afghanistan to take Ivermectin.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler