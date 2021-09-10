Will Californians turn against their leftist, white-privileged ruling class?

WASHINGTON. The recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom is days away. But the process has already rendered a few results. First, the state’s Democrats, and the one-party rule has liberal, taxpaying, urban, homeowning Californians as alarmed and angry as conservative, taxpaying, farm-owning, food-growing, rural communities.

Second, the Democratic/media notion that racism is endemic in America has proven a lie with African-American Larry Elder giving a frightened, white-privileged Newsom the scare of his pampered political life.

As to the first point, homelessness is a major problem for taxpaying citizens of the Golden State. According to the Wall Street Journal, the state’s homeless population has risen by more than 40 percent in just five years.

According to the Journal:





“Though only 12% of the US population lives in California, the Golden State hosts half of the nation’s street population.”

The term “street population” is apropos of California’s collection of mentally ill, drug-addled wonderers. There are no homeless in California because its street populations have taken up residence in tent cities within cities.

This confluence gives Democrat-run California a feudal, Medieval aspect.

According to the California Department of Public Health, Medieval-associated diseases are on the upswing. Hepatitis A, for instance, saw 246 cases reported in 2020. And incidents of human, flea-borne typhus totaled 1,302 in a period from 2001 to 2020.

For that you can thank California’s street population for using the streets as toilets, attracting rats and disease-bearing fleas.

As the Wall Street Journal notes,

“Mr. Newsom’s problem is that under his watch, homelessness has spread to every corner of the state.”

One dares not say it, but California’s homeless debacle is yet another failed experiment in socialism – “From each according to his ability. To each according to his need.”

You see, within the bloated $262.6 billion California state budget signed into law by Gov. Newsom, the legislature included $4.8 billion for programs to “alleviate homelessness.”

Will money really solve the homeless problem in California?

Even if the money earmarked went toward buying every homeless person a house, the website Research Maniacs says $4.8 billion buys you 24,000 homes at $200,000 each. But the average home price in California is around $800,000. And estimates place California’s homeless population at around 161,548.

Is it any wonder over-taxed Californians are boiling mad at limousine socialists like Democrat Gavin Newsom?

And on the question of endemic racism, our journalistic betters say Black Americans can themselves be promoters of “white supremacy.”

Like Los Angeles Times columnist Erika D. Smith. She claims a majority of her state’s Blacks support Gavin Newsom because he’s…

“… at least trying to do what most of us want by addressing the root causes of our problems by dismantling white supremacy, not by embracing as supporters some of the very people who embody it.”

Is white supremacy one of the “root causes” of “problems” for Black Americans?

The late American economist and commentator Walter Williams didn’t see it that way. In a 2017 article published in the Herald-Dispatch, Williams observed:

“The No. 1 problem among blacks is the effects stemming from a very weak family structure. Children from fatherless homes are likelier to drop out of high school, die by suicide, have behavioral disorders, join gangs, commit crimes and end up in prison. They are also likelier to live in poverty-stricken households…. Only 8 percent of black married-couple families live in poverty. Among black families in which both the husband and wife work full time, the poverty rate is under 5 percent. Poverty in black families headed by single women is 37 percent. The undeniable truth is that neither slavery nor Jim Crow nor the harshest racism has decimated the black family the way the welfare state has.”

Ms. Smith at the L.A. Times would have us believe all opposition to white-privileged limousine socialism is racist. White, self-avowed democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, a big supporter of Black Lives Matter, owns three homes worth half a million dollars each and has amassed a personal fortune of around $2.5 million.

And what of Gavin Newsome?

According, ironically, to the L.A. Times, Newsom…

“… has become a multimillionaire businessman, with an upscale chain of wine stores, wineries, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels, and retail shops stretching from the Bay Area and Napa Valley to Lake Tahoe and Palm Springs. He built some of those businesses with the Gettys, heirs to an oil fortune who have deep connections to the Democratic lieutenant governor’s family.”

Oh, and Newsom is worth $20 million, most of it inherited from his billionaire daddy.

His gubernatorial opponent, the conservative Republican Larry Elder, grew up poor, eventually earning a law degree from Brown University in 1977. By 1980, he had formed a law firm, eventually entering the field of talk radio. Elder earned all his $16 million the hard way – he worked for it.

Recently, Elder visited one of Newsom’s homeless encampments in LA’s fashionable bohemian community of Venice.

A video shows leftist activists, one wearing a gorilla mask, throwing eggs at Elder. She and another protestor physically attacked a member of Elder’s staff.

BREAKING: Larry Elder attacked by white liberals throwing eggs, wearing a monkey mask pic.twitter.com/EXk3cLuqb5 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 8, 2021

In this case, the LA Times did its job by reporting the facts.

“The woman appeared to be white, Elder is Black, and ape characterizations have been used as a racist trope for centuries.”

Columnist Erika D. Smith needs to read her own newspaper.

Perhaps she’ll come to realize that the white supremacy she so fears is alive and well among the racist, radical left fighting to save the crumbling prospects of Democrat Gavin Newsom.

Then she might come to understand the left’s rage at one Black man. One who beat the odds against racism and might also beat white-privileged socialism’s well-quaffed exemplar of California’s cynical and demeaning Democratic rulers.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe

74Million Red