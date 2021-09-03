Will America allow Biden, social media to cancel Gold Star Mother’s Grief?

WASHINGTON: How do you measure the weight of a Gold Star mother’s grief over the death of her son. Her son who gave his life for this nation? Apparently, for Joe Biden, the anguish of families standing over the remains of 13 U.S service family members can be measured in a dismissive tick-tock glance at his watch.

The Mournful occasion for loved ones who lost their lives outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26th, was cheapened further by the Commander-in-Chief. Biden callously ignored Shana Chappell, mother of Marine Kareem Nikoui, one of the 13 American soldiers killed in Kabul, reported Press Enterprise.

What occurred next infuriated hundreds of thousands of Americans and military families. A trifecta of shame complete as Facebook and Instagram suspend Chappell’s account for telling the truth about the Biden encounter. What is truly behind Biden, social media technocrat cartels who murder the truth, and a mother’s spirit? It is based on why Biden hides from the truth.

What was the grieving Gold Star mother's crime? According to Chappell, she posted the truth.





Why did Biden tarnish solemn ceremony’ with callous dismissal of grieving Goldstar mother?

The nation if not the world will probably never know what was in Biden’s heart. The part that is reserved for a caring leader of the free world. What is certain to the hundreds of thousands of American families, Biden’s fateful glance at his watch and his condescending attitude shown was contemptible.

Chappell blasted Biden on social media, saying the president rolled his eyes when meeting with families of slain service members and that her son’s blood is on his hands.

Biden has never spent one moment in a military uniform, not even in an ROTC uniform in high school or college, and in fact, his inattention can be explained away by his efforts in college to dodge military induction at any cost, according to Military Times.

The dignified transfer stands for the transfer of the fallen from the Commander in Chief back to their families arms

For thousands of Gold Star families who have attended the military ritual for receiving the remains of American soldiers killed in foreign combat. A solemn occasion that is a time of dignified honor. The comforting remarks in Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s released statement on the Dignified Transfer Ceremony taking place at Dover Air Force Base on August 29, 2021, is what one would expect from a military warrior who led U.S. and coalition efforts to battle ISIS in Iraq and Syria:

“A solemn honor to attend today’s dignified transfer ceremony of the 13 U.S service members who lost their lives outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26th.

These men and women made the ultimate sacrifice so that others could live. They were and will be forever remembered as heroes.

My heart and my thoughts are with their families, especially today. They, too, have made the ultimate sacrifice”

“For all that is secret will eventually be brought into the open, and everything that is concealed will be brought to light and made known to all.” – Luke 8:17

Draft Dodge Biden’s Hiding while lying Character is a historical fact

Biden, like his fellow draft dodger, Bill Clinton, suffers from an allegoric reaction to serving his country during war. Therefore, lying as a way of avoiding serving was actively pursued by young coward-in-chief Biden. Unlike Secretary of Defense Austin who served 41 years in the military, the draft-eligible Biden, asked himself, “why serve when you can evade service?”

According to Military Times, the future president who would engineer the tragic Taliban turnover, successfully accomplished draft evasion on several documented occasions.

Draft dodging and lying about it is more than a simple character flaw.

Biden has many well-established character flaws, like lying about non-existent NAACP campaign support. Even as he was using southern segregationists to support his effort to block educational opportunities for blacks over 20 years.

Biden’s early commitment to draft dodging service in Vietnam, his non-patriotism is stomach-churning. Particularly for each one of the over fifty thousand Gold Star families’ loved ones that paid the ultimate price.

Each year as the Vietnam casualties from Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden was home. The city had 27 Gold Star families grieving the loss of 27 Vietnam War casualties, according to Honor States. His petulant avoidance of service at all cost actions governed his dismissive future self. Which for Gold Star mothers like Susan Price, foreshadowed his arrogance.

Price telling CDN,

“What has happened to Gold Star mothers like Shana Chappell is egregious. When a parent loses a child in battle, it is like having open-heart surgery.”

Gold Star families will be even more disturbed when they realize that

“Biden received deferments for his undergraduate days at the University of Delaware and for three years of law school at Syracuse University. His education deferments expired in 1968. Biden requested a new deferment based on having asthma as a teenager. He did this in spite of the fact that, according to his own book, he was a star athlete in high school. In college, he played intramural sports and was a lifeguard in the summer,” according to Military Times .

Why Biden’s dismissiveness is a warning that must be remembered by American Families

“Whoever can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much, and whoever is dishonest with very little will also be dishonest with much.” – Luke 16:10

Bottom line, why would Biden ever feel the searing heartache of a Gold Mother’s anguish, when he majored in the philosophy of “lies before lives?”

Does a president who stands before a gathering of Gold Star families staring at his watch have a heart? Was the occasion an inconvenience? Later in the week, Biden called the cataclysmic historical evacuation failure stranding hundreds of Americans an “extraordinary success.” The nation and its military families and future foreign partners are in danger if they believe Biden cares about the safety of others.

Just remember, the words of Barack Obama during the 2020 presidential campaign, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*ck things up.”

