Why was President Trump denied requests for military prior to Jan 6?

January 6, 2022 – resident Donald Trump issued a scathing rebuke to media yesterday regarding the failure to report the facts Capitol Police denied military help prior to Jan 6. He nixed a press conference planned for the 1-year anniversary of the Capitol protest in order to target Democrats over a “sham investigation” of the infamous event.

Trump is clearly fed up with the lies surrounding his last stand as president gone terribly wrong. Far from his bidding.

“What has become more and more obvious to ALL is that the LameStream Media will not report the facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms denied requests for the D.C. National Guard or Military to be present at the Capitol. Their emails and correspondence with the Department of Defense exist, but the media won’t ask for this evidence or report the truth!” – President Trump

DOD Timeline of Events supports President Trump’s claim

President Trump is not off the mark, according to a Department of Defense (DoD) timeline starting at Dec 31, 202o through to Jan 6, 2021.

On Saturday, January 2nd, 2021, the Acting Secretary of Defense (A/SD) conferred with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) and the Secretary of the Army (SECARMY) on Mayor Bowser’s written request. The plea was for D.C. National Guard (DCNG) to support to D.C. Metro Police Department (MPD) and Fire and Emergency Service.





Dr. Christopher Rodriguez, D.C. Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, also penned the request.

“This timeline is intended to memorialize the planning and execution efforts of the Department of

Defense to address the Violent Attack at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.” writes DoD.

From the DoD timeline:

Sunday, January 3, 2021

DoD confirms with U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) that there is no request for DoD support.

A/SD meets with select Cabinet Members to discuss DoD support to law enforcement

agencies and potential requirements for DoD support.

agencies and potential requirements for DoD support. A/SD and CJCS meet with the President (Trump). President concurs in activation of the DCNG to support law enforcement.

President Trump had not conceded the 2020 election due to the vast array of evidence of election discrepancies, ballot tampering, voting machine hacking, election software backdoor breaches and evidence of switching votes. In amounts that could have changed the outcome of the election. ( The 2020 election was stolen, and Democrats will do it again in 2022)

To this day Trump has not conceded.

Monday, January 4, 2021

USCP confirms there is no requirement for DoD support in a phone call with SECARMY.

The A/SD, in consultation with CJCS, SECARMY, and DoD General Counsel (GC), reviews

the Department’s plan to be prepared to provide support to civil authorities, if asked, and

approves activation of 340 members of the DCNG to support Mayor Bowser’s request.

the Department’s plan to be prepared to provide support to civil authorities, if asked, and approves activation of 340 members of the DCNG to support Mayor Bowser’s request. Support provided in response to Mayor Bowser’s request includes support at: Traffic Control Points: 90 personnel (180 total/2 shifts); Metro station support: 24 personnel (48 total/2 shifts); Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team: 20 personnel; and Internal Command and Control: 52

personnel.

A/SD also authorizes SECARMY to deploy a Quick Reaction Force (40 personnel

staged at Joint Base Andrews) if additional support is requested by civil authorities.

Then, mysteriously, Mayor Bowser rescinds the request.

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Mayor Bowser delivers a letter addressed to the Acting Attorney General, A/SD, and SECARMY confirming that there are no additional support requirements from the D.C.

255 DCNG arrive in D.C. and begin to manage traffic control points alongside local law

enforcement.

The Department of Defense was ready to go at a moment’s notice.

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

0830: A/SD and CJCS review DoD plan to support law enforcement agencies and request an exercise regarding DoD contingency response options.

At 1326 the Capitol Police (who serve under the purview of Congress and Nancy Pelosi) orders evacuation of the Capitol Complex. After previously removing barriers and leading protestors into the complex.

This Global News report from January 2021 supports the DOD Timeline and accusations that security concerns were widely ignored.

At 1334 SECARMY talks to Mayor Bowser who requests an unspecified number of additional forces.

Only at this point after violent Antifa and BLM activists had stirred up a portion of the peaceful crowd does DoD document that USCP Chief Sund requests support.

Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi get on the phone at 1519 to “talk about the nature of Mayor Bowser’s request.”

“Why will Crazy Nancy Pelosi not provide her communications with the House Sergeant-at-Arms and the House Chief Administrative Officer, or promise to retain these vital messages, which many feel she has already destroyed — perhaps illegally?” Trump demands.

Pelosi and other Democrats were quick to cry ‘insurrection.”

Quick to say the protestors had come to overthrow the government, which was simply not true. Thousands had come to redress grievances about the election, a Constitutional right. Some are still in prison over it, being treated worse than war criminals or incarcerated terrorists at Guantanamo Bay.

While the real violent instigators like John Sullivan (Jayden X) walk free. Sullivan was caught on camera celebrating the destruction he and his cohorts caused.

YouTube has deemed the following video, by Sullivan, as offensive and you must watch it on YouTube. It is important to note that only Ashli Babbit died as a result of the Jan. 6 events. She was an unarmed Trump supporter killed by the Capitol Police. No police officers were harmed during the events of Jan. 6.

Unarmed veteran Ashli Babbit’s killer remains protected and unpunished by the Capitol Police who answer to Congress. Congressional representatives have never publicly shown any remorse for her wrongful murder. (Ashli Babbitt’s tragic death at the Capitol: A shot heard round the world)

We will hear a lot of the untruths surrounding Jan 6 as we turn a corner of a year of a downturn for America.

Why was Trump’s contingency request to assure Capitol security turned down by Capitol Police? If the National Guard had augmented local police forces Jan 6 would have turned out much differently. Guard members would not have led activists mixed with protestors inside the Capitol or watched Antifa thugs destroy government property.

####

About the Author:

Senior Staff Writer for CommDigiNews, Jeanne McKinney is an award-winning writer whose focus and passion is our United States active-duty military members and military news. Her Patriot Profiles offer an inside look at the amazing active-duty men and women in all Armed Services, including U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard.

Follow her on

Twitter

Facebook

Parler

MeWe

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

74Millon Red