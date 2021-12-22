Why Sen. Joe ‘Maverick’ Manchin stands against Biden’s Build Back Better

With a simple phrase, “I have always said, ‘If I can’t go back home and explain it, I can’t vote for it,” West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin sent President’s Biden Build Back Better Bill into a literal death spiral. The White House shock and awe plus immediate verbal horsewhipping by Press Secretary Jen Psaki of Manchin’s decision is tragically sophomoric. Why Manchin canceled Biden’s Build Back Better Bill and how America wins is important to understand.

Will Maverick Manchin hold back Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Congressional Squad leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (AOC) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi from a renewed Biden Build Back Even Better attempt in 2022?

Why America needed a Maverick Manchin instead of an Anti-Maverick McCain

For many Americans, when Arizona “Maverick” Senator John McCain bucked President Trump’s bill to replace Obama Care, democrats all over America popped champagne corks. On July 27, 2017,





“McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer and returned to Washington to advance the health care bill, turned around and bucked his party’s leadership — and President Trump — by joining two moderate Republicans, two independents and every Democrat in voting against the so-called ‘skinny repeal’ of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare,” reported NPR.

With that one so-called maverick act, McCain demonstrated his personal contempt for President Trump. Instead, McCain, like Judas Iscariot, kissed the cheek of Americans and betrayed them.

On that early July morning before his betrayal, McCain did not caucus with the Republicans to offer one last attempt of statesmanship-like compromise.

Instead, according to NPR,

“McCain was seen huddling with Democrats. Vice President Pence, who had come to the Capitol expecting to be the tie-breaking vote, personally — and unsuccessfully — lobbied McCain on the floor to try to win his vote.”

In the final analysis, McCain was not a maverick – he was an assassin in plain sight. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, put it perfectly,

“I sadly feel a great many Americans will feel betrayed.” Cruz told reporters, “They were lied to, and that sentiment will not be unjustified,” reported NPR.

McCain made no real public efforts to work with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, or then-Speaker Paul Ryan to shore up any true concerns he had for the GOP health bill.

Maverick Manchin, on the other hand, made many highly publicized attempts to offer modifications and adjustments that Biden and his junior staffers scoffed at.

Democrat Maverick Moderate Manchin Pulls Pin Biden’s BBB Bill Lies

“Oh, what a tangled web we weave…when first we practice to deceive.” ― Walter Scott

“To What End,” is a quote that Booker T. Fobbs would ask his young children when seeking to discover whether an act was based on Christian teachings or simply emotional, imprudent behavior. Perhaps, Senator Manchin asked that of his longtime Capitol Hill friend, Joe Biden, as the president made attempt after attempt to mislead Manchin on the BBB multi-trillion-dollar price tag.

Biden, the White House, Schumer, Pelosi, and a host of mainstream media sycophants wove lie after lie about BBB. Manchin to his credit stood his ground.

In reality, Manchin, unlike the millions of voters who selected the basement-dwelling presidential candidate, knew the real Joe Biden. The real Joe Biden was an accomplished political obfuscation artist who purposely gave vague answers to questions so no one knew his real position.

In August, long-time Washington Post political writer, George Will, gave a searing example of Biden’s obfuscation. For example,

“Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, a retired rear admiral, recently said that during the long U.S. undertaking in Afghanistan ‘the goals did migrate over time.’”

Did the goals themselves have agency — minds of their own? Why do so many people, particularly in government, engage in such gaseous talk? Because abstract, obfuscating vocabularies veil things that are awkward to defend.

And because we are decades into the “leakage of reality” from American life.

Biden and his administration cohorts hide the truth, be it about the Afghanistan meltdown or BBB. It is all a web of deception that they hope Americans will mindlessly embrace.

# # #

Joe Manchin: ‘I cannot vote’ for Build Back Better amid ‘real’ inflation (- Dec 19, 2021):

# # #

Maverick Joe Manchin knew the real Joe Biden when he went public in early 2021

Manchin has to be very aware of the litany of mistruths Biden uttered in just the 100 days of his administration. Fox News reported that the Washington Post fact-checkers found Biden made 67 ‘false and misleading claims in his first 100 days in office. To not be caught up in the Biden lie trap, the West Virginia senator took the offensive on the BBB boondoggle bill.

Machin stated, “[f]or five and a half months, I have worked as diligently as possible meeting with President Biden, Majority Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi and my colleagues on every end of the political spectrum to determine the best path forward despite my serious reservations. I have made my concerns clear through public statements, op-eds, and private conversations.”

Instead of taking advantage of Manchin’s unceasing efforts to reconcile the dumpster fire bill, the White House press secretary attacked Manchin as being worse than the anti-Christ.

Psaki called Manchin a liar several times in her published response statement, according to the Daily Mail.

In scathing terms Psaki stated,

“’If his comments on Fox and written statement indicate an end to that effort, they represent a sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position,’ she added, ‘and a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate.’”

She implied that Biden, not Manchin, fully understands what Americans and West Virginians want. Recent polling facts in November point to the exact opposite. In fact, in the state where President Trump beat Biden by an earth-shattering 39 points “53 percent, strongly disapprove of Joe Biden,” according to a MBE Research poll.

Mark Blankenship, of MBE Research, emphasized,

“So the intensity with which they disapprove is the only real surprising thing,”

The nail in the Biden BBB bill coffin from West Virginians in this fact. According to the MBE Research poll,

“[n]early 74 percent of voters also said Manchin should oppose the president’s Build Back Better plan.”

Mic drop!!

Maverick Manchin Could Not Risk America’s Future

In the first decades of the 21st century, the nation needs to be reminded of President Teddy Roosevelt, an accomplished political leader, and noted American risk-taker. Much like Senator Manchin, Roosevelt was plain speaking and a fiercely determined principled leader. On April 23, 1910, Theodore Roosevelt delivered the speech entitled “Citizenship in a Republic” at the Sorbonne in Paris popularly known as “The Man in the Arena.”

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows the great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” Theodore Roosevelt – 1910

Manchin is America’s Man in the Arena. He strongly warns that the Build Back Better bill is a serious danger to the nation. He stated

“My Democratic colleagues in Washington are determined to dramatically reshape our society in a way that leaves our country even more vulnerable to the threats we face. I cannot take that risk.”

Senator Manchin added ..

“American people deserve transparency on the true cost of the Build Back Better Act. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office determined the cost is upwards of $4.5 trillion which is more than double what the bill’s ardent supporters have claimed. They continue to camouflage the real cost of the intent behind this bill.”

Manchin in the waning days of 2021, refused to remain silent or compliant. His silence would be a betrayal. He offers instead for 2022, truth and real hope,

“I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address the needs of all Americans and do so in a way that does not risk our nation’s independence, security, and way of life.”

*******************

If you want to know the truth about American Black History, get woke to what Cancel Culture is purposely hiding. Democrats are playing the race card to commit historical genocide. It’s all revealed in Shut Yo’ Mouth! How the Left Plays the Race Card to Silence Conservatives and How to Stop It.

It’s probably the most dangerous book liberals, BLM, and Antifa do not want you to read.

About the authors:

Kevin Fobbs began writing professionally in 1975. He has been published in the “New York Times” and has written for the “Detroit News,” “Michigan Chronicle,” “GOPUSA,” “Soul Source,” and “Writers Digest” magazines. In addition to the Ann Arbor and Cleveland “Examiner,” “Free Patriot,” “Conservatives4 Palin,” and “Positively Republican.” The former daily host of The Kevin Fobbs Show on conservative News Talk WDTK – 1400 AM in Detroit is also a published author. In addition, his Christian children’s book, “Is There a Lion in My Kitchen,” hit bookstores in 2014.

California PolitiChick Susan Swift Arnall is a lawyer, wife, and conservative mother of seven children. Since her impassioned call into Rush Limbaugh’s radio program in 2009, Susan has given political commentary on radio and blogs and was invited in 2010 by Andrew Breitbart to write for his young website Big Journalism. She has written over 60 published articles for Breitbart.