On January 15, 2022, a man walked into a Jewish Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. Armed with a pistol, he took everyone inside hostage. The terrorist was Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old Muslim from Great Britain of Pakistani heritage, who had arrived in New York only two weeks earlier. In the interim, he traveled to Texas with the intent of taking hostages. The only question unknown was where the gun came from. But no one seemed to care. (Top US security officials: Colleyville was a ‘terrorist attack on Jewish community)

Following any shooting incident, Democrat politicians immediately call for more gun laws. However, in this instance, that did not happen. And there is a reason.

The entire incident counters Democrat talking points.

The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Chad E. Meacham, announced that Henry “Michael” Dwight Williams, 32, a black male, was charged with selling a Taurus G2C semiautomatic pistol on January 13. Two days later, Akram committed his act of terrorism using that gun.

According to Channel 21, Dallas/Fort Worth,





“Williams confirmed he sold him (Akram) the handgun at an intersection in South Dallas. Analysis of both men’s cellphone records showed that the two phones were in close proximity on January 13.” Williams allegedly admitted to officers that Akram told him the gun “was going to be used for ‘intimidation’ to get money from someone with an outstanding debt.”

Williams’ charges include being a felon in possession of a firearm, a crime in state and federal laws. His initial appearance was before US Magistrate Judge Renée H. Toliver in the Northern District of Texas. A detention hearing was Monday, January 31.

One might be asking why the almost complete silence on this incident?

Because it counters everything, the socialist Democrat party stands for. Further, the MSM won’t focus on things that put liberal policies into the light of the truth.

However, this incident screams that Democrat fear-mongering is anything but facts. Let’s start with the obvious. This was the first Muslim terrorist attack on American soil since President Donald Trump took office. But Trump is no longer president, and the new pretender is more centered on turning any honest political debate into a crime.

Like they are doing with those at the Capitol on January 6. While some disobey laws, there is no reason to keep them in solitary confinement for over a year. Yet they are.

Furthermore, this administration is silencing debate on every issue.

From local PTA mothers at school board meetings to calling on Big Tech giants to illegally violate the First Amendment rights of conservatives.

Some may not read the Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System bulletins, but we should.

The latest one is a doozy.

Listed under “Key factors contributing to the current heightened threat environment,” the first factor listed is

“The proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in US government institutions.”

But wait.

As an example,

“There is a widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19. Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021.”

Of course, they name none. That is because there are no incidents of violent extremist attacks associated with Covid or voter fraud. The entire bulletin is a made-up lie to justify the suspension of our First Amendment rights for conservatives. It falls in line with Biden’s entire domestic policies.

Those are Biden’s priorities, as they are every progressive that approves of Biden. This is only part of the reason for the lack of coverage of this incident.

There is also the race issue.

You see, Democrats love everybody except whites. They hate whites and conservatives of every color. But they make whites the scapegoats for everything that ails America. Had the terrorist been white, we would have had nonstop 24/7 coverage of the terrorist attack. If he had legally purchased his pistol, the shouts for more gun control would have been non-ending.

But, the criminals in both instances were not white. So, this was hush-hush. Even in most posts about the man who sold the gun to Akram, no mention of his race is made. If he had been white, it would be the lead to the story. But he was black, so crickets.

And this open hypocrisy is the only reason most are not aware that a black man sold a gun to a Muslim. Or that an Islamic fanatic committed the first act of terrorism in America in over four years.

We live in troubled times, and the truth is replaced by fantasy. Everything is political in these troubled times. From the nationality of a skier at the Beijing Olympics who just won the Gold Medal for China, even though she was born in America, to which type of blue jeans we wear.

Truth is the first casualty of war, and we are in a war for the soul of America. Knowing that we are constantly being lied to is the first step to the truth.

The truth, in this case, is that it doesn’t meet the political needs of the most vocal political forces now controlling the narrative. And now you know why no one cares about who sold the gun to the terrorist of Colleyville, Texas.

#######

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn