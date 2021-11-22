Why Judges should use Rittenhouse ‘No Woke Riots’ cold weather rule

Judges all across America should embrace one giant takeaway from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial result. If you are going to schedule a jury trial follow the Rittenhouse No ‘Woke Riot’ Cold Weather Rule. It’s not only logical, but it is statistically full proof. Think about it, BLM, Antifa, and other Marxist-minded anarchists hate cold weather. So, it’s simple, schedule a trial in the cold or winter months. Cold weather is their proven version of kryptonite. Added bonus, it prevents them from even leaving their comfy lair in their parent’s basement.

You’ll enjoy learning about the historical and entertaining proof that the rule actually works. Anarchists, looters, and lunatic mobs don’t riot in the snow when the temperature is 30 degrees and below. Added bonus: cold weather dulls the brain cells of riot-minded social non-justice activists. This is a global truth. One of the complaints about Biden’s Afghanistan debacle was that he pulled out in the summer. Had he gone six months earlier, as Trump planned, or six months later, those Taliban would have been hunkered in their caves around a warming fire. (Afghanistan Pullout Should Have Been Delayed to Winter: Former US Special Forces Surgeon)

Why Rioting in Snow when its 30’ degrees and below is a Liberal No Go

You have to ask yourself if you have ever read about or seen a social media account about rioters burning buildings, looting stores, or torching police stations when there’s ice on the ground. The answer is probably not. According to the American Meteorological Society, there are common-sense reasons that angry mobs do not like to slip and slide in the snow.





After studying the weather effects on social movements between 1960-95, the American Meteorological Society, emphasized:

“Various studies confirm the common-sense argument that good weather enlivens outdoor activities (Gómez Martín 2005; Tucker and Gilliland 2007), while bad weather discourages them because of the discomfort ensuing from extreme temperatures, precipitation, the wind, and so on. For example, Lin (2009) finds both objective and perceived thermal comfort levels have an influence on the number of people who gather in public spaces.”

Antifa activists do not cherish becoming a flaming roman candle when they prematurely light a Molotov Cocktail in their frozen hand. Antifa wannabes would rather watch icicle-laden rioters from the comfort of their couch on their laptop computer

The lack of rage and brick-throwing fury after the Rittenhouse verdict has to be disheartening to the casual television or keyboard social media riot watcher activist. After all, who is going to provide those little fast and furious fingertips with righteous venom that nourishes their delusions? Quick answer: It’s too darn cold!

Instead, their black hooded late-night social justice warriors of the dark put a pin in their well-rehearsed slogan signs. The boxes of riot-ready rocks lie stuffed underneath the warm weather warrior beds until the outside thermometer rises above frozen fingertip brick-throwing degrees. After all, there is nothing like the feel of having to damage your rock-throwing hand by having frozen fingertips.

Minnesota Riots Over Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World”



If Judges follow riot-based science cold weather ‘woke’ trials will Be the norm



The National Library of Medicine offers judges rational reasoning to supplement their future decision to schedule riot-proof cold weather trials.

The National Institute of Health study,

“Archival data pertaining to 102 instances of serious collective violence were examined in order to study the relationship between ambient temperature and the occurrence of such events. Results indicated that the frequency of collective violence and ambient temperature were curvilinearly related.”

In layman’s terms, hotter weather produces more burning, looting, and violence.

Judges can almost guarantee that whenever there is a potentially progressive- riot guaranteed trial appearing on your docket. Reach for the cooling trends calendar. The National Library of Medicine’s published study appears to concur.

“Specifically, ambient temperature was directly associated with the frequency of collective violence through the mid-80s (degrees Fahrenheit).”

In addition, the same study should provide more riot dampening science to assist judicial woke cold weather trial scheduling. “Most behavior and criminology studies find the temperature to be positively correlated with aggressiveness (Anderson 1989; Anderson et al. 1995; Butke and Sheridan 2010; Myers 2010). Bottom line, first, Weather conditions affect the likelihood of social movement violence. Second, Movement violence happens more frequently when the temperature is higher, according to The National Library of Medicine.

Be Smart Judges: Keep rioters and looters in their parents’ basements

Was it ingenuous that Rittenhouse trial judge Bruce Schroeder, scheduled the trial to begin as the temperature was beginning to dip below riot weather? The answer may be simply based on incidental scheduling. Why gamble and lose a city’s safety, when it’s easy to use proven riot science? Future trials scheduling must factor in, justice for the potential victims of guaranteed warm weather riots.

That is why incorporating the Rittenhouse No ‘Woke Riot’ Cold Weather Rule is highly recommended.

The proof lies in the first night in Kenosha after the verdict. While dozens of protesters did congregate outside of the courthouse, after Rittenhouse acquittal large-scale protests never materialized. According to the New York Post, nearly 800 plus miles away from Kenosha, Wisconsin,

“Protests sprang up in New York and other cities across the country Friday night in response to Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal. There at least five arrests and some property damage in Queens, according to the NYPD.”

Yet, there were no looting, burning, attacks, or property damage in Kenosha. The Rittenhouse No ‘Woke Riot’ Cold Weather Rule prevails.

Judges, the future of your city or area can be free from riots, robberies, and arson. Simply utilize the Rittenhouse No Woke Riot Cold Weather Rule. Your silence on this will be a betrayal of justice.

*******************

If you want to know the truth about American Black History, get woke to what Cancel Culture is purposely hiding. Democrats are playing the race card to commit historical genocide. It’s all revealed in Shut Yo’ Mouth! How the Left Plays the Race Card to Silence Conservatives and How to Stop It.

It’s probably the most dangerous book liberals, BLM, and Antifa do not want you to read.

About the author:

Kevin Fobbs began writing professionally in 1975. He has been published in the “New York Times” and has written for the “Detroit News,” “Michigan Chronicle,” “GOPUSA,” “Soul Source,” and “Writers Digest” magazines. In addition to the Ann Arbor and Cleveland “Examiner,” “Free Patriot,” “Conservatives4 Palin,” and “Positively Republican.” The former daily host of The Kevin Fobbs Show on conservative News Talk WDTK – 1400 AM in Detroit is also a published author. In addition, his Christian children’s book, “Is There a Lion in My Kitchen,” hit bookstores in 2014.

Read articles from Kevin Fobbs and Susan Swift here.