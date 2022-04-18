Why is the Nuremberg Code being ignored when administering vaccines?

WASHINGTON: Dr. Bret Weinstein is an American podcaster and author. He was a professor of biology at Evergreen State College but resigned in the aftermath of the Evergreen State College protests of 2017. He and his wife, Dr. Heather Heying, a former biology professor at Evergreen State College, now host the DarkHorse Podcast. Both husband and wife are advocates of free speech and simply getting to the truth of matters.

They talk the talk and walk the walk, and evidence of this is what happened to cause the student protests at Evergreen State College in 2017. (Re-education fail: Bad karma haunts not so Evergreen College)

In 2017, students of color brought forth concerns about feeling unwelcome on campus shortly the 2016 U.S. presidential election of Donald Trump and a 2015 off-campus police shooting. Thereafter, “It was decided that on Day of Absence, white students, staff, and faculty will be invited to leave the campus for the day’s activities” to attend a special off-campus event.

The off-campus event was held at a church that could only accommodate 200 people, or about 7% of the white student body of Evergreen State College.





Meanwhile, an event for students of color was held on the Evergreen campus.

Dr. Bret Weinstein, then a professor of biology at Evergreen, wrote a letter in March to Evergreen faculty, protesting the format change, stating.

“On a college campus, one’s right to speak — or to be — must never be based on skin color.” The incident attracted national attention, with The New York Times writing that Evergreen “found itself on the front line of the national discontent over race, speech and political disagreement.”

With the hype of left-leaning media by late May 2017, student protests focusing, in part, on the comments by Dr. Weinstein disrupted campus life and called for several changes to the college. Dr. Weinstein was then told by campus police it was not safe for him to be on campus, which caused Dr. Weinstein to hold his biology class in a public park. Thereafter Dr. Weinstein and his wife, professor Heather Heying resigned. They sued the college and reached a $500,000 settlement with the university for failing to “protect its employees from repeated provocative and corrosive verbal and written hostility based on race, as well as threats of physical violence.” (Academic discipline: MIA at America’s failing colleges and universities)

Bert and Heather have a loyal following who respect them for their knowledge-base and perspectives.

While the lunatics of the left may hate them for their points of view, even the censors of social media respect them to leave them alone. In a recent clip from one of their podcasts, Bert and Heather bring up the following example.

In this clip, Dr. Weinstein opens with:

“There is obviously a relationship between these (vaccine) mandates and the tragedies of the past, and anybody who raises that connection is subject to being demonized as somebody who is taking the deaths of, you know, the deaths of Jews in the Holocaust lightly, or something like that and, frankly, I am having none of it. Right?

We are in a place where the lessons of the past are directly relevant because we are remaking mistakes we have seen before. Are we remaking them identically? No. Are we remaking them for the same reasons? Probably not. But are those lessons relevant, and if so, are we liberated to talk about them? We damned well better be!

And the point I wanted to make is; We are watching the rollback of the Nuremberg Code and the gains made at Nuremberg. And I believe we are seeing it on two separate fronts that are easily conflated as it went down in such a way that they were both in play.

One of them has to do with the idea that a human being is morally obligated to reject immoral orders. This is a fundamental principle.

The Nazis who were put on trial at Nuremberg all used the defense that they were following orders. And the point was the world correctly decided that no such defense was viable. The order was immoral; you had an obligation to reject it even though that is obviously a very dire choice, right?”

Dr. Weinstein goes on to offer a new example of what it means to be a critical thinker:

“Now we are in the process of purging our police forces, our military, our universities, our hospitals of exactly the people who are most likely to raise objections. People who recognize there was something wrong with these mandate policies and refused to either apply them to others or to accept them for themselves.”

Dr. Heather Heying adds:

“The number of people we have heard from, who have nurses in the family, or doctors, but we have heard from more nurses and nurses in the family, who are no longer allowed to work in an era where we are also being told that we… Not so much now, but two months ago, are hearing our hospitals are overfilled, are overflowing… We were in crisis mode, and yet we are firing people for making a choice of conscious.”

Dr. Weinstein agrees with his wife and then drives home his main point:

“Right. And what I would say is whether it is intentional or not, the consequence that this policy of firing people from police forces, the military, hospitals, universities for resisting is to create police forces, military, universities, hospitals where people are much less likely to object immoral orders, and that is hugely dangerous.”

Dr. Heather Heying adds:

“They leave behind a compliant population.”

A second way Dr. Weinstein concludes Nuremberg is being violated is it established people have the right to “informed consent.”

“Informed consent” is the right to reject experimental medical procedures and medicines. The Jews housed in the concentration camps of Nazi Germany were subjects of medical experimentation and were denied these rights.

Dr. Weinstein proclaims the global use of mRNA. Covid-19 vaccines constitute the largest medical experiment in human history. Yet no medical data is seemingly being systematically collected relative to how effective, safe, or unsafe they are.

Dr. Weinstein points out that medical doctors of Nazi German were hung as a result of the Nuremberg trials. Those doctors had denied their patient’s consent, but far more damaging is that they followed immoral orders they knew would lead to injury and/or death.

This Weinstein-Heying podcast was particularly relevant given the result of a recent course case in Illinois.

Gov. Pritzker issued a vaccine mandate on Aug. 26, 2021, through an executive order that applied to health care workers, school employees, higher education personnel and students, and state employees who work in congregate facilities. His order also authorized other public and private entities to enact their own vaccination and testing requirements.

In Illinois, a state appellate court ruled last week that it will not block the enforcement of Governor Pritzker’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. Thus, certain categories of public employees have to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing. The 2-1 ruling of the 4th District Court of Appeals upheld a Sangamon County judge’s decision of April 1 not to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the policy.

Where this entire matter stinks is we revealed almost a year ago how Governor J.B. Pritzker had financial holdings in companies that have profited off of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And if that is not damning enough to indict this governor for crimes against humanity, Illinois was one of the few states to have an outstanding right of conscious law. Governor Pritzker got his Democrats of the Illinois legislature to overturn to further his and Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate last September. (“Pritzker signs Health Care Right of Conscience change.”capitolnewsillinois.com/…/Pritzker-signs-health-care-right-of-conscience-change

Doctors Weinstein and Heying may be wrong in thinking the Nuremberg Code is the law.

Passages in a 1997 article in the New England Journal of Medicine titled “Fifty Years Later: The Significance of the Nuremberg Code” by Evelyne Shuster, Ph.D. may shed light on where the code is enforceable as law and where it is not in today’s events of the world.

“The Nuremberg Code has not been officially adopted in its entirety as law by any nation or as ethics by any major medical association.”

“Informed consent, with specific reliance on the Nuremberg Code, is also the basis of the International Ethical Guidelines for Biomedical Research Involving Human Subjects, the most recent guidelines promulgated by the World Health Organization and the Council for International Organizations of Medical Sciences (1993).”

“Both the Nuremberg Code and the Declaration of Helsinki served as models for the current U.S. federal research regulations, which require not only the informed consent of the research subject (with proxy consent sometimes acceptable, as for young children), but also prior peer review of research protocols by a committee (the institutional review board of the hospital or research institution) that includes a representative of the community.”

“The Nuremberg Code focuses on the human rights of research subjects, the Declaration of Helsinki focuses on the obligations of physician-investigators to research subjects, and the federal regulations emphasize the obligations of research institutions that receive federal funds.”

After reading this paper by Dr. Shuster, one comes away with the idea that there should be a Congressional investigation into Dr. Anthony Fauci and the NIH as well as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for their use of federal funds in gain-of-function research before outsourcing that research to Wuhan, China.

Also, was outsourcing this research to China appropriate using federal funds through the National Institute of Health (NIH)?

It is not just time for resistance in this matter. It is time to raise some unholy hell.

As the old expression goes, “If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it’s a duck.”

If the events of the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant suspicious mRNA gene modification drugs posing as vaccines generated at “warp speed” and Democrat politically motivated mandates to be vaccinated sound like a crime against humanity according to the Nuremberg code, there is a crime against humanity.

And for those faceless and feckless fact-checkers who want to label DarkHorse and CDN as “fake news” of conspiracy theorists, consider this recent passage from another news source widely regarded as not fake news:

“But Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been caught up in controversies and, now, lawsuits over its patents. One reason for this is the huge helping hand the company received from government scientists of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in getting both the technology rights as well as the funds running into billions of dollars. Yet Moderna excluded NIH scientists as co-inventors when it sought four patents on the vaccine.” “Bizarre patent tussles over a COVID-19 jab: Moderna’s many intellectual property disputes over its vaccine highlight the need for a patent-free regime to fight the pandemic.”

News flash, Dr. Fauci, his NIH, and Moderna are not entitled to hold any patents due to research funded on the taxpayer’s dime. It all must now be designated in the public domain.

