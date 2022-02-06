Why is all debate over the COVID vaccine and therapeutics censored?

WASHINGTON — All discussions about the COVID vaccination are banned. Joe Rogan, who is hugely popular for his frank discussions and questioning of the narrative, is under “cancel” watch over asking questions. Silencing debate is the worst thing that any free society can tolerate. Why? Because it hides truths from being known. It also puts a stop to the scientific method of discovery. So which begs the question, why aren’t we talking about the COVID vaccine?

Putting political discussions aside, the events surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine need to be known and understood before anyone can make an intelligent decision whether to get the vaccination or not. Remember, the immunization against COVID-19 is an experimental treatment. It uses a messenger RNA protein that alters the immune system. Therefore, the COVID-19 vax differs from all other vaccinations.

Vaccines use a live form of the disease to alert the immune system on how to counter the bacteria or viruses that are attacking the body.

The COVID-19 vaccine’s difference is that it sends messenger proteins to the immune system to alter its behavior. That message tells the immune system to produce a protein to attack the SARS-COV-2 virus attacking us.

I do not pretend to know how this works. It is simply how the CDC itself describes the process.





No one knows how this mRNA vaccine will, or is, actually working.

Because of the worldwide censoring of opposing information, Big Tech and media labeled misinformation. We ignore the usual peer-review associated with the scientific process of developing new medicines.

In the past, for a drug or vaccine to be approved, scientific trials were held. These trials would compare a control group and a test group. Then, scientists from around the world reviewed the results of the response from the two groups.

However, fear over the new SARS-COV-2 and the worldwide pandemic caused a cessation of those norms. Instead, the vaccines were rushed into production, using an entirely new form of remedy, and no peer review was given nor allowed.

Any shortcomings found with the vaccine are instantly labeled misinformation.

Including any treatments successful in treating COVID-19 infections. Particularly early treatments before patients are in danger of dying. They are demonized and forcibly removed by politicians from doctors who utilize them to save the lives of those afflicted with COVID. Biden Withholding Life-Saving Antibody Treatments From Covid Patients; Also Health Official Accuses Biden Admin of ‘Actively Preventing the Effective Distribution’ of Life-Saving COVID Treatment)

Remember the furor when President Trump mentioned Hydroxychloriquine as a promising treatment?

In Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis successfully uses monoclonal antibody therapy treatments, Biden stopped the shipments saving lives.

However, there are now more than a year’s worth of experimental subjects to determine how the vaccine works and its effectiveness.

It would be possible to monitor the vaccinated, those who have had COVID with and without the vaccine, and those who are not vaccinated and do not have natural antibodies, to study the effects of the vaccine. As well as its effectiveness against the disease. Yet we hear very little about those findings. Anyone who tries to counter the pharmaceutical company’s narrative is silenced.

Including physicians, scientists, and journalists.

Information is available from non-governmental sources.

A cursory look at some of those sources on the short-term effects of the vaccine indicates that the initial shots work, while the booster shots may do more harm than good.

From Repeated Booster Doses of COVID Vaccines Not Good Strategy, Need New Jabs for Better Protection, the World Health Organization reports:

Issuing a statement, WHO’s Technical Advisory Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-Co-VAC) said, “A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable.”

“A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable. Covid-19 vaccines that have high impact on prevention of infection and transmission, in addition to the prevention of severe disease and death, are needed and should be developed.

Death rate data from the vaccine and booster is tightly controlled. However, we know from first-hand accounts that the numbers are significant.

This information is also labeled misinformation.

Other omissions in data are apparent to a trained observer—namely, the semi-control group for the worldwide SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the people of Sweden.

Sweden did not panic and order mandatory lockdowns, nor did they order masks.

There was no political push to ensure that their citizens were first in line for the Covid-19 vaccination. As a result, Sweden faired as well, or better than its European neighbors in the infection rates. However, Sweden has done much better in the economic sphere. Daily COVID Deaths in Sweden Hit Zero, as Other Nations Brace for More Lockdowns).

Sweden is the control group of the world, Israel is the test group as the Jewish state has fallen hook, line, and sinker into the vaccine protocols.

In the US, South Dakota is the semi-control group.

Like Sweden, it was open primarily and had lower infection rates with less disruption to its economy. You can also look at Florida and Texas. Even though the press mauled Florida, death rates were in line with, or lower than, those states that had the most severe restrictions. This may be a result of states like Florida and Texas allowing local physicians to treat those with COVID as they see fit.

Many states do not allow treatment of those who test positive for COVID-19 until they need emergency care in an ICU.

By then, the majority do not survive. Are hospitals sending home more sick COVID patients? es, says Brown University expert) In states like Florida, it has been learned that the earlier the treatment, the better the chance of survival. Even for those with other health risks. Treatments include common pharmaceuticals, like anti-virals (Z-Pack) and steroids to Ivermectinc, MonoClonia antibody treatments, HCQ, and other therapeutics.

But no one has answered the question as to whether or not the vaccine works.

Politicizing COVID is the most significant deterrent to solving the pandemic.

Philip Dormitzer is the chief scientific officer at Pfizer, one of the manufacturers of the COVID vaccine and its booster.

He described Israel as a sort of laboratory to see how effective his company’s vaccine was due to their high percentage of the population who took the shot very early in the process. Dormitzer stated, “What we see happening in Israel happens again in the U.S. a couple [of ] months later.”

With a full year of data from Israel, the most boosted country on earth, and the only one to administer two additional booster shots, we should know how effective the vaccine and its booster are in controlling this pandemic.

Israel is now undergoing its highest rate of infection ever.

Higher than it suffered in 2020 when there was no vaccine. Higher than in 2021 when there was a vaccine, which was higher than in 2020. In fact, the most immunized nation on earth has not slowed the infection rate. Horowitz: The country the COVID cultists don’t want to discuss)

There is speculation that the booster shots may cause more harm than good. That the booster may override any benefits of the initial shots. This happens because the mRNA teaches the immune system to react to the SARS virus. If that message is wrong, the immune system responds anyway. With variants, like Omnicon, the path to fight the virus is different than the original COVID-19. However, the boosters reinforce the immune system’s wrong response.

Of course, that is speculation because no one is really investigating this. And if they are, they place their professional credibility on the line with the horrendous label of providing misinformation.

However, in Sweden, as of February 5, 2022, they had 16 cases of Omnicon variant.

This is not misinformation, rather simple information for anyone to draw their own conclusions.

There are a lot of people who have the scientific credentials to actually study the data much better than this. Yet none are, or if they are their voices are silenced. Without conflicting studies and open scientific debate, the truth about COVID-19 vaccination shots cannot be known. And no, your next door neighbor, nor Joe Biden really know the truth about their effectiveness.

So, the question still stands, why aren’t we talking about the COVID vaccine? Or the other known safe options we have.

#######

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn