“Whose Children Are They Anyway?” Limited film release 3/14/22

WASHINGTON: “Whose Children Are They Anyway? – Exposing the Hidden Agenda in America’s Schools” is an independent film opening in theaters across America. The film takes a serious look at the scripted hidden agenda being unleased in our public schools without parents’ approval and, very often, school administrations and boards. Deborah Flora, President, and founder, of Parents United America, is an advocate for parents. Flora is working with parents to introduce curriculum transparency legislation and champion educational freedom. She is also a movie actress and a partner in Lamplight Entertainment and Whetstone Media Group, producing numerous film and media projects.

Deborah Flora is also a candidate for the U.S. Senate in the State of Colorado. She is one of many Americans who have had enough of Critical Race Theory, The 1619 Project, and sexuality lessons inspired by LGBTQ. School lessons that both parents and taxpayers are rejecting.

Known Marxists developed the Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project.

Both programs are historically inaccurate, meaning they should hold an available place in our school systems. Critical Race Theory is derived from conflict theory in sociology. This theory holds that the different races are “at war” with each other, and all societal interactions can be understood within this framework. The apparent goal of CRT is to weed out every minute detail (microaggressions) that all build up together to be this conflict.

Thus CRT is not about what happened a hundred or hundreds of years ago; It is about the systemic racism problems of today.





CRT is not a curriculum the same way Western Civilization would be.

It is a teaching methods system that teachers use to conduct their teaching. The teachers themselves are first taught CRT as part of their “diversity, equity, and inclusion” training. CRT demands people are treated as members of a group and not as individuals with their own life experiences. Some joke it is the progressive version of racial discrimination. This is both un-American and destructive. Every great black American who became a successful capitalist never saw themselves as victims in need of reparations. They all made their way in the world and kept their pride intact.

Some hold the main problem with CRT teachings is the inherent racism:

“CRT teaches white students they are the cause of society’s problems because they have the wrong skin color. CRT teaches Black students they are held back by powers beyond their control that there is no point in trying to succeed because they are set up to fail.”

Besides being absolute lunacy to any American parent and taxpayer learning of this, CRT is toxic and makes race relations worse as it encourages people to view every social interaction through a lens of race.

Meanwhile, the 1619 Project, so named for the date of the supposed first arrival of Africans on American soil, is said to place “the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”

The 1619 Project claims that the Civil War was fought primarily to preserve slavery and does not accurately represent American history.

1619 Project developers do not discuss how enslaved Black people volunteered to fight for the South during the Civil War. While 1619 teaches Lincoln and Douglass both agreed that the Constitution was a “glorious liberty document” but ignore how few other Americans agreed that African Americans should share the Constitution’s protections. No polls were taken to make such a broad claim, and the fact that the Underground Railroad was developed throughout much of the north would indicate such a statement is untrue.

The 1619 Project is, of course, quick to interject the new buzz term of progressive liberals of this time, “white supremacy.”

And as for the LGBTQ agenda, the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) “believes that every student has the right to a safe, supportive, and LGBTQ-inclusive K-12 education. We are a national network of educators, students, and local GLSEN Chapters working to make this right a reality.”

The reality is very often, the curriculum is not aged appropriate, and some of what is appearing in the local and national news show these students are being brainwashed to their long-term detriment. And even if a liberal does not want to agree with this statement, nobody can argue that these supposed lessons are causing strife in America’s families where parents and their children are engaged with one another.

Cases in point:

NorCal mother alleges teachers manipulated child to change gender identity

Parents sue Wisconsin school district over policy allowing students to change name and pronouns

The movie “WHOSE CHILDREN ARE THEY?” is a timely documentary movie for these times. It should spark debate and bring back America for a reality check.

From the movie website:

“WHOSE CHILDREN ARE THEY? is the groundbreaking and powerfully persuasive documentary featuring brave teachers, empowered parents, and front-line experts who pull back the curtain about what is truly happening in our public schools today.

This film will be the starting point for a full cultural conversation about the need to return to the original intent of education, not indoctrination. “Whose Children Are They?” will inform and equip parents, teachers, grandparents, and concerned citizens, to partner together for the innocence and well-being of our children. It will also educate all education stakeholders on the corrupting influence of teachers’ unions and the vital importance of removing them from our schools, in addition to educating parents on the need to stand with good teachers and empower teachers to stage a mass Union Exit.”

If you miss tonight’s limited viewing, please check the website to see when and where the film will be available.

From a legal point of view, progressive liberal educators and school boards cannot take control of parents’ children when the mood and the motive hit them and then try to reverse themselves when things go wrong.

In other words, don’t expect to teach a conservative-minded child homosexuality is a healthy alternative life choice without the parent’s knowledge or permission. And then expect the parents to own the child’s actions, including violent ones.

That is the very definition of hypocritical idiocy.

Rather than teaching lessons without parental consent, these three lessons should be brought back to our schools and taught instead:

1. The Golden Rule that we are to do unto others as we would want them to do to us.

2. Every life matters, and since God gives life, only He should be The One to take it away from us.

3. The Ten Commandments as they offer good life lessons to live by regardless of religious faith.

