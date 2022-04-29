WHO is Stealing Our Sovereignty #Stop the Treaty – Smart Digital Wallet

The World Health Organization (WHO), the same compromised group that brought us the “global pandemic” in 2020, intends to confirm a treaty passed and ratified by the USA in 2005 by then-President George W. Bush. The meeting to approve new amendments to the “Pandemic Agreement” will occur in Geneva on May 22, 2022. The WHO is attempting to push through changes to this treaty/agreement, which would give them total control over health policy worldwide. This is in lockstep with one of their partner organizations, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) “Great Reset” goals.

The “Pandemic Agreement” will effectively cancel individual member nations’ sovereignty. It would supersede the 194 member countries’ laws to impose its own “International Health Regulations.” These could be implemented at any time the WHO decides to do so for any reason. They intend to nullify the unique character and culture of individual nations and consequentially of individuals solving their problems with their strategies. They aim to merge everyone into standardized protocols and a “One World Order.”

Notably:

The WHO Director-General would have the power to declare a global emergency without the consultation/approval of member states.





Member states would only have 48 hours to accept/reject any offer of assistance, including the deployment of expert teams selected by the WHO to their country.

The WHO would designate other countries to decide if a state is compliant or not with their mandates.

The WHO could impose penalties on the non-compliant members

Grabbing Global Governance

In January 2022, few noticed the insertion of a new amendment in Article 12 of the original agreement, which would introduce WHO “Global Governance.” Slated to go into effect in November 2022. However, many countries already support the treaty and its amendments.

Fortunately, thousands of medical practitioners worldwide are organizing to resist this agreement. Foremost among the activist groups is the World Council for Health or the WCH. They issued this statement in March 2022.

“The World Council for Health (WCH), a coalition of scientists, doctors, lawyers, and civil society advocacy organizations, opposes the World Health Organization (WHO)’s moves to implement a power grab in the form of a global pandemic agreement, while the world’s attention is diverted by the latest crisis.

The proposed WHO agreement is unnecessary and is a threat to sovereignty and inalienable rights. It increases the WHO’s suffocating power to declare unjustified pandemics, impose dehumanizing lockdowns, and enforce expensive, unsafe, and ineffective treatments against the will of the people.

The WHO cannot be allowed to control the world’s health agenda, nor enforce biosurveillance. While it receives funding from public sources belonging to the people, it is caught in a perpetual conflict of interest because it also receives substantial funding from private interests that use their contributions to influence and profit from WHO decisions and mandates. For example, the Gates Foundation and the Gates-funded GAVI vaccine promotion alliance contribute over $1 billion a year to the WHO.”

Further, this treaty also gives the WHO the power to censor health information worldwide, a giant step toward consolidating world governance in “protecting your health.” Prohibiting alternative ideas, therapeutics, and lifestyles.

As a commentator for The Pulse points out:

“The treaty is a direct threat to a nation’s sovereignty to make decisions for itself and its citizens and would erode democracy everywhere. The treaty would empower the WHO to mandate COVID jabs and vaccine passports globally. It could potentially also expand the WHO’s power to dictate all health care policies worldwide.

The pandemic treaty with the WHO is precisely what the World Economic Forum and its allies now need, as it will put the technocratic cabal firmly in charge of the biosecurity of the whole world, and empower them to implement the rest of The Great Reset agenda.”

Maori in New Zealand are the first to fight back.

The Executive Board of the World Health Assembly and the government of Aotearoa Nu Tireni in New Zealand strongly denounced this and any other treaty that challenges national sovereignty. In a strongly worded formal letter to the WHO, they stated:

“You are thereby formally notified that the Wakaminenga Māorigovernment of Aotearoa Nu Tireni/New Zealand does not consent in any shape of form to any type of international pandemic treaty under the WHO or its assembly. Any such construct shall be void ab initio.

We, as United Tribes and Hereditary Chiefs, represent the only current legitimate government in New Zealand. The current NZ government represented by Jacinda Ardern is an illegitimate government because it is a corporation (SEC CIK #0000216105) listed on the US Security & Exchange Commission as Her Majesty the Queen in Right of New Zealand.

In accordance with the Clearfield Trust Doctrine, a corporation does not have any implied right to govern a sovereign people. We hereby register our vote of no confidence in the actions or authority of the corporation unlawfully posing as a government in our territory.

This unlawful Ardern government and its ministers stand charged by the Nga Tikanga Māori Law Society and the Wakaminenga Maori Government of Nu Tireni with genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity related to their willful disregard for the suffering and loss of life resulting from their unlawful response to the engineered bioweapon known as COVID-19 and the unlawful forced administration of a poison to our people and forced medical experimentation.

Also charged with serious crimes related to a pandemic response, the WHO and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have no standing or authority to form any binding agreement related to a pandemic response in any jurisdiction, and we command that these attempts shall cease and desist immediately pending the outcome of these charges under Rome statutes 6, 7 and 8, filed in the International Criminal Court 6 December 2021.

You are hereby directed to cease and desist discussions or negotiations with the unlawful Arden Government, an NZ Corporation, known as Her Majesty Queen in Right of New Zealand. The Wakaminenga Maori Government of Aotearoa Nu Tireni reserves the right to discuss/negotiate with any international partner(s) of its choice, including the World Council for Health (WCH).”

This bold, united action provides a positive example for more countries to emulate.

Italy and the “Smart Citizen Wallet”

Unfortunately, Italy (one of the first beta-tested European countries of the COVID 19 pandemic) is heading straight toward a CCP type of “social credit system.”

Bologna, Italy, is set to introduce a pilot program for its residents. At first, this will be a voluntary system. The psycholinguistic twist uses “smart” (smartphone, smart appliances, etc.) to identify the Smart Citizen Wallet.

“Virtuous citizens who agree to be vaccinated non-stop, separate waste, use the public transport system, and do not collect administrative fines will collect “points.” Rewards can then be exchanged for points, and these are “currently being defined,” said Massimo Bugano, who is working on the project. However, Bugano told Italian newspaper Corriere di Bologna that the city administration of Bologna still has a little time left, as the project is supposed to start after this summer.”

The success of the Bologna social credit score program {Smart Citizen Wallet app} could have a significant impact on Italy and the EU. If the government likes the results, the scheme could be broadened.”

The European Union (EU) Commission is extremely ambitious. During the COVID 19 pandemic, they contracted the Thales Group to develop the European ID wallet, which it did in the shadows. The EU Commission wants every EU citizen to be offered this “Smart Citizen Wallet” as an app by Fall 2023.

For the first time in modern Europe, citizens will be divided into certain groups: the good, virtuous citizen and the bad, irresponsible citizen. The questions that follow are significant:

1) Will those not conforming to the dominant ideology or considered virtuous elites be deprived of benefits?

2) Will persons “not complying” be segregated and marginalized?

3) What will become of those who refuse to comply and resist?

The European Digital Identity Wallet – a project of the EU Commission and current EU President Ursula von der Leyen, will be rolled out soon. By adding one minor feature to the proposed app-the sorting of citizens by authorities will become possible. Driving licenses will be digitized, while for a short time the analog ID card will still be accepted. At some point, however, it will no longer be possible. This will mean either a smartphone ID or no driving license.

Effectively society will be segregated into those who have the “wallet app” and those who don’t.

China – A Cautionary Example

The lockdown imposed on Shanghai by the CCP in 2022 indicates what is to come. Medical tyranny is being used to introduce starvation and halt production in the name of safety. Social engineering includes forced relocation and depopulation under the guise of “protection” and “prevention.”

Experimental medical injections labeled as “vaccines” have been introduced and made compulsory even though there is increasing credible evidence that:

1) They do not protect against the illness.

2) They harm the human immune system

3) They do not prevent transmission

4) They have numerous serious adverse side effects, including death.

The previous lockdowns did not “stop the spread” of the virus.

They:

Negatively impacted mental health, especially in the younger population

Negatively impacted the physical health of the population

Negatively affect the economy and small businesses

Increased the level of fear and panic in the overall population

Increased physical, emotional, and social distance between people

Increased the use of surveillance and social control by the government

It is extremely important and urgent that there is a robust resistance to the amended “Pandemic Agreement” created by the WHO, and to the “Smart Digital Wallet” introduced by companies such as IDEX, the Thales Group and Fintech. This pushback needs to be effective before the WHO, the United Nations (UN), the World Economic Forum (WEF), or any other large international organizations step up their mission creep to dominate human beings in a globally governed, cyber surveilled society. The call to stop the march toward a prison planet should now be a rousing call to action.

About the Author:

Joanne Patti Munisteri lives a ‘different’ life. One that has taken her around the world working as a contractor in education, health, research, analysis, and training. Munisteri is a certified Combat Analyst and Social Scientist. She was part of the Human Terrain System (HTS) with the US Army, training at Ft. Leavenworth. Munisteri earned her Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. Her graduate degree from Massey University in New Zealand. Her Diploma in Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine from the New Zealand School of Acupuncture and TCM in Wellington, New Zealand.

Joanne continues to be rostered on the US Department of State Specialist programs and with USAID. Her technical writing is found in Small Wars Journal, Real Clear Defense, the Journal of Traumatic Stress Disorders and Treatment, Research Gate, and the New Zealand Herald. In addition, Defiance Press published her non-fiction book, “Traveling Off the X” in October 2021. Joanne continues to work in the education and training sector.

Joanne lived and worked in both Russia (2011-2012) and Ukraine (2015) as part of US government programs in medical and technical universities.

Visit her website for a full bio for Joanne (Jo) Patti Munisteri –

