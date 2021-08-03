Who is liberal Hungarian billionaire George Soros, why does he matter?

KATONAH, NY: George Soros’ name often comes up in conversations without people really knowing the man they are talking about. People find the Hungarian billionaire to be either good or bad, without really addressing his end game which is very germane as to how people should decide about the man.

The name of George Soros, like Donald Trump, was being tossed around as one of New York States’ billionaire class twenty-five years ago. Like Trump, the average American really had no idea how Soros made his billions. Today, Soros works hand in hand with liberal democrats like Clinton, Biden and Obama to destroy America and usher in a communist regime.

’60 Minutes’ television show did an interview segment where they introduced George Soros to the world in 1998. He made his intentions clear to America all those years ago. America has not been listening.

60 Minutes: You’re a Hungarian Jew…

60 Minutes: Who escaped the Holocaust…

Soros: Mm-hmm.

60 Minutes: By — by posing as a Christian.

Soros: Right.

60 Minutes: And you watched lots of people get shipped off to the death camps.

Soros: Right. I was 14 years old. And I would say that that’s when my character was made.

60 Minutes: In what way?

Soros: That one should think ahead. One should understand and — and anticipate events and when — when one is threatened. It was a tremendous threat of evil. I mean, it was a — a very personal experience of evil.

60 Minutes: My understanding is that you went out with this protector of yours who swore that you were his adopted godson.

Soros: Yes. Yes.

60 Minutes: Went out, in fact, and helped in the confiscation of property from the Jews.

Soros: Yes. That’s right. Yes.

60 Minutes: I mean, that’s — that sounds like an experience that would send lots of people to the psychiatric couch for many, many years. Was it difficult?

Soros: Not — not at all. Not at all. Maybe as a child you don’t — you don’t see the connection. But it was — it created no — no problem at all.

60 Minutes: No feeling of guilt?

Soros: No.

‘George Soros Interview 60 Minutes [FULL]’

Soros makes his money as a hedge fund investor.

Simply explained, hedge funds utilize a wide array of nontraditional investment strategies with the primary goal of limiting risk. They generate returns regardless of whether the stock market goes up or down.

While at the helm of the Quantum Fund George Soros and partner Jim Rogers generated an average annual return for investors of 30% in the 1970’s. Soros and Quantum did well in the Asian Crisis which started in August 1997 a month after Thailand authorities abandoned the U.S. dollar.

Sources who had knowledge of the Quantum Fund’s investment strategy said Soros bet just under $1 billion of his total $12 billion against the Thai baht currency. Speculation was he placed such a large bet on the baht’s failure as he helped engineer the Asian crisis via his political connections.

But Soros wasn’t the biggest single speculator to hold a position against the Thai currency.

Julian Robertson’s Tiger Fund had three times the exposure of Soros with almost $3 billion invested. Still, people looking to fault George Soros for toppling the economies of countries may still be right. Anarchy and chaos are logical first steps to topple a country’s economy.

Soros began to stack the deck in the elected positions of our courts and DA’s offices in 2016 seemingly in preparation of a Donald Trump presidency.

In order to promote the Socialist policies of Obama and Clinton, Liberal billionaire George Soros targeted local prosecutor races threatening prosecutorial independence. Thus assuring that the courts would side for the liberal narrative. That courts would reject the suits of conservatives, like Donald Trump, while rubber stamping the liberal narrative.

This is especially important in a role as powerful and all-encompassing as those of the DA’s.

“The amount of money we are talking about is staggering,” said Joshua Marquis, the district attorney of Clatsop County, Oregon, and a board member of the National District Attorneys Association.

Some of the District Attorneys who were bought and paid for by George Soros now hold office in Cook County (Illinois), Milwaukee County (Wisconsin), St. Louis County (Missouri), Harris County (Texas), Maricopa County (Arizona), Los Angeles County (California), Philadelphia County (Pennsylvania), Bexar County (Texas), Suffolk County (Massachusetts), Jefferson/Gilpin Counties (Colorado), Bernalillo County (New Mexico), Henry County (Georgia), Caddo Parish (Louisiana), Clay/Hinds/Lowndes/Noxubee/Oktibbeha Counties (Mississippi) and Orange/Osceola Counties (Florida).

This list may not be complete.

It does not take a critical thinker to see these supposed prosecutors are more about working towards a scripted agenda of Soros than ensuring or seeking justice

Some of those areas where Soros has had a hand in placing DA’s and elected judges are now some of the hot spots of America with violent crimes out of control. Here are just two examples that made the headlines:

Kim Foxx, Chicago

The Jussie Smollett charade in Chicago of Cook County and his ultimate release proved Soros D.A. Kimberly M. Foxx unfit for office. Foxx dropped charges against Smollett after his story of an attack by white MAGA hatted attackers fell apart and it became evident he perpetuated a hoax.

He paid two black buddies to rough him up a little which, unfortunately for a guy who makes his living on camera, was actually caught on security camera. (Corrupt Jussie Smollett and Crooked Hillary : Forget it Jake, its Chinatown”)

You got to love happy endings

Unfortunately, Foxx was re-elected to office last November with 52% of the vote so that ending was not so happy.

Kim Gardner, St. Louis

Another glaring example of Soros’ influence of agenda over justice occurred during the riots of St. Louis when Kim Gardner took the side of trespassing rioters against husband and wife homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey defending their home with an assault rifle and pistol. The St Louis chief prosecutor was later struck off part of the case against the gun-toting McCloskey’s after using the infamous episode for campaign fundraising.

To date, no charges have been brought against any of the rioters which proves, once again, Gardner is another Soros plant unfit for office. Since when is it a crime to defend your own personal property against hooligans?

Having seen pictures of the artwork and antiques in the McCloskey’s home, they were right, Gardner was wrong! Their home is like a beautiful museum. And the McCloskey’s worked for the home and furnishings the brigade of Soros-backed thugs would have destroyed or stolen.

Make no mistake George Soros, now age 90, is not done yet

He has most recently become a big backer of any group that wants to ‘defund the police’. (‘Soros hands $1 million to group attempting to defund police as violent crime skyrockets nationwide’)

On May 14, George Soros sent $1 million dollars via his ‘Color of Change PAC’ to the BLM /Defund the Police movement, according to Federal Election Commission files obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

But a million here or there is nothing to Soros. If it will work to destabilize America’s economy and put elite liberals like Obama, Clinton, Biden, et al into life long power.

George Soros’s net worth, as of July 29, 2021, is around $8.6 billion.

George Soros’ “Open Society Foundations are the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights.”

They do not believe in borders but tend to push this practice much more with the American-Mexican border than anywhere else in the world… like say, China or North Korea. The Open Society Foundations reports Soros has given a total of $32 billion to his Foundations.

If you are a Republican or conservative, you need not apply for George Soros funds unless you pledge to undermine America.

Take for example RINO Adam Kinzinger…

Adam Kinzinger gave details of his USGLC trip to Kenya in a May 2015 post on his official congressional web page:

“In April, I traveled to Ethiopia and Kenya with the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition to explore the relationship between America’s national security and economic interests in the sub-Saharan Africa region.”

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) is on a mission to promote America’s connection to what the Biden administration calls the “rules-based international order.”

Backers of the USGLC include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Johnson & Johnson, George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and the Rockefeller Foundation. Enough said.

There is an old adage,

“There are three kinds of people in this world; Those who makes things happen, Those who watch things happen, and Those who wonder what happened?”

George Soros philanthropy is less about charity than creating calamity for those of us living according to the law in our American Constitutional Republic. Make no mistake, George Soros makes things happen. But those things are against a free society, as our Constitution calls for. Soros is helping communism take root in America. Remember, even at the tender age of 14, he saw no issue from stealing from the Jews in Hungary. Or now, the McCloskey’s in Missouri.

‘Why George Soros Donated $1 Billion To Fight The Spread Of Nationalism | Top Givers | Forbes’

Nationalism is good. Globalism is bad. Americans want elected officials to put America First!

