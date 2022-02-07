WASHINGTON — That odd young man sitting in the bleachers watching a Penn State football game was attending the event with his father and older brother. But when fans sitting nearby began taunting the boy’s father, they shattered the evening’s pleasantries for the trio. The year: 1988. The father in question: Delaware Democrat Senator Joe Biden.

Biden had just withdrawn from the Democrat Party’s presidential primaries for making false claims about his educational prowess. Worse, in a recent speech, he blatantly plagiarized material from a speech given by Neil Kinnock, a pro-Soviet, hard-left British politician. As documented in a new series, “Who is Hunter Biden” — now streaming on Fox Nation — what happened next proved telling.

In response to all the mockery, Joe’s younger son jumped to his feet and confronted the hecklers. Defending his father’s honor, the then 18-year-old Hunter even managed to throw a few punches before his brother and father restrained him.

Hunter could not have known back then that such taunting chants at Joe Biden’s expense would eventually become commonplace. They would resound some 34 years later in football stadiums ranging from Penn State to the home of the Los Angeles Rams.





This and more detailed information is revealed in the Fox Nation series, “Who Is Hunter Biden?”

But no matter. The troubled Hunter Biden would jump to his father’s rescue again and again. And no more so than when it came to the financial wellbeing of “the Big Guy.” Aka, his dad, Joe. That’s only part of the sad saga of a troubled politician and his son as recalled in the four-part series “Who is Hunter Biden?.”

Currently streaming on Fox Nation, the series is hosted by popular Fox personality, Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Hunter Biden — International Business Man of Mystery

By now, we’ve all heard of the stunning financial deals Hunter seems to have engineered around the world. From Beijing to Kyiv, these deals were allegedly cobbled together by a man inexperienced in matters of high finance. Or in businesses requiring an acute knowledge of the oil and gas industry. But no matter.

This was a man with direct blood ties to a powerful US Senator, eventual Vice-president, and – at least for now – President of the United States.

As the Fox Nation documentary series points out, it all began when Democrats became the Congressional majority in 2006. That same year, Senator Joe Biden became chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. As if by coincidence, that’s when Hunter and his uncle Jim Biden purchased Paradigm Global Advisors, an international hedge fund.

Jim Biden is said to have calmed a nervous fund executive, saying,

“Don’t worry about investors. We’ve got people all around the world who want to invest in Joe Biden.”

Fast-forward to 2009

When Joe became vice president in January of 2009, Hunter joined with Chris Heinz, stepson of former Secretary of State John Kerry, to form a private equity firm, Rosemont Seneca. That’s around the time when trading off Vice President Joe Biden’s name quickly yielded tens of millions of dollars in fees from Chinese firms. Firms with links to both that nation’s Communist party and to wealthy, influential Russian oligarchs.

Money that Hunter must share with his family. Likely including “the Big Guy” himself.

But in an angry group text to the Biden clan, a put-upon Hunter complained,

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

Enter that famous Hunter Biden laptop

We would have never known about the angry exchange above, or the influence-peddling off Joe Biden’s name, or the financial payoffs to his family if not for the treasure trove of documents, emails, photos, and digital video stored on Hunter Biden’s computer laptop. The one he dropped off but never reclaimed from a Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop. The one whose contents we were not supposed to see.

That’s the same laptop that, in an open letter, 50 retired US intelligence officials insisted contained “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation… to help Trump win and/or to weaken Biden should he win. A ‘laptop op’ fits the bill.”

That, of course, was a damned lie. But a lie that also proved the extent to which the Democratic Party under President Barack Obama had weaponized US intelligence services. Including the FBI, the intelligence community’s domestic arm.

That same FBI spied on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Later, aided by the Department of Justice (DoJ) of which it is a part, the FBI launched a counterintelligence operation against Trump.

It’s clear intent: to remove the first elected populist US president from office.

Laptop, laptop, who’s got the laptop?

That famous laptop is the very same one whose hard drive the FBI had in its possession a full year before the New York Post broke its bombshell stories on its frightening contents. The hard drive detailed extensive Biden family financial corruption. Mixed into the stories were twisted details of Hunter’s crack cocaine abuse and sexual debauchery, published shortly before the 2020 presidential election.

It was these stories the mainstream media claimed to “debunk.” Likewise, Big Tech social networking platforms like Twitter and Facebook actively suppressed and censored this key news. And remember, this all occurred at the very same time our media also continued to claim knowledge of a video allegedly showing Trump engaged with Muscovite prostitutes made him vulnerable to “Russian blackmail.”

That lie was likely fed to the media via the same US intelligence sources who claimed Hunter’s laptop was part of a clever Russian disinformation campaign. And, curiously, Russia continues to play a diversionary role in American politics to this day, as seen in the currently manufactured Russia/Ukraine “crisis.”

Who else has a stake in helping Hunter Biden and his family evade the legal consequences of their activities?

The FBI is not alone in lending a helping hand to Joe Biden’s wayward son. The US Secret Service has run interference for Hunter as well. Like the time Hunter stayed at the infamous Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood California. That’s where comedic actor John Belushi died of a drug overdose in 1982.

Trouble began when Hunter used a credit card to pay a prostitute. As a text message from a retired Secret Service agent waiting outside the hotel reads,

“Come on H [Hunter] this [credit card] is linked to Celtic’s account. Let me up or come down. I can’t help if you don’t let me H.”

You see, Hunter paid for sex using a credit card belonging to “Celtic,” the Secret Service’s code name for dad, Vice President Joe Biden.

It’s stunning that a troubled man of many addictions was trusted with building and sustaining the Biden family fortune.

Perhaps Hunter’s drug and sex addictions will provide the family plausible deniability should a future Republican-controlled Congress investigate Hunter’s corrupt business dealings with China, Ukraine, and Russia.

But those who express such hopes should moderate their expectations in light of past Republican dead-end investigations. Criminal referrals from Congress, after all, depend on the Justice Department to act.

President Obama’s Operation Fast and Furious involved the illegal sale of weapons to Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel, the deaths of hundreds of innocent Mexicans, and Brian Terry, a US border agent. Yet yielded no criminal investigations or grand jury indictments for high-level members of Obama’s administration.

But an FBI spy operation against Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign proceeded quickly based on manufactured “evidence” provided by the DNC and Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

It’s very unlikely anything will pop the bubble shielding Joe Biden’s unruly son.

In 2018, Hunter lied about his drug addiction on a federal background form before purchasing a .38 caliber revolver. Nothing came of it.

As Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief at The Federalist, notes in the Fox Nation documentary:

“Hunter Biden is the most protected person in the country.”

The Biden clan can take that reassuring fact all the way to the bank. “Who is Hunter Biden?” is currently streaming on Fox Nation.

