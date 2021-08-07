White House colluding with China? What’s behind that Delta mutation?

WASHINGTON — It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the White House is coordinating with Big Tech to protect the official Covid-19 narrative from “misinformation.” By misinformation, of course, they mean bombshell revelations concerning the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) involvement with, and funding of, research. Research that likely played a role in aiding China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology’s development of the deadly coronavirus. And, perhaps, its latest Delta mutation

Now, news reports say more than 80 percent of new Covid cases in the US are attributable to the Delta mutation, generally known as the Delta variant. It’s believed this Covid Delta mutation began in India and spread to the UK, Israel and the United States.

White House: Let’s blame the victims first

At a recent White House press conference, President Joe Biden blamed the victims for the spread of the Delta mutation. Helpfully, he called the variant’s rise in the US a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

The New York Times said Biden's frustration stems from political "pressure to redirect the American public's focus after days of policy whiplash, shifting directives on mask usage, and roiling debates about requiring workers to receive vaccine." Is that the same as "misinformation"?





Ah yes, the vaccines. And SCIENCE

You see, the fault may be those emergency vaccines – cobbled hastily together and requiring patients to sign waivers protecting pharmaceutical companies from civil liability. It’s those vaccines that may prove the catalysts for the more allegedly deadly Delta variant.

And before you brand this a conspiracy theory, wait. This concept is backed by – wait for it – SCIENCE.

In July of 2015, the journal Plos Biology published a study asking if “some vaccines drive the evolution of more virulent pathogens?”

Both the CDC and the mainstream media tell us the vaccines don’t offer full protection against contracting coronavirus. But the vaccines do help mitigate the severity of the disease, making hospitalization less likely. Yet those vaccines may purportedly also render many among the infected asymptomatic.

According to the study:

“Vaccines that keep hosts alive but still allow transmission could thus allow very virulent strains to circulate in a population… making it possible for hyperpathogenic strains to transmit. Immunity elicited by direct vaccination or by maternal vaccination prolongs host survival but does not prevent infection, viral replication or transmission, thus extending the infectious periods of strains otherwise too lethal to persist. Our data show that anti-disease vaccines that do not prevent transmission can create conditions that promote the emergence of pathogen strains that cause more severe disease in unvaccinated hosts.”

And that means Biden has it backwards.

The Delta variant looks like a pandemic brought about by the vaccinated.

So how long before these new strains transmute into variants impervious to today’s vaccines? Moreover, could this require pharmaceutical companies to produce semi-annual boosters to combat rapidly mutating strains of Covid? In perpetuity?

And what happens to those routinely impoverished Third World regions around the globe? They seem incapable of affording the costs associated with never-ending inoculations for their populations.

Where do we find the “settled SCIENCE”?

The science, it seems, leads us to a scenario more in keeping with science fiction. It reminds us of the film “I am Legend.” In that movie, a vaccine designed to cure cancer leads to the unintended consequence of viral mutation. In turn, that leads to a variant that leads to a lethal pathogen. And that pathogen ends up killing most of the globe’s population, while turning survivors into blood-sucking monsters.

In the beginning, government officials and a compliant (and knowledge-free) media dismissed all discussions involving the idea that Covid-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory. All the government and media smart people labeled these ideas and theories as science fiction and conspiracies. Chief among the dismissers: Dr Fauci and the so-called mainstream media. Worse, as mentioned above, the White House recently joined forces with Big Tech to stall contrary theories regarding Covid-19 and the current vaccine debate. This, we are told, prevents the spread of “misinformation.” But who, excactly, is really spreading the misinformation?

Ron Paul rides to the rescue of actual science

Thanks to GOP Sen. Rand Paul, we know the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded research into what’s called viral “gain-of-function.” Dr. Fauci’s much ballyhooed National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is a member of that agency.

Said research transforms animal viruses into versions that prove more infectious to humans. The purpose is to devise potential cures and vaccines to combat a possible animal-to-human infectious crossover in the future. So far, so good. But Houston, we have a problem.

It seems most likely that a hand-full of Chinese laboratory workers became infected by a virulent strain of manmade coronavirus in mid-December of 2019. In turn, they spread the infection among the citizens of Wuhan, China. This then triggered today’s monstrous pandemic, as the disease mutated into ever more dangerous variations.

Unbeknownst to the globe’s population, they soon became human guinea pigs, locked in a vicious cycle of scientific experimentation. And misinformation. That ended up, as Winston Churchill once said of Nazi Germany’s medical abominations, leading to the “abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science.”

Aka, “gain of function.”