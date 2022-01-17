While the FBI is protecting the Democrat party, terrorism rises again

Terrorism, brought to us by Muslim terrorists, had entirely stopped with the exit of Barack Obama from the White House. After President Trump took office, he stopped threats from foreign terrorists. And now, under Sleepy Joe, the ugly face of Islamic terrorism again awakens in a sleepy Texas town’s Jewish Synagogue.

It all began when a British subject, Malik Faisal Akram, 44, arrived two weeks ago at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

During those two weeks, he acquired a rifle, making his way to Colleyville, Texas.

There he entered the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue while it was streaming services. He took every member inside hostage and demanded the release of a convicted terrorist, Aafia Siddiqui. Siddiqui, a neuroscientist with a doctorate from Brandeis University, is the first woman accused of working with al-Qaeda, earning the name “Lady al-Qaeda.”

She is now serving an 86 year sentence for trying to kill American service members.





While holding the hostages, Akram claimed he had explosives with him. Furthermore, he would kill everyone unless demands to release Siddiqui were met. There is no hidden message in that Akram chose a synagogue. Fortunately, explosives were not found. (Islamic terror pushes phantom of white supremacists from the headlines)

The FBI, who were also on the scene, stated that they were not sure if Akram was on any terrorist watch list or not.

On January 7, 2021, American citizens who attended the Trump rally in Washington D.C. found themselves on terrorist watch lists. They could not board airplanes back to where they came from only days ago. However, an actual terrorist with malicious intent flies into the United States, moves freely about, acquires a gun, and takes hostages.

And the very same FBI isn’t sure if he is on any watch list. But they are investigating.

Who, specifically, orders this narrative to be initiated? They knew the further institutional damage it would provoke. They did it anyway. https://t.co/GTr7C9NPhO — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 16, 2022

What else does the FBI not know about International terrorism?

The FBI, doing liberal politicians bidding, seems to only focus on domestic terrorism coming from patriotic Americans who are upset over this country’s direction. Here is no indication that either the FBI or the President has any concern about enemies abroad.

Authorities did not reveal a specific motive for the hostage-taking; however, the FBI said it believes the hostage-taker was “singularly focused on one issue, and it was not specifically related to the Jewish community.”

Which counteracts the White House’s narrative about the source of domestic terrorism.

National security adviser, Jake Sullivan, says the events in Texas were “acts of terrorism” and “anti-Semitism” in an interview on “Face the Nation” Sunday morning.

The new, inept FBI isn’t sure if Akram was a known threat. However, they are convinced that the Oath Keepers, police, military, and first responders, are insurrectionists who wanted to overthrow the government they swore to protect and defend.

Local and state police did an outstanding job throughout the ten-hour-long hostage situation. It ended when the hostages were released, and the armed hostage-taker was killed. While the FBI was still determining if Akram was armed, a video surfaced showing him pointing his rifle at fleeing congregants, local and state police rescued the hostages.

Hostages leaving #Colleyville synagogue after the 12 hour standoff pic.twitter.com/Ma2Wf90VR8 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 16, 2022

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville posted on Facebook that he is “thankful” for the law enforcement and security training.

“I am grateful that we made it out,” he wrote. I am grateful to be alive.”

The FBI is facing backlash on social media after an official said that the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were “not specifically related to the Jewish community.” Seeming to diminish the apparent anti-Semitic threat.

“The FBI is now an organization solely focused on destroying the domestic enemies of the Democratic Party,” conservative talk radio show Jesse Kelly tweeted Sunday morning.

“Any Republican Congress or Presidential candidate who doesn’t loudly proclaim his intention to massively reform or disband this organization should not be considered.”

Akram’sact of terrorism in Colleyville, Texas, is twofold. First, to install fear into the Jewish community and to demand the release of Siddiqui. Both are threats to the security of the United States, which the FBI is sworn to protect. It is time for our intelligence agencies to turn their attention from American moms, dads, grandmas, and others and stop the Akram’s before they cause actual harm.

Hillary’s calling tens of millions of Americans deplorables was divisive & disgusting. But Biden has gone further, calling those who disagree with his actions & policies domestic enemies, traitors, and racists. Biden promised to unite us, but he is doing all he can do divide us. pic.twitter.com/1XKS9rfZQT — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2022

########

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on Parler

Join Joe at Gab and get Joe at Gettr

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn