Comedian Russell Brand is aiming his words at Hillary Clinton. Thereby, joining the league of comedians who use their voice as a force for the truth. Consider Lenny Bruce who shocked audiences in the 1960s. The comic was known and jailed, for open, freestyle, and critical comedy. Bruce used comics tools beyond wit. He utilized satire to attack, politics, religion, sex, and vulgarity. He fought against racism and government overreach until his untimely death in 1966. A drug overdose finally silencing his demons.

Trying to figure things out was my gig. Without the human condition, there’s no struggle, no pain and that means no laughter. – Lenny Bruce

Lenny Bruce was changing our society and our perceptions. (Lenny Bruce’s Obscenity Trial Challenged First Amendment Rights and Paved the Way for Other Socially Conscious Comedians)

In the 70’s, George Carlin moved very close, if not over the line of acceptable comedy. He had his benign bits, like the writers favorite, oxymorons :

The term Jumbo Shrimp has always amazed me. What is a Jumbo Shrimp? I mean, it’s like Military Intelligence- the words don’t go together, man. – George Carlin

And then there was the Seven Word’s you can never say on TV. (How George Carlin’s ‘Seven Words’ Changed Legal History). A case the Supreme Court (“FCC v. Pacifica ) has yet to resolve.





“Bipartisan usually means that a larger-than-usual deception is being carried out.” – George Carlin

Bringing us back to Russel Brand.

For more than four years, leftist comedians promoting hate in America dominated late-night TV. The likes of Jimmy Fallon, Steven Cobert, James Cordon, and Jimmy Kimmel (whose name I really could not remember) became spokespeople for the Democrat party. Poster boys for Trump derangement syndrome, leaving comedy on the cutting room floor. Instead, they spread lies, disinformation, hateful rhetoric, and hurled insults at anyone who would even consider giving President Trump a chance.

Now those very same comedians are losing the late-night wars to Conservative commentator Greg Gutfeld! (Bill Maher Crowns Greg Gutfeld the ‘New King of Late Night’: Conservative Comedy Successful Because Liberals ‘Sound Like an Onion Headline’) And Russell Brand is saying the quiet part out loud.

The Russia Hoax was made-up by Hillary Clinton.

It was a parcel of lies designed to lead the media, comedians, and Americans down a spiraling hole of deception. It was millions of dollars paid for no other reason than to convince America she was the better choice. Only, when it came to November 3rd, 2016, the Democrats were not in a position to cheat enough to overcome Americans’ distaste for the Clintons. They learned their lesson in 2020. It takes real fraud to sway an election.

Tired of the lies, dishonesty, crimes, and treason against Americans in Benghazi, America had failed to support Clinton in favor of Trump. (Hillary Clinton sold as ‘tough’ and ‘determined’ to repair reputation for dishonesty, build trust – The Washington Times)

In the article “Truth Finally Comes Out, Russian Collusion Hoax Was Never About Donald Trump, But Designed to Protect Hillary Clinton”

So, every time you see a Hillary Clinton tweet against Donald Trump, a video clip of her trashing him, you now know that she is a sociopath who knew from the start that she was guilty of Espionage Act crimes , and more, and has no problem whatsoever lying about it and attempting to still place blame on Trump who did absolutely nothing wrong, and she knew that the Obama DOJ was never ever going to indict her, a Democrat successor to the man who spied on the Trump campaign. (emphasis added)

We know now, without any discussion otherwise of the Clinton Crimes. From Whitewater and the murder of Vince Foster to Russia Gate to Jeffrey Epstein (Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein drowns in the Clinton ‘dead pool’)

Reviewing a Clinton investigation book, “Crisis of Character” by Gary Byrne (2008) and reviewed in the New York Post by John Curdle in The untold horrifying tales of Hillary’s time in the White House – :

Foster committed suicide in McLean, Va.’s, Fort Marcy Park on July 20, 1993. The 48-year-old shot himself in the head. Friends later reported that he was very — maybe even clinically — depressed.

At the time, there were suspicions of murder and coverups. Foster had, after all, been involved in many of the Clintons’ questionable financial transactions, both as their lawyer and as a participant in those deals. And those deals were getting increasingly embarrassing for the Clintons as well as others in Arkansas and Washington.

All of the deals came to be known by the name of just one — Whitewater.

To the list of 12 documented crimes committed by Hillary Clinton (2016), we can now add the Russia Hoax.

1) In January 2001, Clinton stole $28,500 of furniture from the White House.

2) In 1980, Clinton cheated on her taxes by not reporting $6,498 in income from commodities trading.

3) In 2010, 2011, and 2012, Clinton lied to the IRS by falsely saying that her foundation did not get any money from foreign governments.

4) It is illegal for cabinet members to accept gifts from foreign governments. However, when Clinton was Secretary of State, she accepted first class flights that were paid for by foreign governments.

5) Clinton illegally stored classified spy satellite data on North Korean nukes on her private email server.

6) In August 2015, Clinton signed a sworn statement, under penalty of perjury, saying that she had turned over all of her work related emails. The statement was later revealed to be false.

7) In October 2015, Clinton admitted that she had broken U.S. law in Benghazi.

8) Clinton illegally gave classified material to people who had not been cleared to have it in their possession.

9) Clinton illegally ignored 237 of the 240 Freedom of Information Act requests that she had received when she was Secretary of State.

10) Clinton illegally withheld Benghazi related emails from the State Department.

11) Clinton illegally continued to keep and email classified information after she quit her job as Secretary of State.

12) After Clinton received a subpoena ordering her to turn over her work-related emails, she illegally ignored the subpoena and used BleachBit software to delete those emails.

Going back to Russell Brand

When writing about Hillary Clinton it is hard to not digress to just how vile she is. Something this writer noted during Watergate. You could read her scheming and lying even then when all you got was a photo or evening news images. For those too young to remember:

And back to Brand….

Russell Brand now hosts the podcast Under My Skin, which he describes on his website as being about “revolutionary politics and spiritual awakening.” They are available on his website. But today, Brand is making the conservative rounds with his YouTube release “So…Trump was RIGHT About Clinton & Russia Collusion!!” A video that will be perfect to spawn some honest conversations over the holidays.

The conclusion, that over 74 Million Trump supporters know, is that Hillary Clinton is the “monster” of the Deep Swamp who, since joining forces with the malleable William Jefferson, has been scheming, conniving, lie, cheating, and, if one believes these things, killing, to propel her power and a Globalist New World Order.

Warning: Some viewers may find the following video distressing, if not stomach churning”

And in the end, following nearly fifty years since entering politics via her marriage to Bill Clinton, all of her anti-American power hunger actions have given us this. When it comes time for those treason hearings, she, and the other one in office for nearly fifty years, should be first in line.

President @JoeBiden‘s BLUNDEROUS United Nations Speech in 90 Seconds. 😔 #Biden

⬇️Just Real News & Honest Viewshttps://t.co/Yvs2pSjssg 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HKvaT4uqy8

— Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 21, 2021