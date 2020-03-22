What the coronavirus outbreak can teach us about climate change

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA — When a real crisis hits, Americans will rise to the challenge. We will drop everything else and come together to survive. We did this after 9/11 and the financial crash of 2008. And now we’re coming together again as a result of the current novel coronavirus outbreak. (Aka nCoV, COVID-19, Wuhan coronavirus). The American people demanded action and the White House and Congress moved at relative warp speed to answer that call. Though predictably, Nancy Pelosi is holding the final bill up, likely to funnel extra money to special interests most taxpayers don’t want to fund.

By and large, in recent days, Congress has tackled issues they needed to tackle. And those serious health and economic issues actually mattered for a change. The coronavirus had nothing to do with Russia, Russia, Russia. Everyone knew it. And clearly, political Washington needed to do something about a growing and potentially deadly pandemic. Quickly. And so it was.

Something is actually more important than climate change and unisex bathrooms

In an ironic contrast, for this exact same reason, nothing meaningful happened on climate change, gun control or transgender bathrooms. Or that raft of politically correct pronouns reflecting all 57 newly discovered gender designations. True, a miniscule number of vocal individuals in the population yelled hysterically at the utter injustice of it all. But the rest of us yawned. Congress or the President did nothing on these issues, which proved exactly the right non-response.

Specifically:

Americans who were attacked by Islamist radicals on 9/11 were not freaking out over climate change.

US citizens freaking out over the 2008 financial crash were not interested in gun control.

Average Americans desperate to save their physical and financial livelihoods during the coronavirus outbreak are not interested in imaginary gender pronouns or unisex bathrooms.

Americans know what matters.

They also know what’s nonsense.

The American people are more interested in stopping the spread of the coronavirus outbreak than whether President Trump hurts the delicate feelings of SJWs, snowflakes, socialists and Marxists by accurately labeling just where that virus came from. Stopping the virus is serious. Arguing over its origin to push identity politics and support a totalitarian dictatorship is nonsense. Trying to shoehorn global warming climate change packages and abortion funding into crucial medical research and healthcare relief funding packages is even worse.



If your issue is truly vital, the Federal government tends to act. But if Washington ignores your issue for decades, then the government doesn’t really consider it a priority. It matters little if at all. It deserves to be ignored.

A silver lining

If any good comes out of this pandemic, it will be the end of the university as a safe space for zealots to protest about complete but predictable nonsense like climate change funding, gender-bending pronouns and all forms of capitalism.

In fact, the shutting down of much of America’s university system for the rest of the spring semester has been a surprise additional blessing caused by the current crisis. The mass shutdowns soon revealed in short order the uselessness of many people involved in the bloated university community, including “Studies” professors and the dozens of Deans of Nonsense that seem to outnumber members of the faculty. If the corrupt American university system has to reopen, let those colleges and unversities that remain pledge to once again become citadels of learning, not radical activism.

Focus on what matters.

The curent coronavirus outbreak is a real life and death issue for Americans. Climate change and other assorted fake issues are not.

The activist zealots in this country just don’t get it. They never have. But normal America gets it. They always have.

— Headline image: Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. Public domain, CC 0.0 license.



