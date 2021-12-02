WASHINGTON: Talk to any anti-gun advocate and among the first argument they will raise is the phrase in the Second Amendment that states; “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State.” The anti-gunners advocate that it means that a well-regulated Militia is the National Guard and only the National Guard is allowed freedom of firearms.

Of course, this is not true, but it begs the question, what is a well-regulated Militia? And what difference does it make in the 21st Century?

To answer the first question, let’s start with the words of George Mason:

“I ask, sir, what is the militia? It is the whole people except for a few public officials.”

And who was George Mason?

George Mason IV was a planter, politician, and delegate to the U.S. Constitutional Convention of 1787. He was one of three delegates who refused to sign the Constitution because he feared it was incomplete. He championed more personal protections for citizens and is the father of the Bill of Rights. That addendum to the original Constitution was passed only a few years after ratification.





His writings, including substantial portions of the Fairfax Resolves of 1774, the Virginia Declaration of Rights of 1776, and his Objections to this Constitution of Government opposing ratification, have exercised a significant influence on American political thought and events.

The Virginia Declaration of Rights, which Mason principally authored, served as a basis for the United States Bill of Rights. So his words as to what constitutes the militia, he can be considered the ultimate expert. He literally wrote the book on it.

The simple answer is that every one of us constitutes the militia.

And what was the reason for these militias? Well, it was to defend the God-given rights of the people, which include the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Not happiness, rather the right to go after it.

Those are the words in the Declaration of Independence.

So the reason for the militia in the Second Amendment was to allow citizens the right to defend their lives, and their loved ones, as well as neighbors and friends.

In 1788, they would need weapons to defend against wild Indians and bands of roving outlaws. Not much different from today where one’s life is in jeopardy from bands of BLM and Antifa outlaws. As well as those other criminals in gangs who think it’s all right to take your possessions because they don’t have them. When citizens form together to oppose those outlaws who would try to deprive one of their life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness, they become a militia protected under the Second Amendment.

Leading us to what a well-regulated militia means.

It means a militia that follows the rules of the nation. It is that simple. Nothing more, nothing less. A well-regulated militia is one that follows the laws of this nation, including the Constitution. Anti-Second Amendment types would have you believe that a well-regulated militia is one that drills on the field. That is led by an organized set of officers who receive their commissions by an act of congress.

However, that is the farthest thing from the truth.

What sets apart a group that tries to defend lives and property from those who band together to infringe on others Rights?

Simply that those defending are regulated by the laws, while those they are trying to deprive are unregulated by any laws.

That sets apart a lawful militia of patriots as opposed to a mob of outlaws.

Those militiamen who stood tall on the greens of Lexington, and at the bridge at Concord, were people who stood up for liberty and freedom from tyranny.

No different than those who stood tall against the Antifa/BLM criminals in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Because in Kenosha, those mobs of outlaws were trying to implement a different type of tyranny. A tyranny of fear and retribution for not following their demands.

This leads to the last argument by anti-gun types, that is that even if all the above is true, it is irrelevant in the 21st Century. That is because of all the law enforcement we have, and due to our modern armed forces that a militia is incapable of accomplishing anything meaningful in the modern era.

This is mere hogwash. Modern examples of present-day militias defending against those trying to take away freedom and liberty abound.

The most recent example of a militia is found in Kenosha.

Armed guards protected the property of a car dealership in Kenosha, Wisconsin, stopping mobs of criminals from destroying the vehicles. The evening before, roving gangs of outlaws, posing as BLM supporters destroyed many of the car dealer’s vehicles.

The following night, his cars went untouched because of this ad hoc militia. One of those armed private security guards, who formed a Constitutional militia against outlaws, was Kyle Rittenhouse.

His saga began when he tried to offer aid to an injured rioter. Once separated, he became the target of the armed outlaws.

Nonetheless, that militia did what the Constitution demanded. They were a well-regulated militia that obeyed all the laws of the State of Wisconsin. Including Rittenhouse. The mob was full of criminals trying to cause damage, destruction, and mayhem.

Hardly protected under the Constitution.

No one has before named those protectors in Kenosha as a militia.

Rather calling them vigilantes or worse. All done to obfuscate the importance of the Second Amendment, which dictates the actions of those patriots and gave them the legal authority to do so.

You will notice that even the far-left radical Kenosah prosecutor Thomas Binger, didn’t try to charge any other of those standing watch during the chaos. Why? Because Binger and federal authorities knew those standing up against the rioters were a legal Constitutional militia.

In small towns across the country, Americans protected their cities against Antifa/BLM looting during the summer of 2020.

Every one of those groups that stood up to the criminals trying to raise hell in small-town America as they rampaged across the nation, quickly learned what a well-regulated militia means. (Black Lives Matter Protests Being Met By Armed Residents In Some Small Cities)

Small towns, like Klamath Falls, Oregon, banded together to oppose the rioting, looting, and arson that Antifa/ BLM leave in their paths. The residents banded together in Constitutional militias to fend off the mayhem.

(In Klamath Falls, Oregon, victory Declared over Antifa, which never showed up -Towns from Washington state to Indiana have seen armed groups begin patrolling the streets after rumors spread on social media about an Antifa invasion – NBC News).

Of course, one can not mention the immigrant Koreatown militia that formed in 1992 Los Angeles during the riots there. When police abandoned Koreatown under orders not to confront the criminal elements looting and burning down that part of LA, the small business owners banded together to protect their livelihoods against the racist black gangs who hated Koreans.

Known as the rooftop Koreans, they were a militia that had its authority in the Second Amendment of the constitution.

It is the only reason that the State of California did not arrest and prosecute them to appease the criminal element among the black population. Instead, California outlawed almost every gun that they used to defend their businesses.

However, they successfully defended many private businesses and there was no backlash from the black population. That black population understood that the Koreans would deliver consequences to their actions.

Yet no prosecution from very liberal California because they were protected by the Constitution.

The Founders protect America then, and now.

Our founders were remarkable people who could not have imagined the racial climate we now live in, but their foresight allows us to protect our lives and property today because of the words they wrote over 200 years ago.

Those words in our Constitution and Bill of Rights are as important today as they were in the 18th Century.

As is a well-regulated militia, and the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

Not much has really changed in those 200 years, even though we are constantly told that it has.

Bad people still want to take things that don’t belong to them by force of arms, and politicians want to impose tyranny on the rest of us. However, we have a Constitution that protects us from both. We only have to use it.

And that is why a well-regulated militia is important to America today.

