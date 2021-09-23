What FDA employee says to Project Veritas is so racist, it has to be a punk

WASHINGTON – A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) employee was caught on a hidden camera advocating for a Nazi-like response to the Covid-19 unvaccinated. In one of the most psychotic rants of a government official ever recorded since Adolf Hitler, Taylor Lee laughing called for droning unvaccinated Americans with blow darts. Lee is the target in Part Two of Project Veritas’ vaccine investigative series.

Lee’s statements – both racist and just, well, plain scary – make you question if he is not punking the Project Veritas journalist. Because it is difficult to believe anyone would say what came out of Lee’s mouth.

Said to be an FDA economist, Lee’s online persona was mainly deleted by Wednesday night. In the video, Lee calls for the United States government to force vaccine injections on vaccine skeptics in Gestapo-style Nazi Germany tactics. An anonymous Project Veritas journalist shot the video. The setting seemed to be a public restaurant. In the video, Lee comes off like an annoyingly effeminate male giddy with a false sense of power that has existed in his head since Joe Biden was elected.

The video opens with a video a rapid-fire montage of some of the things Lee says during the video:

Taylor Lee: “There needs to be a registry of people who aren’t vaccinated. I’m going to go door-to-door and stab everyone.”





Rehearsing what he would say at your front door: “Oh, it’s”just your booster shot!”

Watch for yourself. Is this an actual FDA employee? Or are they turning the tables on Project Veritas?

‘COVID-“9’VACCINE EXPOSED: PART 2’ – Project Veritas.

Official Opening of Video

Project Veritas journalist:

“What do “ou work for like the FDA or something?”

Lee:

“Yeah. I “remember reading about how with COVID trials, they were having an issue recruiting African-American people. And it was because of a different medication the government tried to do that was specifically designed to kill African-Americans.”

Project”Veritas journalist:

“Oh, so it was like a mistrust thing.”

Lee:

“Yeah.”

Project”Veritas journalist:

“But this “thing’s safe, though.”

Lee:

“And we know that now, but like, again, I think there is still this big mistrust in like it’s deep-seated and…”

Project Veritas journalist:

“Yeah. Can’t blame (African Americans).”

Lee:

“I can’t, but at the same time, like blow dart. That’s what we’re going with. I mean, my personal thing is like, you know… You get blow darts of J&J (Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and… Again, I’m a little cynical…”

Project Veritas journalist:

“But what do you mean ‘though?”

Lee:

“Like go to the unvaccinated and blow it into them. Blow dart it into them. That’s what I am saying at this point.

Project Veritas journalist:

“Yeah.”

Throughout the conversations with the Project Veritas journalist, Lee seemed like he was speaking in jest, but at other times seemed deadly serious. The one thing that seemed painfully obvious is that people like Taylor Lee compromised the FDA. Employees intending to push unproven experimental gene modifying drugs in the interest of Big Pharma and Big Pharma alone.

One instantly gets the impression Taylor Lee is just a low-level FDA stooge for the Joe Biden vaccine mandate party line. As well the billions Big Pharma will make on the vaccines.

Still, his rhetoric is both dangerous and stupid. If this is how he truly feels, termination is appropriate.

Project Veritas journalist:

“How do we reach the minority populations? Is there a way to do it? I want to get back to normal.”

Lee:

“I’m sure there is. I’m not the person to answer it, though… Other than blow darts. Because I think that is a great solution.”

Project Veritas journalist:

“Well, the” problem with that is, African-Americans, they might think that it’s like a callback to like getting shot by like a… slave.”

Lee:

“It’s fine. We’ll go with the whites first.”

Project Veritas journalist:

“There you go.”

Lee:

“We’ll have video campaigns about doing it to the whites first.”

Project Veritas journalist:

“Perfect.”

Lee:

“And then they can’t call…”

Project Veritas journalist:

“Perfect.”Then they can’t say it’s racist.”

Lee:

“Exactly.”

Project Veritas journalist:

“Because, again, it almost harkens back to like the thought of being shot in Africa by a blow dart and then being put in a.. .”

Lee:

“We’ll hire some Amazonians first.”

Project Veritas journalist:

“Yeah.”

Lee:

“Because, like, they’ll get it done.”

Project Veritas journalist:

“How good are you at blowing darts?”

Lee:

“Want to see how fast I can get an Amazon rainforest tribe out here?”

Taylor Lee later regurgitated more of the Democrat Party line hypocrisy when the top of illegal aliens was brought up.

Lee:

“Yeah, but I mean the undocumented immigration isn’t as much of an issue as like a lot of people make it out to be. I think the issue, again, is if it’s a population of people who are going to choose not to get vaccinated because they don’t want to admit that they’re, undocumented, again, you’re going to create this issue where it’s, where you got vaxxers and the people who are choosing not to for that reason (undocumented immigrants). And then you have the vaxxers.

Again, the obvious answer is blow darts.”

Throughout the conversation, Lee kept coming back to wanting to use ‘blow darts’ like those used by the indigenous peoples of Africa and South America to vaccinate Americans.

Some of the more disgusting portions of Lee’s conversation included:

“Census goes door-to-door if you don’t respond, so we have the infrastructure to do it [forced COVID vaccinations]. I mean, it’ll cost a ton of money. But I think, at that point, I think there needs to be a registry of people who aren’t vaccinated. Although that’s so very Germany.”

“Nazi Germany…I mean, think about it, like the Jewish Star.” (A Holocaust reference implying something similar for unvaccinated Americans.)

“So, if you put every anti-vaxxer, like sheep, into like Texas and you closed off Texas from the rest of the world, and you go, ‘okay, you be you in Texas until we deal with this [pandemic].'”

At one point, Lee did suggest that he was only half-serious about the blow darts.

This was probably true. Lee advocates shooting the vaccines with darts out of drones. You would not need to recruit any tribesmen from South America or Africa that way. It could be cheaper. Please take one moment and consider this. Border Patrol used horses to stop aggressive Haitians from running across the border. No whips. The horses did not stampede or trample anyone. But the likes of Maxine Waters and MSM Democrat mouthpieces like Joy Reid say it is racism, a throwback to a time of slavery.

Now consider if Lee was a Republican and Trump was calling for people to take the vaccine?

Lee proclaimed (without evidence) that it was ‘uneducated white people’ were behind most of the vaccine hesitance. He suggested that they get an IQ test before getting the shot.

Reading many of the Covid-19 and related vaccine articles of the past featuring all the many worldly brilliant doctors and scientists, they kind of make Mr. Taylor Lee look like an idiot savant. Lee’s gift is, as an idiot savant is the subject of blow darts.

Furthermore, Lee mocks white people for objecting to the vaccine on religious grounds. Complaining that they prop up an alleged degenerate rap star like Nicki Minaj as their ‘savior.”

Wealthy white people, Lee argues, are more apt to get vaccinated because “they’re educated.”

(What’s with the race-baiting in this Joe Biden Build Back Better Great Reset New Normal? And how is this not politically incorrect?!)

And as for the poor and ignorant white folks, he would be willing to go door-to-door, himself, to remedy the situation.

Since many of those poor and ignorant white folks will be armed, make sure you invite me and give me time to pop my corn (Not to be confused with Joe Biden’s imaginary adversary, ‘Corn Pop.’)

‘Joe Biden Corn Pop Story FULL Segment’ – WITN Channel 22

Taylor Lee may have made the Project Veritas journalist for whom he was. Before sitting down for lunch, saying “Again ” if you are an undercover journalist, you can’t quote me.”

For that reason, much of this video makes one skeptical. However, there were moments when one felt Taylor Lee was 100% truthful and dead on the money as he told the Project Veritas journalist that FDA officials can often be political appointees rather than actual scientific experts.

“There are political appointees [at the FDA] that are generally scientific advisors or are appointed by the president or the commission…Their job is based on if the other people are staying in power,” Lee says. “Unfortunately, everyone ends up playing politics, but I don’t think that the career scientists are — I think that it’s that they’re currently having to report to because these political appointees are being put in place, and that’s like — the Senate confirms the people to then just pick their people.”

Liberals like Taylor Lee are always a good time to listen to and laugh at as they get their facts and history so consistently mixed up. Early on in the conversation, Lee says,

“Yeah. I remember reading about how with the COVID trials, they were having an issue recruiting African-American people. And it was because of a different medication the government tried to do that was specifically designed to kill African-Americans. The fact of the matter is, there was no medication designed to kill African-Americans.

Lee looks like one of those ignorant white people he eludes to near the end of his discussion himself.

The most notorious example of experimentation on African-Americans was the ”Tuskegee’ Syphilis Study” The study involved 400 sharecroppers who were denied treatment for syphilis for over 40 years. In 1932, the U.S. Public Health Service department recruited hundreds of poor, uneducated, African-American men with syphilis and watched them die avoidable death. (Read more about FDA/Government experiments here: There are reasons why so many are rejecting the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. Here are some.)

While this video was not as substantial as the first Project Veritas video, it is revealing. It shows one example of the level of idiocy employed within the FDA. An excellent little puppet stooge to follow the likes of a master manipulator like Anthony Fauci. Or it’s a punk. You decide.

Additional videos exposing government health agencies and big pharma companies’ crimes against humanity will be released by Project Veritas imminently.

About Project Veritas:

Mr. James O’Keefe established project Veritas. It is a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue undercover reporting work. Project Veritas has a mission to investigate and expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in public and private institutions. Their goal is to achieve a more ethical and transparent society and to engage in litigation to protect, defend and expand human and civil rights secured by law. Project Veritas is explicitly interested in First Amendment rights, including promoting the free exchange of ideas in a digital world.

And, as they say per their website, “Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues raised through its investigations.”

