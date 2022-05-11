WASHINGTON — Progressives’ final goal is depopulation. Why? Because they see mankind as the enemy of mother earth. Sure, they want socialism as their governing form; however, their ultimate goal is for the earth’s population to be reduced by billions of humans. Mother earth is their god. And as such she must be protected at all costs. Even if it means that mankind must suffer. That is the key that binds LGBTQ, PETA, environmentalists, and progressives. Their desire to depopulate the earth is the thing that binds these seemingly diverse groups into a singular entity.



Did you ever wonder why the left is so hung up on turning our children into homosexuals that they begin teaching deviate sexual practices in kindergarten? The reason is simple, none in the LGBTQ fantasy world reproduce offspring. The more homosexuals in the world, the less the population. And the smaller the population, the more vibrant earth is.

To socialist progressives, a growing population is the earth’s number one problem.

Remember progressives view the earth as their god. As such they will do and say anything to worship her. So the LGBTQ crowd fit in nicely with their distorted views. So do the abortion crowd. In the almost 50 years that abortion has been legal in the United States, 63 million babies have been killed in the name of abortion.



The left loves this because it is 63 million fewer humans depleting Earth’s resources. Abortions numbers in China were statistically high due to their one-baby policy. That policy has now been abandoned. Abortions in Europe are many, but less than those in America because European abortion laws are so much more restrictive than in the U.S.

In fact, some European women have traveled to America to have their children ripped out of their wombs because our laws are so lax.

PETA and the goal to depopulate the earth.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has long tried to limit the protein intake of humans. They really don’t care about animals, but rather promote the slow starvation of mankind. It is a proven fact that humans only survived, and grew into a superior species when animal protein was added to their diets. God did not intend for our complex bodies to live on plant life alone. However, progressives and liberals want to see all humans become herbivores – eating only plant-based diets.





Meat protein is important in juvenile development, especially in their brains.

It is a constant intake of meat protein leading to the ability to make and use tools to survive and prosper. Of course, most progressives do not think clearly, and many are vegans or vegetarians.



The attempt to depopulate this nation, and the world, is also part of the climate change group. There is an ongoing movement to destroy cattle and sheep. The nuts in the climate change crowd think that sheep and cow flatulence is a real problem. You know, cow farts will cause global warming. (https://www.tampafp.com/destroying-food-to-fight-climate-change-is-madness-and-a-conceit-that-could-prove-fatal/)



That flies in the face of all facts, as even the U.S. government acknowledges that the climate is in a cooling phase: to the chagrin of the global warming crowd. The NOAA climate agency reported that “Earth has experienced cold periods (glacials or “ice ages”) and warm periods (“interglacials”) on roughly 100,000-year cycles for at least the last 1 million years. The last of these ices ended around 20,000 years ago. Over the course of these cycles, global average temperatures warmed or cooled anywhere from 5° to perhaps as much as 15° Fahrenheit.

The article concludes with this:

“These feedbacks amplify the initial warming until the Earth’s orbit goes through a phase during which the amount of Northern Hemisphere summer sunlight is minimized. Then these feedbacks operate in reverse, reinforcing the cooling trend.”

It is the sun, the most powerful force on earth, that causes warming or cooling, not the use of carbon by humans. Yes, like all progressive movements, the global warming crowd falls into the rest of the fantasies from the left, and all have one common goal, depopulating the earth.



They have a religious fervor that exceeds any we see in Islamic zealots. At least Islam worships God, and their desire is to convert everyone to Islam. While the zealot on the left wants only the chosen few to survive while the rest parish. And that is to protect their chosen gods: earth, wind, and fire.



To them, the dirt under your feet is more important than any human on earth. And to protect that dirt they first must depopulate the earth from the billions that now exist, to numbers in the millions. Only then will they be happy.

Every group the left supports is done to further this simple cause. No, you won’t find this written anywhere, but it doesn’t make it any the less so.

The left is elitist, thinking themselves above us mere deplorables. Heck, Biden just said so in his recent anti-MAGA speech, without using the word deplorable.



While some may name this a wild conspiracy theory, let’s be honest. Every leftist cause demonstrates that they do not want mankind to prosper. Every one of their causes hurts mankind. The only logical conclusion that can be drawn is that they want you and me dead. And the only logical reason for our death wish is to satisfy their unnamed godmother earth.



As wild-sounding as this might be, a conspiracy theory is only a theory until it is not. And the left likes to call every one of their plans noted by conservatives a conspiracy theory. And so many they claimed as such have turned out to be true.

Like the Hunter Biden laptop being Russian disinformation, or that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the election. (Review: It took 2000 mules to install one dumbass in the White House)



Or how about the conspiracy theory that Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab in Wuhan? In fact, almost every conspiracy theory the left has blamed on conservatives has proven true. So much so that Biden is starting a disinformation ministry within the Department of Homeland Security to crush the truth from seeing the light of day, under the color of the law.



So, this may be labeled a wild conspiracy theory, until it is proven that it is not. And then, it just might be too late. That is when we will really know what progressives are trying to progress to.





Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, and a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

