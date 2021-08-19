We expendables: Americans in endless war and unfettered immigration

WASHINGTON. Since his fraudulent election as US president, Joe Biden has clumsily unleashed one crisis after another. But one catastrophe, in particular, stands out. That is the illegal immigration crisis at our southern border.

Steven Kopits of Princeton Policy Advisors estimates 1.8 million illegals will have crossed into the US by year’s end.

“The administration will either be pegged as maliciously leaving the border open or as the most incompetent administration ever – by far – with respect to border control,” says Kopits.

As an academic, Mr. Kopits can be forgiven for entertaining the notion of Biden as incompetent, but the reality of his immigration policy is most decidedly malicious. He has saddled US citizens with the dubious privilege of paying for the upkeep and transportation of illegals to new lives in cities across the nation.

In other words, Biden has made US citizens responsible for the maintenance and wellbeing of replacement voters, making natural-born citizens, well, expendable.





And Biden’s seeming incompetence in his handling of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan may reveal a strain of malice beyond the obvious Taliban victory and its resulting chaos. It will likely lead to massive resettlement of Afghan refugees in the United States.

And Afghanistan’s unfolding humanitarian crisis has led to demands by America’s dissembling and malicious media for Biden to expand on his disastrous immigration crisis.

The Washington Post insists the world has a “moral obligation to Afghan refugees.” By world, they mean the over-burdened US taxpayer. And a New York Times headline reads, “Get Afghan Refugees Out. Then Let Them In.”

But the article by Michelle Goldberg admits,

“It’s not clear what criteria will be used for vetting them [Afghan refugees].”

Do you remember the humanitarian crisis of 2015-2016?

The hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing Libya, Syria, and, yes, Afghanistan? The US and our NATO allies precipitated much of that crisis by intervening in Libya’s civil war against strongman Muammar Gaddafi. President Obama even claimed American “interests and values” were at stake and the US had “a responsibility to act.”

American “values” and airial assaults and the resulting chaos it unleashed, led to a mass exodus of Libyan refugees to Europe. An estimated 300,000. And American “values” were also at work in Afghanistan, where the US intervention there pushed Afghan refugees into neighboring Pakistan.

In 2014, Superintendent of Police Najib Ullah told the Inter Press Service:

“We are facing a rising incidence of crime, not only in Peshawar but in all the 25 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the presence of Afghan refugees. We have to restrict their movement to apply a brake on murders, thefts, and kidnappings for ransom.”

And in early 2020, the Reuters news service reported that Germany intended to send Afghan refugees convicted of crimes back to war-torn Afghanistan rather than allow them to victimize their citizenry.

Armin Laschet of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union party said,

“Criminals must continue to be consistently deported, including to Afghanistan … the situation, therefore, requires ongoing assessment and careful action in the event of returns. But our line remains clear: Anyone who commits a criminal offense in Germany had forfeited their right to stay as a guest.”

German broadcast service Deutsche Welle says some repatriated Afghans

“…reported facing rejection by their own families, who blamed them for getting deported because they had broken the law in Germany.”

This familial animus is understandable. The repatriated criminal ended the family’s best chance for leaving the most violent nation on earth, Afghanistan, by virtue of Germany’s “Family Reunification” policy – more familiar to Americans as chain migration.

Just in passing, a study commission by the German government found that crime rose by 10 percent throughout 2015 and 2016, “and more than 90 percent of the rise was attributed to young male refugees,” Reuters reported.

And what of Afghans now living in America?

Back in 2010, City Journal’s Judith Miller described Freemont, California’s Afghan community as one of that city’s “least accessible ethnic enclaves.” Numbering around 100,000, Miller says many of these Afghans “exist in a state of suspended animation between Afghanistan and America” and that police “tread carefully within this secretive, suspicious community.”

Freemont Police Chief Craig Steckler told Miller of a time Freemont’s finest encountered

“a gang of young Afghans” who “tried to oust officers on patrol from what they called their ‘tribal lands’ … We had to spend time reeducating them that no, actually, this is OUR territory and they had to respect OUR laws.”

Miller ominously noted,

“Local police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which have quietly intensified their scrutiny of the area’s Afghan community, worried about possible ties with Islamic terrorism.”

Today, our ears reverberate with demands by the same bipartisan cabal of Washington politicians – many of whom took us into a pointless 20-year war – to flood America’s shores with thousands if not millions of Afghan refugees.

As an image of more than 600 Afghan evacuees crammed inside a US Air Force C-17 transport plane made the rounds on the news and through social media, it was little noted that around 15,000 Americans remain behind in Taliban-controlled Kabul.

But one American did remember. Of the staggering image, President Donald J. Trump said through his Save America PAC,

“This plane should have been full of Americans. America First!”

When it comes to US immigration, the go-to position among Washington’s bipartisan cabal is to ignore the laws they themselves wrote and open our borders to one and all.

We Americans clearly don’t get a say.

As conservative writer Ann Coulter correctly observed in her best-selling book “¡Adios America!”

“The only ones opposed to fundamentally transforming this country into some other country are the American people.”

Goodbye Afghanistan! Hello, Americanistan!

