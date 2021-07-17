Washington Democrats election fraud shootout at the Maricopa OK Corral

WASHINGTON. Fabled Arizona lawman Wyatt Earp once said, “The most important lesson I learned… was that the winner of a gunplay usually was the one who took his time.” Seven months after Joe Biden was declared by Fox News and others to have won the 2020 presidential election, the jury is still out in the minds of auditors counting ballots in Maricopa County, the largest of Arizona’s fifteen counties and the fourth largest in the US.

And it’s clear the audit ordered by the Republican-controlled Arizona State Senate has put a burr under certain saddles. We know this because the Copper State’s endeavor has captured the attention of distant Washington, DC. (Maricopa County replaced election equipment following controversial audit)

It seems the Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee has launched an investigation of the auditing firm Cyber Ninjas Inc., which is one of the cyber-security firms conducting the Arizona audit.





In a letter to Cyber Ninjas’ Chief Executive Officer Douglas Logan, Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney, chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, states:

“The Committee is seeking to determine whether the privately funded audit conducted by your company in Arizona protects the right to vote or is instead an effort to promote baseless conspiracy theories, undermine confidence in America’s elections, and reverse the result of a free and fair election for partisan gain.”

As we all should know by now, when Democrats and their media enablers start throwing the phrase “conspiracy theories” around, it’s certain there’s a whole lot of well-founded, solid evidence to follow.

Wake Technology Services

Getting back to the House committee letter, Democrats failed the mention Wake Technology Services. They’re working alongside Cyber Ninjas as part of the cyber-security auditing team.

Do you remember the massive 2015 data breach at the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM)? Turns out computer hackers working for Chinese intelligence got their hands on the personnel records of 22 million Americans, including thousands of US government employees and their families.

The records included background checks, social security numbers, and fingerprint files.

It was a US government intelligence failure on par with the attack on 9/11. And Wake Technology Services was there to help clean up UncleSam’s messy cyber incompetence.

Democrats say they’re focused on Cyber Ninjas because it’s…

“… a Florida-based cybersecurity company not federally accredited by the US Elections Assistance Commission to test voting systems.”

And that’s what really scares them.

You see, Cyber Ninjas lacks the Deep State’s seal of approval. This lack of accreditation means Cyber Ninjas is independent and unbeholden to those who might pull their accreditation if inconvenient facts come to light that proves, well, inconvenient to the giver of all those government accreditations.

Worse still, the Arizona hunt for fraudulent Biden votes has inconveniently inspired other states to join the posse.

And all this talk of state audits has increased heart rates at NBC News.

“Republican-led efforts to re-examine last fall’s vote are spreading as experts and election officials warn that the proliferation amounts to a grave threat to US democracy.”

Politico adds:

“Supporters of former President Donald Trump – fueled by Trump’s false claim that he did not lose the 2020 election – are behind a new push to review the results in states including Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The new drive is worrying state election administrators, who say the efforts will further inflame conspiracy theories and erode faith in the American democratic system.”

The Associated Press worries:

“The profusion of audits alarms election experts, who note that the Arizona audit has set a troubling new precedent of third-party, partisan review of the ballots, long after elections are over.”

God forbid we should ever upset nameless “election experts” who fear the public’s lack of faith in a fraudulent electoral system may “inflame conspiracy theories.”

As stated earlier, you’d be wise to put your money on the veracity of conspiracy theorists before that of the media and their nameless, sobbing Calamity Jane’s.

So, what’s the takeaway from all this?

First, election audits, current, and future, prove Republicans on the state level are awake and taking an active role in the resistance against the fraudulent Biden regime.

Secondly, it shows Republicans on the national level (those inside the Beltway) are utterly useless and compromised. It was they, after all, who joined with Democrats in certifying the fraudulent 2020 presidential vote – like the impeccably coiffed conservative, Vice President Mike Pence.

The battle for the heart and soul of America will not occur in the fetid halls of the US Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Instead, the second American Revolution will begin, as did the first, in the individual and sovereign states.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

