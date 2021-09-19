Patriots not biting; D.C.’s J6 rally flops to the chagrin of undercover agents

WASHINGTON. President Donald J. Trump has proved to be a man with good instincts. Of the “Justice for the J6,” Saturday’s Washington rally designed to bring attention to the plight of detainees arrested for the January 6 Capitol Hill riot, Trump told The Federalist’s Sean Davis,

“On Saturday, that’s a setup. If people don’t show up, they’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit.’ And if people do show up, they’ll be harassed.”

According to news reports, the crowd attending the rally numbered between 100 to 450 people. And from photos posted on Twitter, it seems police and the media far outnumbered rally attendees.

There were four arrests, one being of an armed, undercover officer. Video posted online shows a riot cop, looking every inch like a Star Wars droid, taking a suspect’s wallet. After viewing his credentials, the droid clumsily asks the man, in a voice clear for all to hear, if he’s undercover. A phalanx of droids then surrounds the made spy before being led to safety.





In short, the rally was a bust.

The day before, The Washington Post breathlessly reported,

“Capitol Police called on the National Guard to be on standby and requested support from neighboring police departments… Authorities also reinstalled temporary perimeter fencing around the Capitol and encouraged lawmakers to avoid the building on Saturday. D.C. police activated all of its force for Sept. 17-18.”

The Post said authorities took these over-the-top precautions because they “were caught flatfooted when supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol nine months ago.”

And it seems Trump and his supporters caught Washington flatfooted once again. Unfortunately, this means the Biden resistance members will not be as easily entrapped as the Deep State had hoped.

The FBI, for instance, has a history of infiltrating protest groups and enticing them to commit acts of violence.

As Business Insider reported,

“In many cases, [FBI] agents will seek out people who have somehow demonstrated radical views and then coax them into plotting an act of terrorism – often providing weapons and money. Before the suspect can carry out their plans, though, they’re arrested.”

Was that the impetus behind the J6 rally in D.C.? Was the FBI looking for a few good targets to entrap? Did they never hear the saying “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

Vera Bergengruen of Yahoo! news complained of the rally’s failure from a federal law enforcement perspective, saying,

“In the past nine months, many of the same [Jan. 6] groups have instead been coming together at a more local level. They have gathered at anti-vaccine rallies… and community meetings protesting ‘tyrannical’ COVID-19 control measures.”

Yet more terrifying, Bergengruen says these protest groups have joined “alternative, harder-to-monitor online platforms,” urging members to “get over their disappointment about Trump’s defeat and take action.”

And what dire acts are these conspirators urging? Is it kidnappings or bombings? Is it, God forbid, assassinations?

None of the above. Instead, Patriots are urged to…

“… take action into their own hands by running for local office.”

Deep-State Washington and its supporters know they have a weakness. What if Washington issues authoritarian edicts and no one obeys? What if newly-elected state and local officials decline, like Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis, to abide by mandates from on high, devising creative means to work around them?

Our smallest state, Rhode Island, is 18 times larger than Washington. The nation’s capital, however, is roughly the size of Easter Island in the Galápogos archipelago.

You see, the demonstration last January 6 went a long way in proving to our ruling Lilliputians just how small they truly are.

Little creatures whose heads are much too small to fit their oversized egos. Ones best housed inside the giant stone heads of, well, Easter Island.