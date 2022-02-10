Was the F-35 aircraft crash on the U.S.S. Carl Vinson really a Vaxxident?

WASHINGTON: On Jan. 24, an F-35C from the deck of the aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, crashed into the China Sea. The F-35C is the one-hundred million dollars high-tech aircraft that is the current pride of our military’s aviation warfare divisions. The pilot, upon examination, was suffering from an episode of myocarditis – or inflammation of the heart. (Army flight surgeon says pilots risk ‘sudden cardiac death’ from COVID vaccine side effect)

Myocarditis is a side effect of vaccinations and would cause pain, confusion, and the inability to respond to directions. (Myocarditis and Pericarditis After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination)

China, Russia, and the United States are now in a race to recover it from the ocean’s depths. China, however, has recently come out publically stating they are not looking for it. (Navy confirms leaked video of F-35 crash on carrier in South China Sea)

“The pilot and two other sailors were [evacuated] to a medical treatment facility in Manila, Philippines, and four sailors were treated by onboard medical personnel,” read a statement from the 7th Fleet.

The F-35C that crashed is one of 760 produced thus far. Lockheed Martin’s F-35C Lightning II is a multi-variant and multi-role 5th generation fighter jet. It has advanced stealth capabilities, fighter speed and agility, fully fused sensor information, network-enabled operation, and advanced sustainment.





The public story of what happened holds the glide path of the incoming F-35 was too steep. The plane missed the flight deck arresting cables with its tailhook, making a hard landing. The aircraft continued off the flight deck as the pilot safely ejected before the jet sank into the ocean. The crash left the pilot and six sailors injured.

A video of the crash was leaded about the same time as additional details about the pilot’s vax status.

Naval Air Forces spokesperson Commander Cmdr Zachary Harrell confirmed the crash video’s authenticity, saying that an investigation was ongoing into the crash and leaked footage.

“We are aware that there has been an unauthorized release of video footage from flight deck cameras on board USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) of the F-35C Lightning II crash that occurred Jan. 24, in the South China Sea,” Naval Air Forces Pacific spokesman Cmdr. Zachary Harrell said in an email. “There is an ongoing investigation into both the crash and the unauthorized release of the shipboard video footage.”

Judge Advocate General’s Corps received a briefing on the accident.

What follows indicates the public story given to the media may not be the whole story:

“The DoD, under the direction of Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin, has omitted a crucial fact.

Aviators approaching within a mile of their carrier ‘Call the ball,’ a radio transmission indicating they have spotted the ‘meatball,’ a nickname for the visual reference used by pilots to keep the proper glide slope during the approach to an aircraft carrier.

As the F-35C pilot neared the USS Vinson, he called the ball but also said he was experiencing sudden and intense chest pain, ‘as if someone hit me with a baseball bat.’ The Landing Signal Operator (L.S.O.) aboard the USS Vinson noticed at once that the F-35 was above glideslope and would miss the wires. He ordered the pilot to ‘wave off’ just as the pilot’s crackled voice said on the radio, ‘F*cking vaccine.’

The pilot had barely enough strength to eject safely, though several boatswain’s mates on the flight deck were injured when the plane struck the deck.

The pilot was recovered and taken to medical, where a physician determined he had suffered an acute case of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, a common and potentially deadly side effect of Covid-19 vaccinations. (emphasis added by CDN.)

The USS. Carl Vinson, a Nimitz-Class carrier, has a fully functional medical ward on its 2nd deck, complete with diagnostic equipment, including CRT and MRI scanners, found in contemporary hospitals.

The pilot, current condition unknown, got his booster shot aboard the USS Vinson 72-hours prior to the accident. He had no comorbidities and passed a medical examination on 9/5/2021.

Other aviators aboard the Vinson described him as ‘an accomplished and competent aviator with thousands of hours of flight time in a broad range of aircraft, and dozens of successful carrier landings.'”

Notice the audio of the video the conversation between the LSO and the incoming pilot.

An LSO (Landing Signal Officer) is an experienced pilot on the deck giving the pilot feedback on the approach. The two share a relationship like an offensive line coach talking to his quarterback. Normally an LSO calmly verbalizes minor adjustments in a normal tone of voice.

All carrier landings are recorded, evaluated, and graded. It is easier to listen to and interpret somebody talking in a normal tone of voice than somebody yelling or screaming into their microphone. You can hear the LSO hysterically screaming, “Wave off, wave off!!! Power!!!!” in the video.

What he was trying to direct the pilot to do was to abort his landing immediately. Every Navy carrier pilot has this hammered home from day one. This makes one wonder if there was a mechanical issue, pilot error, or the pilot suffered a vaccine reaction? One may easily conclude the crash was the result of the vaccine reaction.

Alarm bells should be ringing all over the divisions of the military following enforced vaccinations.

There are thousands of single-pilot aircraft in the US military. Only one of those events would be highly unusual, perhaps once a decade. However, the Navy has reported five mishaps of late. (F-35 Crash Off Carl Vinson Is the Ship’s 5th Major Mishap in 2 Months)

Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD, MPH, FS, filed an affidavit stating there is a risk of myocarditis from the COVID vaccines. Myocarditis causes inflammation to the heart muscle and is associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Myocarditis can cause “sudden cardiac death,” and “flight crews present extraordinary risks to themselves and others given the equipment they operate, munitions carried thereon and areas of operation in close proximity to populated areas,” says Long.

Long said

“…complications of myocarditis include dilated cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias, sudden cardiac death.” She also shared an assessment, which has previously been reported through the National Center for Biotechnology Information, US National Library of Medicine, which states the long-term mortality rate for Myocarditis “is up to 20% at one year and 50% at five years.”

This story should give anybody who takes to flight cause for concern. But it is also disturbing for another reason. If true, the vaccine mandate imposed on our military men and women in uniform by Joe Biden and Mark Milley is a threat to our national security. US Army flight surgeon Lt. Col Teresa Long warned about precisely such sudden cardiac events in the case of pilots:

And we reported on her concern previously. (Dr. Simone Gold holds presser on Vaccine Mandate suits)

Forcing this experimental mRNA gene modification drug posing as a vaccine with unknown side effects and long-term health consequences on our fighting forces was a mistake and could be tantamount to treason.

