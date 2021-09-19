Want to shop, or be employed? Get your CDC vaccination card now

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden says that he is tired of you, the unvaccinated. Therefore you will get your COVID jab and carry your vaccination card. Or else. No travel, shopping, dining, or employment.

The first sign someone is playing you is when someone, in this case, our elite public officials, tells you to do one thing but does the opposite. The mask mandates are a good starting point. Rules for thee but not for me!

Probably the first good example of this hypocrisy was Dr. Anthony Fauci being one of the few privileged ones to sit at a major league baseball game last year no mask. He had previously just been preaching to us on TV how we all need to wear a mask in public.

We can then take this same example to the yet another Democrat more recently: 'Maskless San Francisco mayor breaks health order, seen partying with BLM co-founder at nightclub' –





San Francisco Mayor @LondonBreed partied maskless indoors with Black Lives Matter activists.



Do any Democrats actually obey their own mask mandates?

Another scenario that should have people asking questions is Joe Biden’s new executive order of a vaccine mandate.

Many Americans are just good little rule followers. That is their comfort zone. They want to be told what to do and faithfully fulfill orders and expectations without question.

Many of the rest of us are reading between the lines and growing increasingly aware and uncomfortable. Beginning the evening of November 3rd of last year, when vote counting stopped at about 10:30 so the poll workers could, ‘Go home to get to bed and get some sleep,’ we started to smell a festering rat. (Unknown Ballots in GA, PA erase Biden victory as PA investigation heats up)

Shortly after Joe Biden’s public address, his administration released new guidance on implementing the COVID-19 vaccine regulations. He calls it a ‘regulation’ because he promised never to do a ‘mandate’ last December. A rose is a rose. A duck is a duck.

The guidance implements an executive order Joe Biden issued on September 9 requiring Federal employees to get vaccinated unless they request an exemption.

The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force says November 22 is the deadline for Federal employees and contractors to get fully vaccinated or be subject to progressive discipline. Including fines and firings. Several groups and businesses are suing Biden and his administration to stop what many see as another example of unconstitutional governmental overreach.

The Republican Party was one of the first to file.

While Biden did offer the ability for some to apply for exemptions,

“An agency may be required to provide a reasonable accommodation to employees who communicate to the agency that they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 because of a disability or because of a sincerely held religious belief, practice, or observance,” said the guidance. “Determining whether an exception is legally required will include consideration of factors such as the basis for the claim; the nature of the employee’s job responsibilities; and the reasonably foreseeable effects on the agency’s operations, including protecting other agency employees and the public from COVID-19.”

The hypocrisy on this one is that Biden offered others a free pass from the vaccine mandate. Such as Postal Workers. Why? If these vaccines are such a good thing, shouldn’t everybody in D.C. be required to get them?

Congress is one group of people who get paid out of the Federal Treasury that won’t have to get vaccinated. While the president controls the executive branch of government, he can’t tell the legislative branch what to do. So Congress gets a free pass from his vaccine requirements.

That is the official story anyway.

USA Today reported their best estimate is that about one in five members of Congress is not vaccinated. But CNN reported half of House Republicans would not share their vaccination status. CNN forgets that the 97 Republicans don’t have a responsibility to model behavior to their constituents.

“I don’t think it’s anybody’s damn business whether I’m vaccinated or not,” Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas told CNN. “This is ridiculous, what we’re doing. The American people are fully capable of making an educated decision about whether they want to get the vaccine or not.”

And for those Republican conservatives who constantly bash labor unions… ‘USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to mandatory union negotiations’ – Federal News Network.

Postal workers will have a choice between getting the vaccine or getting tested for COVID-19 once a week. Meanwhile, illegal aliens coming in from Mexico are also getting a free pass from Biden’s vaccine mandate.

So what is going on here?

It has never been about a global pandemic or heath. Instead, it is about digital passport IDs enabling the tracking of Americans.

Dr. Shawn Baker has his own YouTube channel and offers some perspectives on several topics. In one of his newest videos, he discusses an article he recently read on Nature.com, ‘Personal carbon allowances revisited.’

The abstract of this article says this:

“Here, we discuss how personal carbon allowances (PCAs) could play a role in achieving ambitious climate mitigation targets. We argue that recent advances in AI for sustainable development, together with the need for a low-carbon recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, open a new window of opportunity for PCAs. Furthermore, we present design principles based on the Sustainable Development Goals for the future adoption of PCAs. We conclude that PCAs could be trialed in selected climate-conscious technologically advanced countries, mindful of potential issues around integration into the current policy mix, privacy concerns, and distributional impacts.” –

“In this context, the introduction of personal carbon allowances (PCAs), a mitigation policy proposal developed in the 1990s, is ripe for re-visitation. This policy aims to link personal action with global carbon reduction goals. A PCA scheme would entail all adults receiving an equal, tradable carbon allowance that reduces over time in line with national targets.”

Imagine having your PCAs tracked.

Are you starting to understand the requirement for everybody to take ‘the jab’?

Well, the fact of the matter is there are many healthier alternatives to the Big Pharma Four Covid-19 vaccines with much lower bad side effects and deaths.

Consider efforts by our leaders to Ban the use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) ad Ivermectin. Limit the use of N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC), Vitamin D3 in Active IV, and Monoclonal Antibodies. Going so far as to refuse to send Monoclonal Antibodies to states like Florida who refuse to follow their tyranny. (‘DeSantis hammers Biden admin for limiting Florida’s use of monoclonal antibodies: Very, very problematic’ – FOX News)

First, they tried to silence doctors who spoke out about the Covid-19 pandemic. Then, America’s Frontline Doctors responded with lawsuits.

Then they tried to hide the details and facts around adverse effects and deaths directly related to the vaccines. Finally, another patriot lawyer (Tom Renz) found a whistleblower and responded with a lawsuit.

Joe Biden illegally and unconstitutionally used the O.S.H.A. Office.

Biden is trying to force employers and businesses to do his dirty work mandating the vaccine in places of employment or cost people their livelihoods. Now we have first responders and healthcare workers all over the nation losing employment for refusing the Covid-19 vaccination. Since these people are generally assumed to be ‘in the know’ in the world of medicine and medication, we should all start asking questions of the much less intelligent like Joe Biden.

60% of the American population unvaccinated will expose the side effects of the vaccines. Thus, the unvaccinated become a ‘control group.’

And this may very well be the reason for the Biden panic.

Experts believe infertility will emerge a year after the vaccinations—heart and lung problems in four years. Meaning, Big pharma has less than a year to get all 100% of the people vaccinated. The truth will start to come out as our hospitals fill up with ‘breakthrough cases’ as the unvaccinated control group remains relatively healthy. I can only hope that I am wrong.

Is this why the F.D.A., Big Pharma, and the elite NWO bureaucrats of D.C. are frantic?

The control group will expose the crimes against humanity of those vaccinated. This is why our government is pissing away billions to pressure, shame, guilt, and threaten the unvaccinated.

Several significant reports have come out to expose the Covid numbers are fake. First, hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid-19 have been over-reported. Second, breakthrough cases of Covid-19 hospitalizations have gone under-reported, as have deaths.

Cases of the regular flu virus are underreported. For the 2019/20 season, estimated flu deaths were 22,0000. The CDC reports something very different for 2020/21

The PIC mortality rate is the rate of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza, or COVID-19. This year, the majority of PIC deaths were due to COVID-19. 646 deaths were attributed to the flu.

If the proposed vaccines are so effective, why does the vaccine passport record card have so many blank spaces for future use?

########

