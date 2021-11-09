Voting for infrastructure, the Brandon-32 Republican members just gotta go
WASHINGTON: Conservative commentators are giddy that generic polls show most voters are down on Democrat politicians and their titular leaders – faux President Brandon and his cackling second banana. Part of that distaste is the $1 trillion plus infrastructure bill, all in the name of wokeism. Wokism, such as naming an American warship after a San Francisco gay activist and accused pedophile, rewarding illegal alien families for being inconvenienced by President Trump’s tough border policies, the rapid inflationary rise in the cost of food and fuel, and critical race theory taught in schools have all played significant roles in the downward spiral of the Democratic Party’s political fortunes.
In times like these, where can Dems turn for a soothing and comforting hug?
Washington’s GOP, of course.
32 Republicans in the House and Senate members voted with their close Democrat friends to pass President Brandon’s atrocious and inflationary $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” monstrosity. (Meet the 13 Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill).
Here are the House GOP members who pushed the bill across the finish line.
Don Bacon of Nebraska
Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania
David McKinley of West Virginia
Andrew Garbarino of New York
John Katko of New York
Nicole Malliotakis of New York
Tom Reed of New York
Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
Jeff Van Drew and Chris Smith of New Jersey
Fred Upton of Michigan
Don Young of Alaska
Roy Blunt of Missouri
Richard Burr of North Carolina
Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia
Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
Susan Collins of Maine
Kevin Cramer of North Dakota
Mike Crapo of Idaho
Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
Chuck Grassley of Iowa
John Hoeven of North Dakota
Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
Lisa Murkowski of Alaska
Rob Portman of Ohio
Jim Risch of Idaho
Mitt Romney of Utah
Thom Tillis of North Carolina
Todd Young of Indiana
It was just what the gaseous and beleaguered Brandon needed to lend bipartisan legitimacy to his destructive spend fest.
Here’s a question for all you knee-jerk Republican voters out there:
“What difference does it make if the GOP takes control of Congress in the 2022 midterms if those 32 Republicans remain in Washington?”
Do you think they’ll oppose Brandon’s wrong-headed policies?
Or is it more likely they’ll undermine plans to limit his power and reckless spending?
And aren’t these the same GOP pols that opposed the Trump administration, promoted the Russia-collusion hoax, and, in some cases, voted to impeach him?
The coming midterms should be about more than throwing Democrats out of office. It’s time to retire the GOP’s Brandon-32.
At least those now facing primary challengers.
This is the most important task this year. Otherwise, a Republican majority in Congress is meaningless.
######
Read more from Steve Lopez
About the Author:
Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.
Follow Steve on: