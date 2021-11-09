WASHINGTON: Conservative commentators are giddy that generic polls show most voters are down on Democrat politicians and their titular leaders – faux President Brandon and his cackling second banana. Part of that distaste is the $1 trillion plus infrastructure bill, all in the name of wokeism. Wokism, such as naming an American warship after a San Francisco gay activist and accused pedophile, rewarding illegal alien families for being inconvenienced by President Trump’s tough border policies, the rapid inflationary rise in the cost of food and fuel, and critical race theory taught in schools have all played significant roles in the downward spiral of the Democratic Party’s political fortunes.

In times like these, where can Dems turn for a soothing and comforting hug?

Washington’s GOP, of course.

32 Republicans in the House and Senate members voted with their close Democrat friends to pass President Brandon’s atrocious and inflationary $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” monstrosity. (Meet the 13 Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill).

Here are the House GOP members who pushed the bill across the finish line.





Don Bacon of Nebraska

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

David McKinley of West Virginia

Andrew Garbarino of New York

John Katko of New York

Nicole Malliotakis of New York

Tom Reed of New York

Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Jeff Van Drew and Chris Smith of New Jersey

Fred Upton of Michigan

Don Young of Alaska

The 17 Republican senators who voted to advance the bipartisan infrastructure plan:

Roy Blunt of Missouri Richard Burr of North Carolina Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia Bill Cassidy of Louisiana Susan Collins of Maine Kevin Cramer of North Dakota Mike Crapo of Idaho Lindsey Graham of South Carolina Chuck Grassley of Iowa John Hoeven of North Dakota Mitch McConnell of Kentucky Lisa Murkowski of Alaska Rob Portman of Ohio Jim Risch of Idaho Mitt Romney of Utah Thom Tillis of North Carolina Todd Young of Indiana

It was just what the gaseous and beleaguered Brandon needed to lend bipartisan legitimacy to his destructive spend fest.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Here’s a question for all you knee-jerk Republican voters out there:

“What difference does it make if the GOP takes control of Congress in the 2022 midterms if those 32 Republicans remain in Washington?”

Do you think they’ll oppose Brandon’s wrong-headed policies?

Or is it more likely they’ll undermine plans to limit his power and reckless spending?

And aren’t these the same GOP pols that opposed the Trump administration, promoted the Russia-collusion hoax, and, in some cases, voted to impeach him?

The coming midterms should be about more than throwing Democrats out of office. It’s time to retire the GOP’s Brandon-32.

At least those now facing primary challengers.

This is the most important task this year. Otherwise, a Republican majority in Congress is meaningless.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

