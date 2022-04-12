Vladimir Putin can’t control Ukraine, yet he commands US inflation?

WASHINGTON. According to the Biden White House, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military not only threatens Ukrainian democracy, but it has also put him in control of the US economy. But more on that later.

Fox News reports that Putin has fired 150 officials of his nation’s Federal Security Bureau (FSB) – the successor to the Soviet KGB that Putin once headed. And the boss of the FSB’s Ukraine section now cools his heels in a Moscow dungeon.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine isn’t going quite as swimmingly as Russia’s intelligence experts assured him.

In fact, his Ukrainian invasion is turning into something of a quagmire. And Russia’s military misadventure has turned the Ukrainian president, once a comedic actor, into a towering world hero.

The glowing status of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is such that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson felt compelled to stroll the streets of embattled Kyiv with the squatty war-time leader garbed in severe olive drab.





So, if Russian intelligence is such a paper tiger, how did they manage to “influence” the presidential election of 2016 against Hillary Clinton and in favor of Donald J. Trump?

And how has Russian intelligence managed to sway conservative Republicans in Congress and the media (Tucker Carlson of Fox News in particular) into “parroting Russian talking points”; positions aimed at limiting US involvement in Ukraine, thus preventing World War III?

Well, we’re just supposed to take it on faith that Russia remains a threat to America three decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Remember when 51 top US intelligence officials signed a letter insisting the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop was part of a “Russian disinformation” campaign?

That Russian ruse proved laughably false.

As most thinking Americans know by now, the fiction of Russia’s impact on US elections, and their supposed brainwashing of Americans immune to histrionic pro-Ukraine war fever, is an invention of Deep State intelligence agencies, the Democratic National Committee, the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign, and dutifully repeated by the stenographers of the mainstream media.

Case in point. Monday, White House mouthpiece Jen Psaki announced the government’s measure of inflation (the Consumer Price Index) would be “extraordinarily elevated due to Putin’s price hike.”

Sure enough, we learned US inflation stands at a staggering 8.5 percent.

Over the past year, the energy index rose by 32 percent, while the index measuring the cost of food increased by 8.8 percent.

The rekindling of America’s old inflation woes began under the Biden administration. It’s Biden who dramatically decreased domestic energy production, driving up the cost of everything.

But President Joe Biden can take comfort in a recent ABC/Ipsos poll that finds 72 percent of Americans blame Putin and US oil companies for rising energy prices and its inflationary effect on consumer goods.

Clearly, the Psaki “Putin price hike” gambit, a fiction that places US oil companies in the same Russian asset category as President Trump, is a stunning success.

And it proves the truth in what the great physicist Albert Einstein once said,

“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.”

In the meantime, Vladimir Putin fires genuine Russian intelligence assets for failing to be, well, genuine Russian assets.

