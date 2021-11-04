Virginia Parents Beat CRT Politicians and America can do the same

A Highly energized Parent CRT revolt in Virginia sent shockwaves across the Commonwealth, across the nation on election night. Republican Glenn Youngkin secured victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s gubernatorial election. The win was largely fueled by parental backlash over Biden’s FBI Parent Domestic Terrorism CRT memo. The result of which tens of thousands of parents erupted in Suburban Virginia Biden strongholds and voted for freedom.

The NAACP2021: No More Canceled People firmly believes that the nation’s new winning freedom formula is American Parents Groups unleashed. Are Parent educational freedom groups the new patriotic call to action? Are parents who have seen wars, the battle for equal civil rights and who believe in America ready to fight. The answer is yes.

Why it matters even more in 2022 is clear.

Obama and Terry McAuliffe purposely tone-deaf to Virginia Parents CRT Anger





Now, countless progressive democrats on Capitol Hill are engaging in their circular firing squad blame game for the loss of Virginia’s governor’s mansion.

Meanwhile, many Louden County, Virginia parents point to Barack Obama’s tone-deaf dismissal of parental outrage over CRT as a key to the stunning GOP Win. According to Fox News, last month, former President Barack Obama told the low-energy McAuliffe rally, “We don’t have time to be wasting on these phony, trumped-up culture wars.” Terry McAuliffe snickered at his side in agreement. Whose snickering now?

Meanwhile, as Obama was peppering the Virginia Commonwealth University crowd with one-line retread zingers, parent groups in Virginia, New Jersey, and countless communities across the nation were gearing up for local education battles.

The dismissive “We don’t have time to be wasting on these phony, trumped-up culture wars,” comment ignited sharp criticism and parent outrage. More parental educational freedom groups began to form to support Virginia gubernatorial Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin and their own local anti-CRT efforts.

Ignoring stark reality can be a tragic oversight.

Liberals progressives like McAuliffe Obama and Biden have made ignoring reality into an art form. The reality on the ground was clear. The war fought by parents to protect their children was not based upon some imaginary idea or misguided notion. The elites could say CRT was never taught in Virginia, but that is a lie. (New Investigation Debunks Pathetic McAuliffe Lie That ‘CRT Is Not Taught in VA Schools’)

The New York Post reported one parent’s reaction to Obama’s tone-deaf heckling.

Mr. Brandon Michon, referring to the bathroom sexual assault case that was reportedly covered up by school board members in the county.

“That is the most tone-deaf statement I have ever heard. First and foremost, everything that has come up with the cover-up in Loudoun County has to do with a sexual assault on girls. Second, to say that this is trumped-up as a political thing is laughable,” says Brandon Michon, a father of three in Loudoun County.

Parents are not imagining their tears child’s of CRT targeted racist induced guilt

Virginia may have been the 2021 Anti-CRT revolt epicenter.

Yet, CRT has been a growing weaponized tool to produce self-hate in children as young as six-years-old. It is not imaginary. It is real, according to the New York Post, in 2016, the New York City Under Bank Street school taught CRT. A parent stressed,

“One hundred percent of the curriculum is what whites have done to other races,” said another Bank Street parent. “They offer nothing that would balance the story.”

The parents adding that,

“The program, these parents say, deliberately instills in white children a strong sense of guilt about their race. As a result, some kids come home in tears, saying, “I’m a bad person.”

McAuliffe was governor when the CRT guilt curriculum spread across the nation and into Virginia. According to ABC13- News,

“A leaked document appears to show the Virginia Department of Education encouraged public schools to “embrace” critical race theory (CRT) while Democrat Terry McAuliffe was governor.”

In addition,

“Va. Superintendent of Public Instruction James F. Lane sent a memo to all school districts in 2019 encouraging school leaders to read a book that calls critical race theory “an important analytic tool” for addressing “power and privilege.'”

Imagine the frustration a parent feels when the school system forces your child to admit guilt for being born a certain color. Can anyone see the obvious? That CRT is racism wrapped in a progressive bow?

The NAACP2021 demands that America’s parents not be exposed to one more instant of CRT Racism in the school curriculum.

“No more tears or Racism. No More Canceled People.”

Now hundreds of parent education freedom groups are forming around America.

The National Center for Educational (NCES) statistics estimated that In fall 2020 48.1 million students attended public schools in kindergarten to grade 12. NCES reported that 22.0 million were White students. White students are the targets of CRT studies. This also means that there are nearly 100 million parents who have seen the Virginia parent revolt earthquake.

Bottom line, more and more parent groups are forming and creating strategies to take their child’s educational freedom back from the CRT brink each day.

Biden’s union bosses FBI arrest warrant threats against parents backfired horribly.

On November 2, countless Virginia mothers and fathers proved to their children and America that freedom matters and hope is not a strategy.

In fact, largely because of Virginia parent education freedom groups, many, many others organized all across America. These parent educational freedom groups are rising up in states like California, Vermont, and Illinois. Liberal CRT activists may have felt this was unlikely to occur just months earlier. Now activist parents can be found in California, Ohio, Minnesota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Illinois, Florida, Kentucky, and many, many other states. Educational freedom is moving across the nation.

Several Parental Educational Freedom Groups:

How Energized Freedom Parents Can Use VP Harris’ 2022 Warning

At a recent rally for McAuliffe Vice President Kamala Harris gave a dire warning. She stated, “What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on,” reported the New York Post.

Parents now have the power to make Harris’ nightmare prediction come true.

In 2022, there will be 48 statewide elections. 435 house seats will be up and There are 34 U.S. Senate seats up for regular election in 2022—14 seats held by Democrats and 20 held by Republicans, according to Ballotpedia.

Parents, take the time to give Harris an early 2022 nightmare Christmas gift to remember. Then, next year join with tens of millions of other education freedom parents to guarantee her predicted election result that would “doom Democrats in the 2022 congressional midterms and even the 2024 general election.”

If you want to know the truth about American Black History, get woke to what Cancel Culture is purposely hiding. Democrats are playing the race card to commit historical genocide. It’s all revealed in Shut Yo’ Mouth! How the Left Plays the Race Card to Silence Conservatives and How to Stop It.

It’s probably the most dangerous book liberals, BLM, and Antifa do not want you to read.

About the authors:

Kevin Fobbs began writing professionally in 1975. He has been published in the “New York Times” and has written for the “Detroit News,” “Michigan Chronicle,” “GOPUSA,” “Soul Source,” and “Writers Digest” magazines. In addition to the Ann Arbor and Cleveland “Examiner,” “Free Patriot,” “Conservatives4 Palin,” and “Positively Republican.” The former daily host of The Kevin Fobbs Show on conservative News Talk WDTK – 1400 AM in Detroit is also a published author. In addition, his Christian children’s book, “Is There a Lion in My Kitchen,” hit bookstores in 2014.

California PolitiChick Susan Swift Arnall is a lawyer, wife, and conservative mother of seven children. Since her impassioned call into Rush Limbaugh’s radio program in 2009, Susan has given political commentary on radio and blogs and was invited in 2010 by Andrew Breitbart to write for his young website Big Journalism. She has written over 60 published articles for Breitbart.