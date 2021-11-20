Vice President Kamala Harris can’t hide behind the race card

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said what everybody’s thinking concerning embattled Vice President Kamala Harris – even among Democrats.

“She [Harris] is completely incapable of stepping in to take over as commander-in-chief, should Biden be incapacitated. She has problems delivering simple remarks. Because I’m sorry, she knows nothing except how to play the race card to get ahead.”

The Huffington Post’s Ron Dicker called Ingraham’s dire assessment a “racist takedown.” And when Peter Beinart of The Atlantic magazine said Harris’s views shift with the political winds, Anthea Butler of MSNBC countered,

“Repeating his canard about Harris because she chose to learn from [the] criticism of her political positions plays into our implicit sexist and racist biases – and liberals especially ought to know better.”

Beinart, you see, strayed from leftist orthodoxy’s first commandment: All criticism of Progressives and their agenda is by its very nature “racist.” Even more so when that criticism is leveled at comically incompetent Democrat politicians of color.

But presidential press secretary Jen Psaki attempted to herd liberal journalists back into the corral.

At a recent press conference, she declared all criticism of Harris as emanating from the “right-wing who have gone after her because she is the first woman. The first woman of color.”





But that doesn’t explain the recent musings from reliably leftist CNN. Recent articles on its website report the White House as being in “damage control” following Harris’s dismal 28 percent approval rating among the nation’s voters. Another adds that White House staffers “have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff.”

Worst still, CNN goes on to say Harris…

“… told several confidants she feels constrained in what she’s able to do politically. And those around her remain wary of even hinting at future political ambitions, with Biden’s team highly attuned to signs of disloyalty, particularly from the vice president.”

How can White House spin doctor Psaki explain the Biden regime’s sudden hostility toward the nation’s first female vice president and “woman of color”?

Have they joined what former First Lady Hillary Clinton called “the vast right-wing conspiracy”?

Before going under anesthesia for a colonoscopy on Friday, Biden signed a legal instrument transferring his presidential powers to Harris for the duration of his delicate procedure. Biden’s handlers no doubt kept Harris as far from the annual ceremony pardoning the White House Thanksgiving turkey as they did from the man who holds the codes to the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

Biden has no one to blame but himself.

It was he, after all, who brought Harris out of political obscurity. Outside of the media, no one cared all that much about her. In fact, Harris was forced to abandon her 2020 presidential primary bid for lack of voter interest and its commensurate drain in campaign contributions. And she did so before the first votes were cast in the Iowa caucuses.

But wokeism is strong among members of the Democratic Party. And so, Harris’s race and gender factored largely in Biden’s decision to bring the failed national candidate on to his ticket. And that’s not on Harris.

Today, she’s so bad at her inconsequential job, her jarring cackling can’t distract the vast majority of Americans from her profound ineptitude – not even the nominally sentient Biden.

What seems to gall her crestfallen supporters is that Harris exemplifies the Peter Principle: she has clearly risen to the level of her incompetence. And that’s saying a lot considering the job of vice president, as FDR’s VP John Garner once said, “isn’t worth a bucket of warm spit.”

And that point was driven home by late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel,

“Kamala Harris has an approval rating of 28 percent, which makes no sense because she basically has nothing to do. I mean, it’s like criticizing a backup quarterback.”

Yeah, one who manages to get sacked on every play. And race and gender have nothing to do with it. You see, Vice President Kamala Harris represents a stunning, color-blind success in the annals of self-made failures.

And for that, she should be inducted into the flop sweat hall of fame.

