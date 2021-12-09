Unpopular Vice President Kamala Harris is the face of the Democrat Party

The clown Canio in Leoncavallo’s opera “I Pagliacci” famously hides his pain behind laughter. And our giggly Vice President Kamala Harris is feeling considerable pain as top staffers elbow one other as they run for the West Wing exits. That’s because Harris’s approval rating stands at 28 percent.

The assumption was that whoever Democrats chose as Joe Biden’s second banana would be the frontrunner to replace the doddering old fool in 2024. However, they never thought Harris would become more unpopular than her boss.

The mainstream media won’t say it, but Harris’s unpopularity stems from Biden appointing her his border czar.

While Washington’s bipartisan elites love illegal immigration, taxpaying Americans detest having to pay these replacement voters’ upkeep and transportation costs. It understandably irks them.

But it nicely deflects some of the blame for the border crisis from “Sleepy” Joe and onto Harris. This clearly shows that White Democrat elites view Blacks as window dressing to exploit and, when things go terribly wrong, on whom to shift the blame.





But Harris’s problems do not stem from Biden and his snarky staff. Instead, she’s done her fair share contributing to her staff’s discontent.

Axios reports that

“…burnout, better opportunities, and concern about being permanently branded a ‘Harris person’ is driving some of the turnovers.”

And the New York Post reports that a source inside Harris’s office tells them,

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses, and it’s an abusive environment… and people often feel mistreated.”

But how can this be? Aren’t all Democrats sympathetic souls who feel our pain and for whom public service means the world? Could all the resignations and backbiting in Harris’s West Wing office indicate Democrats are simply crass phonies jockeying for position, money, and power?

It seems that power is the motive behind White House leaks to damage Harris.

With Biden’s mental faculties declining, Democrat elites fear the idea of Harris as the heir apparent. But they’re also fearful that by denying the California giggler the presidential nomination, they’ll be seen as racist.

This could explain why Jeff Bezos’s Amazon Prime recently released a documentary extolling the virtues of former presidential candidate and South Bend mayor, Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg is Biden’s current US Secretary of Transportation fiddles while America’s supply-chain crisis burns brightly – mostly during his paternity leave.

Explaining why the Democrat’s presidential options aren’t very good.

Meanwhile, it looks like Donald Trump will run as the GOP’s 2024 “I told you so” presidential candidate.

A terrifying fact for Dems in light of a recent Rasmussen poll finding Trump winning 45 percent of the vote to Biden’s 32%.

In a very real sense, Harris represents a political party in crisis. In less than a year, the Biden-Harris administration has sent hyperinflation rocketing skyward, stifled a job market still ravaged by Chinese flu, issued unworkable and authoritarian vaccine mandates, and made the United States a laughingstock on the world stage.

Things are so bad, the administration secretly summoned members of the mainstream media to a White House meeting – to discuss how to put a positive spin on all the bad economic news.

With the media already known as fake-news factories, it’s hard to see how that move will endear them to a public already seething with contempt for the Democratic Party’s dishonest propaganda machine.

And this may explain Harris’s giddy laughter. Perhaps she’s the only person in official Washington that clearly sees the futile absurdity of the administration she’s tied to.

And for the sad and wildly unpopular Vice President Kamala Harris, all the inappropriate and clownish cackling beats the alternative: uncontrollable weeping.

