Unknown Ballots in GA, PA erase Biden victory as PA investigation heats up

HARRISBURG, PA: In yet another disgusting display of partisan politics, Pennsylvania Democrats voted the straight party-line relative to the November 2020 presidential election. This week Republican lawmakers voted to subpoena the state’s top election official in a review similar to other battleground states with proven voter irregularities in the 2020 election.

With a 7-to-4 party-line vote, Republicans in the Senate committee will issue a subpoena to Veronica Degraffenried, acting head of the Department of State. The subpoenas are for information on some 7 million voters. Obstruct justice, Democratic lawmakers in the legislature said they will challenge the subpoena in court.

The move advances what is expected to be an expansive review of Pennsylvania’s election last November and comes amid similar efforts by Republicans in other key states.

Pennsylvania is one of the contested states in last year’s presidential election. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 81,660 votes to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes after a light night flip in totals. The flip was visible during CNN’s live Election Night coverage as nearly 20,000 votes in Pennsylvania inexplicably flip from President Trump to Joe Biden.

In this video, CNN’s John King discusses election charts. Watch the totals when just as 19,958 votes are mysteriously subtracted from the president’s Pennsylvania vote tally – and 19,958 votes are added to Biden’s. Essentially stealing Trump’s lead. A candidate losing votes, while the other candidate receiving those votes should be an impossibility. It is hard to catch in the chyron at the bottom of the screen.





But these screenshots show the flipping of the votes, just one way that the election is fraudulent.

Yet we are expected to believe it is the truth that Joe Biden won? No malarky, to coin a phrase?

The CNN video, unedited.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> IIn addition, along with Georgia, Pennsylvania logged a high number of unaccounted-for mail-in ballots.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation is saying that Pennsylvania had 15,175 undeliverable mail-in ballots. This is in addition to 425,606 “unknown” or unaccounted-for ballots, exceeds Biden’s victory in that state.

Another 34,171 mail-in ballots were rejected by election officials. Combined with the 20,000 votes that flipped, it is not hard to imagine that Trump did win this state. And possibly others.

While the mockingbird lockstep mainstream media still use the phrase, ‘baseless claim by President Trump of widespread election fraud’, that myth has now been put to bed on a number of different fronts. (The proof of the 2020 Election fraud is easy to see in the numbers)

Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania are launching their review with a plan of getting into the details of who actually voted.

The state Senate inquiry, led by its GOP majority, plans to review every communication between state election officials and those in every county, according to ‘Spotlight PA’. (Pa. Senate GOP moves to collect private voter information in controversial review of 2020 election) Lawmakers will subpoena data as of last November showing the name, address, and partial Social Security number of every registered voter.

The subpoena lists 17 different types of information being sought as follows:

1. Any and all communications (emails, letters, notes of calls and/or meetings, or otherwise) from the Department of State of State of any County Election director or member of a County’s Election Board between May 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.

2. A copy of each and every version of all directives, guidance(s), policies, or procedures in effect at any time between August 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 relating to elections, election systems, mail-in ballot applications, ballots, voting compliance with state or federal election laws, polling places and/or poll watchers.

3. All training materials used to train County election workers, poll workers, poll watchers, Judges of Election, inspectors, clerks and all persons who staffed voting offices between August 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

4. A complete list containing the name, date of birth, driver’s license number, last four digits of social security number, address, and date of last voting activity of all registered voters within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as of May 1,2021, by County.

5. A complete list containing the name, date of birth, driver’s license number, last four digits of social security number, address, and date of last voting activity of all registered voters within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as of November 1,2020, by County.

6. A complete list containing the name, date of birth, driver’s license number, last four digits of social security number, address of all individuals who voted in person in the November 2020 General Election, by County.

7. A complete list containing the name, date of birth, driver’s license number, last four digits of social security number, address of all individuals who by mail-in ballot in the November 2020 General Election, by County.

8. A complete list containing the name, date of birth, driver’s license number, last four digits of social security number, address of all individuals who voted absentee ballot in the November 2020 General Election, by County.

9. A complete list containing the name, date of birth, driver’s license number, last four digits of social security number, address of all individuals who voted by provisional in the November 2020 General Election, by County.

10. A complete list containing the name, date of birth, driver’s license number, last four digits of social security number, address of all individuals who voted in person in the May 2021 Primary Election, by County.

11. A complete list containing the name, date of birth, driver’s license number, last four digits of social security number, address of all individuals who voted by mail-in ballot in the May 2021 Primary Election, by County.

12. A complete list containing the name, date of birth, driver’s license number, last four digits of social security number, address of all individuals who voted by absentee ballot in the May 2021 Primary Election, by County.

13. A complete list containing the name, date of birth, driver’s license number, last four digits of social security number, address of all individuals who voted by provisional in the May 2021 Primary Election, by County.

14. A complete list of all changes to voter records made between May 31, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

15. A copy of certified results of each and every race and/or ballot question on the 2020 General or 2021 Primary elections.

16. A copy of all reports of audits and/or reviews of the SURE system conducted by or for the Department of State between 2018 and the present, including, but no limited to, any audits conducted under 25 Pa.C.S. 1803(a).

17. A copy of the annual reports submitted to the Department in 2021 pursuant to 4 Pa. Code 183.17.

The subpoena will also seek to learn how each voter actually voted last fall and in a May primary election, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The GOP-led review has been attacked by Democratic Governor Tom Wolf as the harbinger of chaos.

State Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman rightfully points out as reported in Pa. Republicans are set to subpoena documents and hire a contractor for their 2020 election review:

“The governor made us spend tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions, on these new voting machines. They all have a paper trail. Well, what’s that paper trail for other than to review the last election or the election process?”

Corman went on to explain,

“I have a lot of concerns about the performance of the Department of State during the election. I think they weaponized the Department of State and it was the most partisan performance that I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Whether you can quantify that into 80,000 votes, I have no knowledge of that, and nor do I claim that.”

“What I do claim is: The Department of State acted inappropriately, and we’re going to continue to work to make sure that never happens again,” Corman said.

Corman said the Pennsylvania Senate will hire a contractor for the review. “I hope to have someone under contract in the very near future,” he said.

“I don’t know how much experience is out there for auditing elections, right?” Corman said. “I don’t know there’s a lot that has been done over time.”

Even though Pennsylvania legislators have been in contact with Arizona legislators who were performing a General election review, Corman said the process will be different in Pennsylvania.

“I’m not looking to Arizona. If we learn some things after they’re completed, that might be helpful, we’ll certainly find out,” Corman said. “This is Pennsylvania-specific. And whether what we’re doing actually meets the legal term of ‘forensic’ or not, I’m not sure. But what we’re gonna do is do a thorough investigation, and go with credibility, so that people can have [faith] in the results.”

Lyndsay Kensinger a spokesperson for Governor Wolf said in an e-mail that administration officials

“Continue to strongly oppose any effort which would compromise the security and integrity of election materials and infrastructure, and undermine confidence in our elections by bringing an Arizona-style circus to Pennsylvania.

Corman rightfully summed up the interview by stating the Pennsylvania review will not be a “wild and crazy fishing expedition, but a serious investigation using data that has already been generated.”

Amid Joe Biden’s failing attempts to be president and leader of the free world, Democrats seem to be more concerned about states decertifying his election and recalling him rather than vote for the integrity of “one voter – one vote.”

