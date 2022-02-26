Under Biden’s rule, Russia, and China, are an even bigger threat

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration spent almost three months convincing China to stop Russia from invading Ukraine. In one of the dumbest diplomatic efforts of all times, instead of planning how to strengthen NATO or weaken Russia, Biden spent this important time giving away America’s intelligence on Russia. Only to learn that China gave every piece of that intelligence to Russia.

Such incompetence is unacceptable, but it has also made the world a much more dangerous place.



According to a story in the New York Times,

“U.S. Officials Repeatedly Urged China to Help Avert War in Ukraine…but were repeatedly rebuffed.”

It demonstrates a level of total incompetence within the Biden administration. That they would attempt to deter Russian aggression against Ukraine was to ask the Chinese to intervene on our behalf.

It brings to the forefront the total lack of ability this administration has.

Obama secretary of defense Robert Gates infamously said that Joe Biden has been wrong on every foreign policy decision for the last forty years.





Any armchair general can see that China has aggressive plans of its own. And that China will not interfere with Russia’s expansion into Ukraine or beyond into Poland.

China is about to invade Taiwan and is watching if the West will push back on Russia.

Based on the response to Russia’s invasion, China may expedite its plans for that invasion of Taiwan. Knowing the U.S. is acting weakly. And that Biden and his administration shared intelligence with Chinese counterparts in attempts to stave off Russia’s attack on Ukraine. A bit of the adage “the enemy of my enemy is my friend.”



The New York Times stated that after one such incident of U.S.-Chinese collaboration in December,

“U.S. officials got intelligence showing Beijing had shared the information with Moscow, telling the Russians that the United States was trying to sow discord — and that China would not try to impede Russian plans and actions.”

The Times reported Biden’s previously unknown diplomatic efforts and demonstrated the unbelievable level of naïveté they have in international policy. China is Russia’s strongest ally, and the two share the same goal of undermining U.S. strength and leadership around the world.

China and Russia have been strengthening their bond for many years.

Since Biden took office, efforts have been doubling. They have been working together to strengthen their diplomatic, economic and military coordination against America. President Trump knew this; the usurper, Biden, doesn’t.

Where Trump used economic leverage against both, he also used that same stick and carrot approach to separate the two.

Biden was clueless and expedited Russia and China joining to oppose America.

President Richard Nixon first had the sense to put a wedge between China and Russia. That separation between the two communist superpowers worked. And the Cold War finally ended when President Ronald pushed Russia’s economy to collapse.



However, since the end of the Cold War, and especially under Vladimir Putin, China and Russia have slowly reconnected in their efforts to undermine America. According to the New York Times, to the point, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have met 37 times.

The last time Putin and Xi met was at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

That show of solidarity should have sent intelligence officers in America into a frenzy anticipating the two working against America. And the attack on Ukraine was just that, an overt attack on America.



It was in your face and showed the world that the U.S. is impotent and no longer in charge. It sent the intended message to friends and foes alike who can not Trust China to protect their interests. Let alone their national sovereignty.

Some American officials are now willing to admit that China and Russia present themselves as an ideological front.

And they are standing hand-in-hand against the United States and its European and Asian allies. And it was particularly evident when the two were together at the Olympics.



Xi and Putin issued a joint statement from the Olympics where the two countries declared their partnership had “no limits.” That they intended to stand together against American-led democratic nations, China made the point that they sided with Russia in their “national security” needs and denounced the enlargement of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.



Just before Russia invaded Ukraine, Hua Chunying, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said during a Beijing news conference that the United States was “the culprit of current tensions surrounding Ukraine.

“On the Ukraine issue, lately the U.S. has been sending weapons to Ukraine, heightening tensions, creating panic and even hyping up the possibility of warfare,” she said. “If someone keeps pouring oil on the flame while accusing others of not doing their best to put out the fire, such kind of behavior is clearly irresponsible and immoral…



“When the U.S. drove five waves of NATO expansion eastward to Russia’s doorstep and deployed advanced offensive strategic weapons in breach of its assurances to Russia, did it ever think about the consequences of pushing a big country to the wall?”

According to a Times article, these anti-American statements by a Chinese spokesperson caught Biden’s diplomats by surprise. They were clueless that China is our enemy and wanted to harm us. It further demonstrates the disorganization within the Biden administration.

Ukraine is paying the price of the stolen election of 2020.

The world will pay a further price in blood and treasure before this is over. The world order has just changed. If we are lucky, we will only face a new Cold War. But, if luck is not on our side, we meet World War III, nuclear bombs and all.



All this proves that elections have consequences and that a stolen election can have hazardous results.



We have just had a stolen election, and the danger is only building to a feverish conclusion.



The world is now a perilous place because America is no longer the leader of the free world. Those are the consequences of a stolen election; an incompetent President and a naive administration.

