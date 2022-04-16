UNCG Student verbally assaults Shapiro at “Men cannot be Women” event

GREENSBORO: At a recent Young America’s Foundation (YAF) hosted by the University of North Carolina Greensboro a (UNCG) self-identified queer black student thought he was going to heckle guest speaker Ben Shapiro. Public opinion holds it did end well for the student Quentin Merritt. While he is publically claiming to have “roasted Ben Shapiro”, public opinion and alternative news media outlets are reporting the reverse.

Shapiro was speaking at an event titled “Men Cannot Be Women”. Shapiro has been an opponent of LGBTQ arguments about gender identity, holding the opinion that men and women cannot alter their God-assigned gender at birth, and that gender is a binary.

The triggering event for Merritt may have been in Shapiro’s addressing his take on what he calls “gender dysphoria” to explain men who want to be women and women who want to be men.





The Hill Rising online news show went on to cover their take on what transpired thereafter here.

The heated exchange between UNCG student Quentin Merritt and Ben Shapiro then went down like this:

Merritt:

I am a mathematician and physicist here, a double major, and also just won the most prestigious award in the country to do research at any institution I want, The National Science Foundation Graduate Research Foundation Fellowship, so I think I am pretty well qualified to say that most of what you are saying is based on like old data. Um, but my question to you

Shapiro (tried to interrupt):

I thought… (unclear). Right sure.

Merritt:

Like, for example, gender identity disorder. That’s a DSM4 [diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders] bro. We use a DSM5 now for psychologists to be able to talk to their…

Shapiro:

I literally cited the DSM5 in the speech, and it’s called gender dysphoria which is the term I used throughout the speech not gender identity disorder which constitutes…

Merritt then interrupted and went from educated scholar to street punk right before our eyes.

Merritt:

You sound like a Bozo bro, you ain’t getting no pussy and you can’t even make your wife wet bro, so what’s good.

The UNCG crowd is heard to audibly gasp and react.

Shapiro:

So, number one… Let me just say, the nice thing about having several small children is I don’t feel the necessity of having my masculinity challenged by someone like you.

Merritt:

But the real question is we are using a Western colonial idea of gender why should we apply it… Because the gender binary is a Western colonialist framework of gender, you know?

Shapiro: (sarcastically)

You’re right, men and women don’t exist in any other culture.

Merritt:

No, no, no, no… No! Think about Native Americans…

Shapiro:

In any. You’re right. Nailed it!

Merritt:

I’m not saying that. Third generation people like these Native American societies, Western African Society, like Southern American Societies, like Mexico, so in other places that are not white-dominated like the United States and Europe and so you… So you’re saying, non-white people…

Shapiro:

Are you saying that biological? And they are incorrect. I am saying biologically, they are incorrect.

Merritt:

I am a mathematician and a physicist. You cannot tell me… And also, you are not a biologist.

Shapiro:

I have a question. As a mathematician and physicist, what in the hell do you know about human biology that allows you to deny it?

Merritt:

And you got your law degree from Harvard. What do you know about biology?

Shapiro:

And frankly, I would ask another question, if your logic is so flawed as a mathematician and a physicist, I would suggest that whichever institution gave you an award – revoke it immediately!

It is to be noted that healthcare professionals in the U.S. use DSM5 as a resource to classify and diagnose mental disorders, according to the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

The APA has been caving to pressure by the LGBTQ community to downplay sexual deviations as mental disorders since 1973. (Dec 23, 1973 — “Homosexuality per se,” the APA trustees voted, should no longer be considered a “psychiatric disorder”.)

Quentin Merritt posted a recap video of his take on what he was trying to explain thereafter.

“I’m not sorry Ben Shapiro!”

A search of the NSF awardee list located four UNCG students including Quentin Hosea Merritt, who received an award in “Physics and Astronomy – Quantum Information Science” for 2022 winning a prestigious National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship award. The fellowship is said to be the “oldest graduate fellowship of its kind,” spanning five years, including three years of an annual stipend of $34,000 and a “cost of education allowance” of $12,000 paid to the institution to receive the student.

Watching this it was interesting to see how this was almost an exact replay of the Will Smith smackdown of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

In both events, things remained on a pretty even keel until that point when one man decided to attack another man’s wife. Will Smith smacked down Chris Rock physically and Ben Shapiro smacked down Quentin Merritt verbally.

For many, like myself, this was yet another truly low moment in our history as it shows just how low our society has sunk when two well-educated men tangle like boys on a playground in grade school recess.

Shapiro was no doubt working to protect his children and family from an obvious trans-gender indoctrination policy that has infiltrated America’s public schools.

Seemingly behind the backs of parents.

Merritt seemingly was trying to stand up for the discrimination against the LGBTQ of our society like himself as a self-identified queer black man.

In this instance, there was no winner

If people like Merritt do not cease and desist in their fraudulent attacks on conservatives who happen to be white, he will be dismissed as a racist pushing a bogus agenda.

No patriotic American wants to see anybody discriminated against for any reason. Still, these same Americans do not want their youth to suffer the loss of innocence at the hands of pedophile groomers posing as professional educators.

This is not open to debate. This is not negotiable. Our children are our children. If you Merritt, or the government, or anybody else, thinks you can subvert the rights of parenthood, you better think harder. This is a hill most parents and grandparents are willing to die on.

If you were born with a penis, you are a man. If you were born with a vagina, you are a woman. Case closed.

If you were to make a world map of where sexual deviancy from heterosexuality is tolerated by countries and religions of those countries, you would find very few like the USA. Penalties for being openly anything else can result in simple shunning and censorship to death. Merritt would do well to take some civics lessons along with math and science. He seems painfully unaware of the world around him and its history of the same.

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development).

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

