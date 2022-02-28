WASHINGTON. Embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a few choice words for America’s septuagenarian-in-chief. When Zelensky was asked if he intended to accept a US offer to evacuate from his war-torn country, Zelensky replied,

“I need ammunition, not a ride.”

Not bad for a man, elected at the age of 42, and who, until recently, was a comedic actor.

Imagine that. A world leader willing to give his very life in service to his country and her people. Why that’s downright manly and contrary to American wokeism, it’s downright unthinkable where the many chest-thumping pols in both US political parties are concerned.

Do they have what it takes to stand, rifles at the ready, against Russia’s military aggression?





The obvious answer is no.

The mere question should have you doubling over with laughter.

Can you imagine House Speaker Nancy Pelosi balancing a massive metal helmet on her carefully coiffed head in battle fatigues? (Former Miss Ukraine picks up assault rifle and begins training to fight Russian troops)

Or see faux President Biden draped in FDR’s boat cloak as he commands NATO forces? Or conjure images of GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham standing sentry on the Baltic frontier?

Never.

They all busy themselves making plans to send your sons and daughters to the God-forsaken corners of this world to fight for democracy.

Remember the images of Iraqis and Afghans proudly showing their ink-stained fingers after voting in post-US invasion elections?

Iraqis voted heavily for representatives friendly to neighboring Iran. Meanwhile, Afghans never really bought into Western notions of one man, one vote for fear of reprisals by the murderous Taliban. And, as it turns out, they were right.

This might seem obvious to some, but Afghans and Iraqis did not spring from the Western tradition of “God-given liberty.” The God of the Old and New Testaments prizes free will over blind obedience. The God of the Islamic tradition is one of oppression and submission.

In hindsight, it seems ridiculous that the deep thinkers in Washington committed to building democratic states with populations openly hostile to what they perceived as immoral decadence.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, their people arm themselves to fight the Russian invader.

And they are holding on to the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv with former bankers, truck drivers, and, yes, a beauty queen, fighting the Russian invaders. They seem to cherish their independence and are willing to give their lives to defend it.

As Zelensky said, Ukraine wants US bullets, not her sons and daughters.

Ukraine’s US Ambassador Oksana Markarova told reporters her nation’s forces had destroyed 102 Russian tanks, 536 armored vehicles, 11 helicopters, 14 fighter jets, and 15 artillery pieces.

Markarova told reporters Ukrainians are…

“… defending our homes, we are defending our families, we are defending democracy, we are defending our choice to be sovereign.”

Where have we seen this before?

Two months after Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia’s successful invasion of Poland in September 1939, which triggered the Second World War, Stalin’s Russia invaded Finland. In what’s remembered as “The Winter War,” the Finns fought against impossible odds, exacting heavy casualties on Russia’s Red Army.

For every Finnish soldier killed, eight Russian troops died. A negotiated peace allowed Finland to remain free. However, Baltic states were absorbed into the Soviet empire months later.

It remains to be seen if Russia’s Vladimir Putin suffers the same fate in Ukraine as did Joseph Stalin at the hands of a defiant Finland some eighty years ago. But an armed and insolent Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is determined to die trying.

