Tyranny and Genocide: Are we there yet, America?

WASHINGTON — A lot of people around the globe have been tossing out terms like tyranny and genocide during this Covid-19 pandemic without really fully understanding what the terms actually mean. We are not going to get into passing judgment or naming names as such but we feel it is important to not use terms without fully knowing their true meaning. As the old expression goes; After hearing what we have to say, “You make the call!”

Today’s progressives see tyranny and genocide flourishing everywhere except where it actually exists

Tyranny is generally described as being a progressive plan of steps leading toward a totalitarian conclusion. When President Trump first took office, Yale University historian Timothy Snyder took to social media, offering his “20 Lessons.” This was his guide on how to resist an impending dictatorship. Subsequently, many on the American left credit Snyder for founding “The Resistance” against the Trump Administration.

Snyder seemed uniquely qualified as an expert on tyranny and genocide based on his research and writings involving Fascism, Communism, and the Holocaust. But more recently, his unsubstantiated anti-Trump bias proved tantamount to that little boy yelling “FIRE!” in a crowded movie theater. Trump never presented himself as a tyrant during his presidency. Nor did he desire anything more than than a government that would work best for all Americans. One wonders where Snyder’s opinions would come down today, when daily life in America under Biden relentlessly becomes so much worse?

Another MIA “progressive”

Another missing-in-action (MIA) “progressive,” the well-known Robert Reich, once outlined his own 17 steps to tyranny. This sequence proved far more understandable to the average American than Snyder’s formulations. An American economist, professor, author, lawyer, and political commentator, Reich served in the administrations of Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter. In addition, he later served as President Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Labor from 1993 to 1997.





Reich is somebody that both parties and their followers can learn something from.

Unfortunately, like most progressive liberals, Reich generally pushes a predictably left-wing agenda rather than remaining true to his own teachings. Note, for example, how he tried to frame the newly elected President Trump as a tyrant in 2017.

“As tyrants take control of democracies, they typically:

1. Exaggerate their mandate to govern — claiming, for example, that they won an election by a landslide even after losing the popular vote.

2. Repeatedly claim massive voter fraud in the absence of any evidence, in order to restrict voting in subsequent elections.

3. Call anyone who opposes them “enemies.”

4. Turn the public against journalists or media outlets that criticize them, calling them “deceitful” and “scum.”

5. Hold few press conferences, preferring to communicate with the public directly through mass rallies and unfiltered statements.

6. Tell the public big lies, causing them to doubt the truth and to believe fictions that support the tyrants’ goals.

7. Personally vilify judges who decide against them.

8. Blame economic stresses on immigrants or racial or religious minorities, and foment public bias and even violence against them.

9. Attribute acts of domestic violence to “enemies within,” and use such events as excuses to beef up internal security and limit civil liberties.

10. Threaten mass deportations, registries of a religious minority, and the banning of refugees with particular religious beliefs.

11. Seek to eliminate or reduce the influence of competing centers of power, such as labor unions and opposition parties.

12. Appoint family members to high positions of authority and power.

13. Surround themselves with their own personal security force rather than a security detail accountable to the public.

14. Put generals into top civilian posts.

15. Make personal alliances with foreign dictators.

16. Draw no distinction between personal property and public property, profiteering from their public office.

17. Fire prosecutors who get too close to discovering the truth about them.”

What about tyranny and genocide under Biden?

We might now ask where Reich stands on America’s current president, under whose still-new term of office the country has become so much worse? If they are honest with themselves, any thinking Americans, whether Democrat, Independent, Republican or something else can read this list and relate it to the current administration. And the problem with the model of Reich? It fails to convincingly ring true with regard to either President Trump or Joe Biden.



For example, how did Joe Biden’s recent vaccine mandate go down? Biden issued an Executive Order in September requiring all Federal workers, Federal contractors and private employers with over 100 workers to receive one of the approved 4 Covid-19 vaccines. The alternative to this so-called mandate: suffer the consequences as doled out by OSHA. At the same time, Biden gave a get-out-of-vaccine-free card to US Postal Workers and Congress. He put this in play without explanation. No curious members of the press bothered to ask him why.

Ignoring the Constitution by bypassing Congress

Before Joe Biden, acting as US president, put all this in play, Constitutional scholars warned that these actions would prove Constitutionally illegal. In other words, none of Biden’s orders would hold up in court. Many free thinkers and remaining free speakers of the media questioned Biden as to whether this series of “mandates” might also open up personal liability cases for private sector employers. In other words: “What if I receive one of the approved vaccines in order to keep my job and subsequently suffer a vaccine-related injury or death? Who stands legally responsible for that atrocity?”

There was enough data coming out on both vaccine-related injuries and deaths In September 2021 when Biden made his move, he already had access to disturbing data regarding both vaccine-related injuries and deaths. On top of this, to technically evade legal issues regarding his orders, he saddled an unprepared OSHA with the details along with the responsibility for enforcing the vaccine edicts. But without Congressional approval and delegation, this responsibility — clearly not allowable under OSHA’s charter — was illegal. Congress sets the duties of offices like OSHA, and not the Executive branch.

Outrageous violations continue

Another bothersome detail of Biden’s so-called mandate? it did not respect Americans’ personal right to medical privacy if they requested either a medical or religious exemption from the mandate. Why were these rights not guaranteed or protected by Joe Biden, if he is not a tyrant? Therefore, one might easily conclude that the only reason Biden did not guarantee or protect this right to medical privacy was a tacit decision to move toward authoritarianism. This violates the very essence of the US Constitution.



Contrary to the media, it is not true to claim that Donald Trump has not won a single court case proving voter fraud occurred in Election 2020. It remains a fact that Trump was systematically denied due process across the nation. The peaceful protesters demonstrating in Washington on January 6, 2021 against this travesty of justice have also suffered from a systematic denial of due process. As a result, most of them remain illegally incarcerated to this day.

In contrast, Joe Biden has not won a single court case approving of his unconstitutional vaccine mandate. Even the Supreme Court ruling against Biden contained a sin of omission. The ruling invalidating the vaccine mandate in private sector cases contained an unfortunate flaw. It did not include the more than 10 million healthcare staffers working at healthcare facilities receiving government funding. They decided this issue by a 5-4 vote.

More disgusting today, the current administration continues to falsely advertise these mRNA gene modification drugs as true vaccines. As noted, the CDC actually re-defined that term to endorse their unscientific point of view. Our “vaccines” are, in fact, experimental mRNA drugs with an increasingly high rate of related injuries and deaths. Further litigation concerning this and other governmental sleights-of-hand seem inevitable.

Which brings us back to the topic of genocide.

Gregory H. Stanton, President of Genocide Watch developed these 10 stages in the practice of genocide or the mass execution of innocent individuals:



The stages are:

1. Classification – The differences between people are not respected. There’s a division of ‘us’ and ‘them’ which can be carried out using stereotypes, or excluding people who are perceived to be different.

2. Symbolization – This is a visual manifestation of hatred. Jews in Nazi Europe were forced to wear yellow stars to show that they were ‘different’.

3. Discrimination – The dominant group denies civil rights or even citizenship to identified groups. The 1935 Nuremberg Laws stripped Jews of their German citizenship, made it illegal for them to do many jobs or to marry German non-Jews.

4. Dehumanization – Those perceived as ‘different’ are treated with no form of human rights or personal dignity. During the Genocide in Rwanda, Tutsis were referred to as ‘cockroaches’; the Nazis referred to Jews as ‘vermin’.

5. Organization – Genocides are always planned. Regimes of hatred often train those who go on to carry out the destruction of a people.

6. Polarization – Propaganda begins to be spread by hate groups. The Nazis used the newspaper Der Stürmer to spread and incite messages of hate about Jewish people.

7. Preparation – Perpetrators plan the genocide. They often use euphemisms such as the Nazis’ phrase ‘The Final Solution’ to cloak their intentions. They create fear of the victim group, building up armies and weapons.

8. Persecution – Victims are identified because of their ethnicity or religion and death lists are drawn up. People are sometimes segregated into ghettos, deported or starved and property is often expropriated. Genocidal massacres begin.

9. Extermination – The hate group murders their identified victims in a deliberate and systematic campaign of violence. Millions of lives have been destroyed or changed beyond recognition through genocide.

10. Denial – The perpetrators or later generations deny the existence of any crime.

Tyranny and genocide meet climate change activism

Some climate change activists hold that our climate is changing due to the very existence of mankind and its resulting overpopulation of the world. They claim that the population of the world is now roughly 2/3 too large for our planet to support. So they conclude, without actual evidence, that we must curtail this population growth. Otherwise, our world is surely doomed. Whether their theory is right or wrong, no one really knows. But virtually everybody wants to continue to remain healthy and alive while experts sort out the implications of this still unproven hypothesis.

Amazon’s streaming television series “Utopia,” actually originated in a 2013-2014 UK production in which a significant portion of the world was killed off by the use of vaccines. After reimagining this series for its own American retooling in 2020, Amazon suddenly pulled it off the air, denying the production funding for its season 2 in 2021. The apparent reason? Pressure from the Biden administration and Fauci. Vaccinations for Covid-19 were already, and apparently, the administration felt nothing, not even an entertainment series, could air if it might inspire second thoughts among the populace regarding the vaccines. Ultimately, the series’ cancellation seemed tantamount to censorship and/or a cover-up of the misinformation campaign Washington continued to push.



Most people of the world like to believe that most of us are basically good. We all set out on our mortal paths, attempting to move from the cradle to the grave with the least amount of resistance. At the same time, most of us strive to do the most good and cause the least harm along the way. The world might turn out to become a better place if we all took this model to heart.

The venerable Nuremberg Code may guide us back to a reasonable path when it comes to dealing with personal health and future “novel” pathogens

While some may debate whether the terms tyranny and genocide are still appropriate to use today whether we are arguing for Trump or Biden, the key points outlined in the 1947 Nuremberg Code indicate we have a problem. And we also have a legitimate concern about where our increasingly difficult times may take us next.