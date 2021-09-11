Twenty Years after 9/11 questions remain, conspiracies still emerge

WASHINGTON: Twenty years ago many of us watching what transpired in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania on 9/11 were as much mystified as horrified and angered. Much of what did not make sense involved occurrences around the World Trade Center complex in New York City. We watched as the terrorists flew their planes into New York’s Twin Towers.

However, never, in the history of architecture, engineering and fire science had a fire brought down a skyscraper. Concrete and steel do not burn without added fuels above and beyond oxygen. Then real estate developer, and builder of some of. New York’s tallest buildings, Donald Trump saying he has never seen anything like this.

There were many aspects of watching events unfold that day that raised questions by those capable of critical thought.

Those that question are simply debunked as conspiracy theorists. They are disrespectful to the memories of those that died from the terrorist attack. An attack that led to the 20 year Afghanistan war. And the lives of thousands of Americans, Allies and Afghans. A war that Biden, who was very much in political play in 2001, just ended in the most horrific of ways.





And if the buildings were burning at raging inferno heat capable of literally imploding the structures, how is that people were able to jump from the windows? They would have been vaporized by the heat from the jet fuel mist igniting. If the fire was hot enough to melt steel. (The jet fuel: How hot did it heat the world trade center?)

These questions make you wonder if the 9/11 Terrorist Attack was aided and abetted to financially benefit some while covering the crimes of others? After the Democrats non-stop attack on Donald Trump in an effort to keep Americans ignorant of the political tomfoolery eventually leading to Benghazi (9/11/2012), we have to ask ourselves just what happened.

9/11 and Luck Larry Silverstone

Among those anomalies is when some people viewing live television news at home heard Larry Silverstein caught on hot mic telling people the New York Fire Department was going to “pull it”, a reference to bringing down a burning, but still standing, WTC Building 7.

Silverstone was the leaseholder on the World Trade Center complex at the time which explains his position of authority. He purchased the building in July of 2011 immediately heavily insuring both buildings.

The back story is that the City of New York was not going to allow them to be sold as the buildings were compromised. The steel construction members were not properly coated with tar to prevent corrosion from the saltwater air that surrounded them for 28 years. Could this have contributed to the collapse of the buildings?

Speculation holds an opportunity could have arisen when White House insiders received intelligence about a plot by Islamic Extremists to fly planes into the Twin Towers.

This is not farfetched since the Bush family has a long association with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). George H. Bush was once head of the CIA. Operation ABSCAM of Vice President George Bush senior and his granting Most Favored Nation Trading Status to China in his presidency was beginning to end that warm fuzzy feeling Republican voters had about the Bush family.

Questions began to swirl when George Bush Junior seemingly protected Saudi Arabia, home to the majority of the hijackers, from prosecution after 9/11.

Those who did a ‘deep dive’ into the investigation of 9/11 became really disturbed when they learned about a stock market ploy used by individuals. That ploy is called a ‘put option’, investments that pay off only when a stock drops in price. The airlines involved had their stocks go down after 9/11.

Review of 9/11 Trillions: The Blood Money continues to flow

The New York Times reported a week after the attack that investigations were being conducted on unusually large numbers of shares in insurance companies and airlines sold off before the attack.

The Wall Street Journal reported on October 2 that the ongoing investigation by the SEC into suspicious stock trades had been joined by a Secret Service probe into an unusually high volume of five-year US Treasury note purchases prior to the attacks. The Treasury note transactions included a single $5 billion trade.

As the Journal explained: “Five-year Treasury notes are among the best investments in the event of a world crisis, especially one that hits the US. The notes are prized for their safety and their backing by the US government, and usually rally when investors flee riskier investments, such as stocks.” The value of these notes, the Journal pointed out, has risen sharply since the events of September 11.

News accounts in the weeks to follow reported a notable pattern of trading in options of United and American Airlines. The Journal of Business in 2006 providing statistical evidence of unusual put option market activity days before 9/11. This implies prior knowledge of the attack and constitutes somebody profiting by blood money.

On September 18 The Times reported that investigations were underway into the unusually large numbers of shares in insurance companies and airlines sold off before the attack, in the UK, Italy, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, France and the US. News accounts in the weeks that followed reported a notable pattern of trading in the options of United and American Airlines. (SEC wants data-sharing system / Network of brokerages would help trace trades by terrorists)

An article published in The Journal of Business in 2006 provides statistical evidence of unusual put option market activity days before 9/11

Both the terms to ‘raze’ and/or ‘pull’ are known demolition terms to drop a building in a controlled demolition (usually vertical) which was the exact outcome of all 3 buildings. All three buildings fell perfectly vertically.

What the public (and apparently many politicians) did not, and do not, understand is it would take days, if not weeks, to both plant explosives and wire up a building that size for a controlled drop. It would have to be done beforehand for anybody to act on an order to pull or raze the building that instantly.

Also, it is doubtful it would have been conducted by the New York Fire Department. There were multiple witnesses to attest to the fact they saw (windows blow out with puffs of smoke)and heard explosions going off in Building 7 floor-by-floor, top-to-bottom. If true, this means this was planned to happen long before the date of 9-11-01.

Many witnesses said the same thing about the Twin Towers but they were discredited instantly by talking heads who said it was simply the floors pancaking.

Where these talking heads present themselves as simple liars are witnesses that would have had to hear that sound almost 110 times (for the stories in the WTC Towers). Building 7 was a much more obvious smaller occurrence of what is said to have happened in both World Trade Center Towers 1 and 2.

One of the first groups to form to question the official narrative of our government was the group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.

Unlike all their nameless, faceless, feckless, mockingbird critics working an agenda to discredit them, they remain as relentless as they do intellectual and professional. They have names, faces, and college credentials. This month they announced a film documentary for the Twentieth Anniversary of the 9-11 attack on our nation.

From their website;

“On the eve of the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, AE911Truth will hold a free online preview of its new film by Dylan Avery, ‘The Unspeakable’. The screening will begin at 8:00 PM Eastern. Afterward, longtime 9/11 Truth advocate Rosie O’Donnell will host a Q&A with three of the film’s protagonists: 9/11 family members Bob McIlvaine and Drew DePalma and architect Bill Brinnier. They will be joined by 9/11 family member Michele Little.

The film will be released on YouTube Friday, September 17. It will also play at the Village East in New York City September 17–23.

Bob McIlvaine, Drew DePalma, and Bill Brinnier were all slated to appear in a 30-minute section of the final episode of Spike Lee’s HBO docuseries, ‘NYC Epicenters 9/11 → 2021 ½’, which airs on the night of September 11th.

NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½, a four-part documentary essay produced and directed by acclaimed director Spike Lee is a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century, weaving together the stories, memories, and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to New York’s greatest challenges.

The entire section of Lee’s film featuring Bob McIlvaine, Drew DePalma, and architect Bill Brinnier was excised from the film. This amid a wave of media backlash calling for it to be censored. (Spike Lee to edit 9/11 docuseries after backlash to conspiracy inclusion)

‘The Unspeakable’ — whose title could not be any timelier — will give these courageous individuals a voice on the 20th anniversary of the death their loved ones, allowing viewers everywhere to hear their stories.

They say in order for a crime to have been committed you need motive and opportunity.

Conspiracy theorists claim the motive to drop the WTC Towers was that they were losing money.

It’s September 21. Exactly ten years ago today, an investigation began at the SEC, FBI, and other agencies into trades made by the architects of the 9/11 to profit financially from those attacks. Ten years later, the SEC and partner law enforcement agencies have uncovered no publicly-available evidence, made no arrests, and recovered no profits. Many economists, including myself, believe many millions (or even billions) of dollars were made by those with knowledge of the 9/11 attacks only a short distance from Ground Zero – on Wall Street.

The 9/11 hijackers attended flight school in Venice, Florida. Instructors of that school expressed concerns about them as the students had left before the school was finished. One instructor was quoted as saying,

“I knew they would be able to take off and fly their planes okay but they had not yet mastered landing.”

Still, a mystery is what role the FBI played in Venice, Florida

After the 9/11 attacks, the FBI pulled 10 hard drives from public use computers at the Venice Public Library. The fact that the 9/11 hijackers learned to fly in Venice was common knowledge. Lesser known is what they did at both the Venice Public Library and SunTrust Bank.

Though it received little publicity, the 9/11 attacks were largely funded through bank transactions in Venice, according to the FBI. In July 2000, hijack leader Mohammed Atta opened a checking account. Over the next few weeks, a man named Ali Abdul Aziz Ali made four wire transactions totaling $114,500 to this account.

It would seem both probable and logical the hijackers used the Venice library computers in some form or fashion. And if the hijackers were using them, were any aspects of the 9/11 attacks planned out on the computers in this library? And did those same Venice library computers have anything to do with the Saudi Arabian family of entrepreneur Esam Ghazzawi mysteriously fleeing the United States just before the 9/11 attacks?

It was contended the family had been in contact with both Atta and al-Shehhi.

The FBI supposedly began investigating that connection at the same time they visited the Venice library.

In 2011, the FBI releases a statement stating there had been no contact between the Sarasota Saudi Arabian family and the hijackers. But if there had been no connection why did the FBI spend a decade investigating one? What was that family doing there and why did they leave when they did?

The FBI’s refusal to declassify the full extent of what it knows about the 9/11 hijacker’s links to both Sarasota and Venice continues to fuel speculation of conspiracy theorists. Their persistent contention is that the Federal government is shielding elite foreign nationals from accountability.

When you are a firefighter or part of a firefighter family (as I was), you think of everyone in the profession as family.

My father was a firefighter. He is gone now 10 years this year. Just as architects and engineers raise buildings have unanswered questions about 9/11, so do the firefighters who watched buildings come down. In that spirit, everyone should see the website Firefighters for 911 Truth. They offer us other serious concerns and questions yet to be answered. Twenty years after the event. Some 412 first responders died that day of which 343 were firefighters.

At my father’s funeral 10 years ago, his pastor told us of a story whereby my father came to visit him in his office for some consoling. He broke down in tears after the events of 9/11. Seeing all of his brothers and sisters perish so instantly in New York’s Twin Towers. My Dad hardly ever cried… about anything.

What haunted my father then, as it does me today, is the film by French filmmakers who happened to be at the Twin Towers that fateful morning of 9-11-2001 doing a documentary on the NYFD.

