Tucker’s Patriot Purge Series to Premiere on Fox Nation on Nov. 1

WASHINGTON: Tucker Carlson is again leading the way in exposing the conspiracies of the left in a new documentary series of three parts. Part one is set to air on November 1st on Fox Nation. “Patriot Purge” is said to expose the possible false flag of the January 6th Capitol protest the Democrats were a little too quick to label an “insurrection”. The Fox icon has previously offered evidence the FBI and others were involved.

Carlson says he believes the documentary “answers a lot of the remaining questions from that day.” His trailer says his project will tell “the true story behind the War on Terror 2.0 and the plot against the people”.

“PATRIOT PURGE: Official Trailer From Tucker Carlson On The Jan 6th False Flag Attack” – FOX Nation





One of the first to run some interference against Carlson’s work was the Anti Defamation League

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote a letter to Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch where he expressed “deep alarm” over plans to air a new documentary on Fox Nation about the January 6the protest over obvious election fraud. A trailer for the documentary released includes a clip of an interviewee suggesting the riot was a “false flag” operation.

To any thinking person, it seems confusing why Greenblatt would write,

“Let’s call this what it is: an abject, indisputable lie and a blatant attempt to rewrite history. As an organization committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate, we remain deeply concerned that the false narrative and wild conspiracy theories presented by Carlson will sow further division and has the potential to animate violence.”

One can only assume Greenblatt had to stick his nose in this because of the black Capitol Police officer who shot a white unarmed military veteran Ashli Babbitt. Furthermore, one can only imagine this as another opportunity for the mainstream media to question a guy like Greenblatt. Demanding that he explain himself, he would fold quicker than a house of Biden’s.

Of course, the Twitter-shared preview didn’t come without much criticism.

Not to be outdone, of course, RINO Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) had to come out of the swamp long enough to add her two cents to the news story she feels would best be left untold. She called Carlson’s documentary which she has yet to see, “a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on Jan. 6.”

Tucker totally dismantled Cheney the following night on his show.

“Tucker Carlson hits back at Liz Cheney, other critics of his documentary Patriot Purge”

Fox correspondent Geraldo Rivera dismissed Carlson’s research of a possible “false flag” claim as “bullsh*t.” This begs another logical question, why is this guy still allowed to work at FOX News?

What these Carlson critics do not understand is they are insulting the American people.

Americans are fed up with the hypocrisy and double standards for Democrats on the left and Republicans on the right.

A white Minneapolis cop gets charged for the accidental death of a black criminal kneeling on the side of his neck in Minneapolis. However, a black Capitol Hill cop shoots an unarmed female military veteran point-blank in the chest gets cleared of any wrongdoing. How is that equal justice?

Then we have the BLM and Antifa protesters who got to do millions of dollars in damage, killing people during the summer of 2020. Yet, nobody gets arrested or put in jail. Meanwhile, the FBI works overtime screening social media posts for pictures and videos of the people who came and left the Capitol on January 6th protest to arrest them after the fact.

They are now treated worse than prisoners at Gitmo and kept without bail. In what parallel universe does this seem okay to any thinking American?

We all saw the video of a Capitol Police officer waving with hand gestures as he directed protesters into the Capitol building that day.

We all feel ownership of that building since it was bought and paid for by our tax dollars. Many of us feel we own you, Congress, as we bought and paid for you after you were elected!

Many feel that the more things get pushed under the rug and right does not trump wrong, the closer we will come to a second civil war.

The public knows the Democrats and their ideas like paying $450,000 in taxpayer dollars to criminal illegal aliens is not what the majority of Americans want or think to be right. (Biden Border Lottery: Illegals becoming millionaires courtesy of America)

They see it as Democrats aiding and abetting criminals… criminals they hope to make their future party voters.

Two notable comments on social media were that of Lara Logan and Steve Cortes.

FOX Nation host Lara Logan tweeted:

‘Wow. Finally, someone with the courage to get to the truth – and a voice respected by millions. They know there’s only one truth and it’s definitely not on their side. Stay safe Tucker – we’ve got your back.’

News Max host Steve Cortes tweeted:

‘Such an important topic, there’s so much we don’t know about Jan 6. Release all tapes, unedited, right now. We paid for those cameras and we own that building.’

At the end of one promotional video clip, Carlson says,

“Our conclusion? The U.S. government has, in fact, launched a new war on terror, but it’s not against al Qaeda, it’s against American citizens. Nothing like this has ever happened in the history of our country. This is an attack on core civil liberties, and it’s essential that you know what’s happening and that you resist it.”

When violence erupts in this country, and it will, the left must not be given the mistaken idea they can take disarm America without a full-fledged war.

