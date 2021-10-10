Trust the science? That’s like trusting Dr. Frankenstein with your health

WASHINGTON. When more than a few on the right suggested communist China intentionally released bio-engineered COVID-19 to weaken the Western World and its leader, the United States of America, those who fancy themselves the gatekeepers of reality, the mainstream media, dubbed such musings a “conspiracy theory.” Crying Trust the Science.

But more recently Newsweek reported,

“Chinese labs in Wuhan purchased an increased quantity of coronavirus testing equipment several months before the first virus case was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019, according to a new report.”

This and other articles cited a study by a group called Internet 2.0. They say with “high confidence that the pandemic began much earlier than China informed the WHO about COVID-19.”

Oh, and an unnamed biochemist with experience working in China told Bloomberg news the





“Data spoke to a sudden, significant need for pathogen diagnostic equipment, but said it only raised questions about what the equipment was being used to test.”

The report suggests Chinese virologists – with the aide of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s gain-of-function virology pals at the National Institutes of Health – had a feeling their Frankenstein’s monster might lumber on out of the laboratory and into millions of homes around the world.

And what’s China’s response, you ask?

They denied the truthfulness of the report and used the trusted authoritarian cudgel employed by the Biden regime and its many propagandists in the mainstream media,

“Virus traceability is a serious scientific issue that should be addressed by scientists.”

Ah, yes. “Trust the science.”

Have we Americans, at long last, finally come to understand that so much of science, unconnected to industry, is beholden to its primary funder – government?

That big government and big science are at times one and the same?

This may explain why so many Americans are resistant to the Biden administration’s edicts regarding vaccinations. The public associates the science with an administration they distrust and increasingly dislike (Biden’s approval rating sits at 38 percent).

A Yale University study on public response to scientific consensus finds…

“… attitudes toward social orderings that expect individuals to secure their own well-being without assistance or interference from society versus those that assign society the obligation to secure collective welfare and the power to override competing individual interests… more readily impute expert knowledge and trustworthiness to information sources whom they perceive as sharing their worldviews and deny the same to those whose worldviews they perceive as different from theirs.”

In other words, Americans who refuse to comply with vaccine mandates, refuse to accept impositions made on their lives and incomes in the name of climate change, or remain skeptical of Washington and Beijing’s pronouncements in the name of science, almost exclusively base their perceptions on the ill effects these measures have on their self-autonomy.

As most of us know, governments never like a good crisis to go to waste.

And the pandemic has allowed Washington to act in ways familiar to China’s totalitarian oligarchs. This includes the demonization of opponents as “terrorists” for their vocal opposition and noncompliance.

But it’s growing increasingly more difficult for governments to pound our heads with the sledgehammer called science. Especially when it’s looking more likely a cabal of Chinese and American virologists are the monsters responsible for unleashing a two-pronged disease upon the world: One that endangers our physical health while threatening our freedom.

