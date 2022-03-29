Trump’s Georgia message: Take back America, one MAGA seat at a time

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend at yet another huge rally, President Trump enthusiastically endorsed former US Senator David Perdue (R-Ga.) for governor of Georgia’s upcoming gubernatorial GOP primary. That endorsement has major implications for every RINO Republican running for election across the nation in 2022. Trump’s MAGA Georgia message? Starting in Georgia, it’s time to take back America, one MAGA seat at a time. RINOs need not apply.

True to form, the MSM leaped on Trump’s message in an attempt to trash it before it got out the gate. Predictably, they tried very hard to cast this message as another ‘mistake’ by Trump. But as we have learned over the years, Trump’s alleged mistakes often end up as the only available truths in our increasingly chaotic world. The essence of Trump’s Georgia message: If you believe America still finds itself on the wrong moral and political path, voters must carefully choose who they send to Washington. And Marxists, globalists, progressives, and Republicans In Name Only need not apply.

Trump’s Georgia message: Each MAGA seat is more important now than any time in the past 30 years

“We would respond, we would respond if he uses it (chemical weapons). The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use,” Biden said at a news conference in Brussels. He also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin needed to be replaced. And finally, he told members of the 82nd Airborne Division, while in Poland, that they would soon see, firsthand, inside Ukraine, the atrocities committed by Russian invaders.





Very provocative words present a danger to the world. Tough talk from someone who takes his orders from Barack Hussain Obama. The very same Obama who declared that should Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad use chemical weapons against rebels he would risk bringing the United States into the war on the rebel side. Then after al-Assad did use chemical weapons against the Kurdish people, Obama committed America’s biggest humiliation by doing nothing. Until Joe oversaw the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Biden’s tough language against Russia, and Putin, risk a nuclear confrontation between America and Russia.

Joe is out of his league dealing with Putin, as is Obama. However, Obama is the shadow president whose mouthpiece is the bumbling fool, Joe Biden. And as has been his trait for the almost 50 years he has been in Congress and now as pretender as president, he puts his foot in his mouth on a regular basis.

Biden has no principles or original thoughts. He uses others’ ideas and plagiarizes their words. When in fact the only real idea he has ever had is his imaginary childhood nemesis, Corn Pop. So it is no wonder that he has stepped over his tongue repeatedly while out on his field trip to Europe. In doing so he has placed the world in grave danger.

His extemporaneous outbursts in Europe have put Russia on high alert.

With the Russian Army struggling to overpower Ukraine, Putin knows that any NATO assistance on the ground will crush his chances for any victory; no matter how slim a victory it might be. Putin’s only recourse is the nuclear option. While he can utilize chemical and biological weapons to defeat Ukraine, his only chance to stop NATO is through nuclear threats or actual use.

And Putin would resort to nuclear usage before being completely humiliated, as was Biden in Afghanistan. The whole point is not what Russia will, or may do, rather the point is that Joe Biden is clueless as to what leadership is, or is supposed to be. Joe is a follower, not a leader. Anyone who did even a cursory look into his past would have seen that.

So he takes his scripts from Obama loyalists and when he goes off-script, he is scolded. He admits this himself when he says he isn’t supposed to say things not approved by his “team.” Quite an embarrassing admission from the leader of the free world.

Our allies notice every gaff from this weakling pretending to be president, and they shudder.

In fact, NATO leaders are preparing for their own defense for the first time since the end of World War II. The invasion of Ukraine has shaken European leadership to its core. And the ineptness coming out of Washington has them scrambling to rearm and retrain their weak militaries to stand on their own.

So far they are not doing so well. Had they listened to President Trump, when he cajoled them to increase their military preparedness and to not rely on Russian resources to the point that they are dependent on Russia, they would not be in this panic now. But Trump’s sage advice fell on deaf ears to the truth. Trump saw where they were headed, yet they refused to hear his words of warning. They wish they had listened to a real American leader now.

Europe’s lackluster leadership was so naive that to wake them up President Trump claimed that he sent former German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, a white flag as a ‘gift’ when she made the deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

He said that Merkel ‘surrendered to Russia’ when Germany granted the Russian pipeline in 2018. The result of such policy decisions was that Russia now threatens all of Europe.

Instead of looking to their own ineptness, they are in shock over Biden and his total lack of leadership throughout the world.

A path Europe took until the actual threat stared them in the face with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. You see, Europe had falsely believed that Russia no longer posed a threat after the fall of the Soviet Union. Even though all the signals coming from Putin indicated otherwise. However, President Trump saw the signs.

Unfortunately, Europe was too into itself and ate up all the woke leftist dribble against President Trump. All, except those European countries that were once under communist control, like Poland, Hungry, Slovakia, Romania, and the Czech Republic. They heeded Trump’s warnings and increased their military budgets. They alone understood the real threat posed by Putin.

America fell under the anti-Trump spell, to its undoing, electing a man totally unsuited for any leadership role.

Harmless in a time of social turmoil. He was elected, by hook or by crook, even though all the signs were that he was unfit for the job. His entire election campaign was to hide in his basement. Very reassuring to those who don’t like America.

Ole Joe may, or may not be cognitively challenged; however, he was never a leader, and everyone knew it.

How many bills bear the name Biden? He always followed others, usually the Southern Democrats that tried, in vain, to keep this country segregated. Europe, as well as Americans, should have looked at Biden’s history. It was plainly evident that he was not fit to lead a Boy Scout troop.

His support for Barack Hussain Obama should have sent shudders throughout this country when the said;

“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy, I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

Instead, it was hidden by the MSM, just as was the Hunter Biden laptop. But it was a warning of exactly who this man is. And always has been.

His obviously racist remarks, due to his elite status as a Democrat, never had consequences. Which is the symptom of an even bigger problem facing America. And whatever affects America also affects the world. That problem is that this once liberal democratic republic has transposed into a haven for elitist totalitarianism. A transformation Obama began with his bumbling, clownish vice-president. Together the very same two malicious politicians were, and still are hell-bent on destroying the only nation on earth that provided hope to the world.

It is as simple as that.

In 2022 and 2024, choose carefully who will direct your future and that of your children, grandchildren, and all ancestors that follow. We faltered badly in our choices with Obama and Biden. Also with those Congresspeople who support them.

Now is the time to prepare for our future.

We have an election coming in November. Before that, there are primaries to determine who we will elect in November. Both are very important to the future of the world.

Now is the time to choose those politicians who represent our values. Politicians who will follow through on those promises and not fall into the corrupt D.C. quagmire of self-interest over what’s best for those who elected them, or what’s best for America.

This is what Donald J. Trump’s endorsement for Georgia’s next governor is all about.

The difference between a MAGA Republican and a RINO is just as important as the difference between a Republican and a Democrat.

During this primary season choose only those who will represent you. An R after their name isn’t good enough, it must be a MAGA R. Then, and only then, can we take back America.

That fight for each and every MAGA seat begins today. As Trump’s Georgia message emphasized, it will be a tough fight. But America remains more than worth fighting for. Even if Democrats and RINOs don’t think it is.

