Trump sues Clinton and Democrats for Russian Collusion hoax

WASHINGTON: Another news story that should have received top billing is Donald Trump suing Hillary Clinton for $24 million in compulsory and punitive damages over the Russian Collusion hoax. A 108-page federal lawsuit was filed in a Florida court last Thursday accusing Clinton et al. of orchestrating “an unthinkable plot” in accusing Donald Trump of colluding with Russian officials in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. (Read the lawsuit here)

“The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme — falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources — are so outrageous, subversive, and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in their introduction.

Durham’s Jan. 25 report is the suit’s impetus. The special counsel’s office provided materials, including “transcripts of sworn grand jury testimony by the following witnesses,” to Michael Sussmann’s legal team. Michael Sussmann is a 57-year-old cybersecurity lawyer who had worked for the Democrats and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In his filing, Durham did not explicitly include the names of individuals who testified before the grand jury but did note their professional titles or titles assigned to them by the special counsel’s office.





D.C. insiders now claim that Durham has many more individuals coming forward to cooperate in the investigation. They are seeking immunity from prosecution themselves.

The indictment against Sussmann seems to center around him lying to the FBI.

In September 2016, Sussman told FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, that he was not doing work “for any client.” At the time, Sussman presented “purported data and ‘white papers’ that allegedly showed a covert communications channel” between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank. With ties to the Kremlin.

President Trump reacted to the Durham filing, saying it

“provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia.”

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate, and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” Trump said. “In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death.”

Once again, nearly everything Trump has alleged about the Russian Dossier is true. Despite the criminals of the mainstream media working overtime to dismiss the report as irrelevant.

Hillary Clinton has been mouthing off with her annoying little nonsensical remarks to get airtime in recent weeks.

Most recently announcing that she tested positive for Covid-19. But, she implores, we should all still get vaccinated – even though she still got sick.

However, Trump’s lates legal salvo should serve as the last nail in Clinton’s political coffin.

In his filing, Trump also names the Democratic National Committee and many more for what he alleges was an attempt to manufacture the Russian collusion story to smear him during the campaign, his victory, and 45th presidency to follow.

“Under the guise of ‘opposition research,’ ‘data analytics,’ and other political stratagems, the Defendants nefariously sought to sway the public’s trust,” his lawsuit states. “They worked together with a single, self-serving purpose: to vilify Donald J. Trump. Indeed, their far-reaching conspiracy was designed to cripple Trump’s bid for the presidency by fabricating a scandal that would be used to trigger an un-founded federal investigation and ignite a media frenzy.”

Durham’s predecessor – special counsel Robert Mueller – looked into the allegations before filing an inconclusive report.

The Trump lawsuit hits the “Steele Dossier” where it hurts the most.

The Dossier was said to be a series of memos about purported Trump-Russia links written by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent. Democrats relying on the collection of lies to destroy Trump during the 2016 campaign, and to bring down Trump during his presidency.

Trump’s suit states the Dossier is a “fully debunked collection of reports … riddled with misstatements, misrepresentations and, most of all, flat out lies.”

The Trump legal team hints more may be to come as it adds:

“The full extent of the Defendants’ wrongdoing has been steadily and gradually exposed by Special Counsel John Durham, who has been heading a DOJ investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia conspiracy.”

Durham appears to be nearing the end of his probe and case preparation.

The Trump legal team concludes:

“In short, the Defendants, blinded by political ambition, orchestrated a malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information about Donald J. Trump and his campaign, all in the hopes of destroying his life, his political career, and rigging the 2016 Presidential Election.”

Whether you like Donald J. Trump or not, most Americans agree the way D.C. personalities such as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Adam Schiff treated the 45th President constitutes harassment. Furthermore, they should all pay the price for their part in this apparent political hoax and that they are guilty of treason for attempting to impeach a seated president elected by the will of the people. All for proven fictional crimes that they made up.

Those of us who travel the world and partake in the hospitality industry knew this story “Russian Collusion” story was crap from the get-go.

How?

Big-name families like Hilton, Hyatt, Trump do not do business in countries with questionable business practices where they get shaken down for side money to remain there. As an example, this writer has been to Mexico twice and wound up staying in a Hilton designed and built hotel now operating as a resort under a different name.

The Trump family would never think about doing business with countries like Russia and China. China simply cannot be trusted to deliver on promises.

One of the main reasons so many Americans love Donald J. Trump, not just as President but as a person, is he teaches us how Jesus would respond with patience and humor.

For example, after the Russian Collusion story began to unravel with the revelation of the Steele Dossier, Trump relabeled the Democrats talking point, “The Russian Collusion Delusion,” and his fans and followers loved it.

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is another humorous term that is both funny and true. Signs people have TDS are when they say they hate Donald Trump, but cannot articulate why. Instead, they have to resort to mainstream media narrative talking points. All without seemingly having an original thought in their heads.

If you are a Trump fan, this would be an excellent time to lay in a supply of popcorn.

The Russian Dossier is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated upon a legitimately seated President of the United States. And the hoax perpatrators, beginning with Hillary Clinton, will be exposed in detail.

Remember:

“If you thought talk about the Deep State, Cabal, or globalists One World Order was just silly conspiracy theories, Trump just proved you wrong. They do exist.”

#######

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

LinkedIn

Truth ap @CommDigiNews